EUFAULA — Elvis will be in the building at Plumb Theatre on May 20.
Tickets also will go on sale May 20 for Gospel Fest with headliner Jason Crabb. The fest will be Sept. 29-30 with Crabb being there on the last day. A patron's armband is good for both nights.
May 20 will be Plumb Theatre's 1950s music night. A donation of $10 for the Gospel Fest will allow the person to receive a hot dog, chips, and Coke. This donation will also let the patron see the show featuring Elvis. Attendees can come dressed in their best 1950s outfit. Whoever wins best dressed will be given a gift card for dinner for two at Dobbers Restaurant in Longtown.
The doors will open at 6 p.m., but the show will begin at 7 p.m.
Plumb Theatre has shows every Friday and Saturday nights with Paul Maloy, Mattie Maloy, Jody Green, and Cookie Eller. Plumb Theatre is at 16505 SH 9E Eufaula, OK. Call 918-360-9329 or 918-452-2020 for more information.
