The Tahlequah-based band, P.M. Jams, is set to perform at the Blue Note Roundup in September.
Micah Rodriguez, frontman and bassist for P.M. Jams, said the core of the band is a trio, but it can feature as many as eight performers or more. The Tahlequah-based group first formed about a year and a half ago, when Rodriguez and several friends started to jam together at various events around town.
Rodriguez said most of the group met through the Northeastern State University Jazz Department. Almost every member in P.M. Jams performs in other bands outside of the project, including Colton Kro and The Murder. Due to most members taking part in other projects, Rodriguez said it allows each person to bring a different musical identity to the scene.
“We provide this type of music, this experience called ‘trip jank.’ That’s what we are calling our music, and we call it that as both like a catch-all for the big influences that can be found in our music, which is like trip hop, jazz, funk, and rock, but it’s also like it’s own word to signify a coming together – a synthesis of all of our personal inspirations within the group,” said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said music has been a large aspect of everyones lives in P.M. Jams, as many of the members have childhood memories of trying to “perform” with pots and pans, or making their own guitars from rubber bands and tissue boxes.
“[Music] has provided such a warm space and place to go,” said Rodriguez.
P.M. Jams just released a live EP, “LIVE at Blue Doors,” which is available on all streaming platforms. The group often performs songs that are mainly instrumental, but heavy and abstract.
“When we finally got [our songs] worked out and we started performing those songs it was just like, ‘holy crap!’ It just came together so well that I was blown away,” said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said P.M. Jams music is communal in the sense the band has created their sound to be enjoyed by all walks of life.
“We are providing a different sound, but the area of Tahlequah is in itself unique, so being unique among the sea of red dirt and stuff like that is great,” said Rodriguez. “Being able to do that here in this area is wonderful.”
Rodriguez said providing a human experience through their performances is magical. Creating this experience is something P.M. Jams wants to continue doing, and the group tries to strive to do it every time they perform. Rodriguez said the reason is because they understand the power and magnitude that comes from being able to make music and share it with others.
P.M. Jams performs at Ash Cigar Bars in Tulsa every Tuesday at 7 p.m. The group will also be performing at the Blue Note Roundup at Sparrowhawk Camp on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.
