The White Trash Banditos have used the past decade to continue performing for local audience members.
The four-person band is now made up of Austin Bryan on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, T.J. Rutherford on lead guitar and vocals, Tom Rutherford on bass guitar, and Brian Porter on drums.
The group, which has several members from Cherokee County, started performing together in 2012.
While most bands may come up with a name after they start to jam together, the White Trash Banditos formed after they created their name.
Bryan said after meeting T.J. and Tom, T.J.’s father, at a songwriter event around the Fourth of July, the White Trash Banditos were formed.
“We went out Jose’s and had some burritos, and came up with the ‘White Trash Banditos,’ or the name anyways, and we just started jamming, and the rest just kind of fell together,” Bryan said.
When the group first started, T.J. said they would perform a lot of red dirt, but they now also play old country, rock, southern rock, and classic rock.
Bryan said the group tries to get together when they can, but every time they are able to perform they feel like nothing has changed.
“Every time we get together it just feels as fresh as whenever we started,” Bryan said.
While the group does have a few new original songs, the group has not released or recorded any work in a while.
A future release of a small EP is “up in the air” at the moment.
T.J. said all the band hopes to get from performing together is fun times, and that grounding feeling getting out stage offers them.
“We’re not trying to go places,” T.J. said “We just enjoy playing around here, and it’s just a stress reliever for us. We just enjoy doing it here at home.”
Bryan said performing together is therapeutic for much of the band, especially since they do it for the music and to see the reoccurring faces, instead of the money.
Since every member of the group has other careers and family obligations, the White Trash Banditos often try to keep their gigs and performances local.
“There’s so many places that we’ve played here around town that we’ve really enjoyed,” Bryan said. “That’s one of the main reasons we stay around here, because you don’t get those friendly faces everywhere you go.”
The White Trash Banditos does not have any current performances lined up, as they have been keeping their schedule light for the past few months. The band does plan on booking more gigs as the winter season nears.
