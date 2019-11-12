A piano "duel" could help Neighbors Building Neighborhoods help more people.
The duel, featuring two performers with Fun Pianos, will be Thursday at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. Social hour and appetizers will be at 6 p.m. with a dinner and the show starting at 7 p.m.
Sam Ferguson, owner of the Fun Pianos, said visitors "can expect to smile a lot and laugh a lot."
"We never really know what the show's going to be until we get going with the audience," he said. "It's request driven. The audience comes up with ideas and format. They not only request the songs, it's very interactive with some comedy thrown in there."
Ferguson said the "dueling pianos" concept dates to the 1980s.
"It features two pianists going at it, each taking a turn trying to get the audience to sing along with their songs," he said.
Thursday's performers will be Donald Bruner of California and Jami McNeil of Colorado.
The singalong show features pop, country and rock music, Ferguson said.
"We're prepared for any era," he said. "Some shows are multiple eras, some are a more concentrated era."
Neighbors Building Neighborhoods Development Director Julie Ledbetter said she also expects Dueling in the Depot to be a fun program.
She said proceeds from the duel benefit several NBN programs, including youth, summer and after-school programs at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Other NBN programs include substance abuse prevention programs and an indigent criminal defense program.
NBN also operates the Nonprofit Resource Center that helps area nonprofit organizations, faith groups and public agencies.
If you go
WHAT: Dueling in the Depot.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, 401. S. Third St.
COST:
• “Duel & Dine” General Admission Ticketing: $20 per person (Admission for one person, includes dinner and non-alcoholic beverages.)
• “Extra Thirst”: $12 for two adult beverage drink tickets
• “176 Key Special” Group/Corporate Seating: $350 (Premium seating at a table for eight guests, dinner and two drink tickets per person for the thirst station.)
• Dueling Pianos Event T-Shirts: $20 donation for a short-sleeved black 100% Cotton unisex T-Shirt with white piano key graphics.
Tickets available through www.eventbrite.com.
