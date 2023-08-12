Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 645 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS BENTON CARROLL MADISON WASHINGTON AR IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHEROKEE IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA ADAIR CRAIG DELAWARE MAYES NOWATA OTTAWA ROGERS WAGONER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BENTONVILLE, BERRYVILLE, CLAREMORE, EUREKA SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, GROVE, HUNTSVILLE, JAY, MIAMI, NOWATA, PRYOR, ROGERS, SPRINGDALE, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, VINITA, AND WAGONER.