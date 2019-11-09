Name and rank: Dwayne Jennings, Boatswain's mate first class
Branch of Service: U.S. Navy
Current location: Stilwell, Oklahoma
Age: 73
Family: Wife, Carol Doss; children, Allen, Dallis, Christina, Sandra and Tracy; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Active duty campaigns: I volunteered to go to Vietnam in 1964. From 1964-1967, I served on the USS Cater Hall LSD-3; June 1967-June 1968, I served on a river boat in Vietnam. I was involved in 70-plus offensive fights for about two months. In 1968, we were called the Brown Water Navy, the boats operated out of Dongtam, Vietnam. We were with the 9th infantry division of the U.S. Army for one year. Next, I was stationed in Puerto Rico; my wife was able to join me. We lived there for two years. From Puerto Rico I went to the USS Wasp Cus 18; she was decommissioned. Next, we were stationed in GTMO Bay Cuba for two years.
Education and-or specialty military training: I have received many medals in my career: Navy Achievement Medal with Combat B; Vietnam Service Medal; Several Bronze Medals; and many others
If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and any hobbies or organizations: I retired with honors after 13 years, 10 months and 10 days. I worked for the Post Office for many years. I have a total of 33 years of service.
Special memory: The most special memory was when I came home on leave from Vietnam; I saw my son Allen for the first time - he was 15 months old - and my lovely wife.
