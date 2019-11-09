Name and rank: Edward Jennings, chief petty officer and mess manager officer
Branch of service: U.S. Navy
Current location: Newport News, Virginia
Age: 63
Family: Wife, Sunee, married June 3, 1989 in Virginia.
Active duty campaigns: Joined Dec. 10, 1978.
Education and-or special military training: Submarine force special training.
If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and any hobbies or organizations: I have received many medals in my career. The very highlight of my career was to have my brother Dwayne, who is my hero, to pipe me ashore at my retirement on Dec. 31, 2002.
Special memories: There was a news release in September 1982 because I was making rank fast, E1 to E5; it took two years to make E6, 1984, I made chief in 1989. As a young sailor, I was chosen to be server for my Admiral H.G. Rickover; I was offered duties in the White House in the 1990s, and the American Embassy in Thailand. I was very respected by people I was responsible for leading. I always tried to look out for them. If I see them on the streets today, I still receive respect from them. One lady will not call me by name; she either calls me Chief or Dad.
