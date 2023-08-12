With a new single set to drop in September, a local red dirt musician is looking back on his roots.
While Hunter Dale does perform solo acts, he is also working to solidify a full band. When Dale plays with a full band, the group is under the name “Hunter Dale and The Tallboys.”
Dale first began to get serious about music shortly after he graduated from Northeastern State University, but he said he first got into music when he was a kid.
“I would go to family get-togethers, like Thanksgiving and Christmas, and my uncle played and sang. I was just really inspired by that,” said Dale.
Dale said he had always known several guitar chords, but after he realized he wanted to be more serious about his music, he began going to open mic nights at Ned’s. After starting off with small gigs here and there, Dale has been performing regularly for about 2-1/2 years.
“My sister is Autumn Ragland, and I always watch her perform, but it’s always something I aspired to do,” said Dale. “I thought it would be awesome to get out there and do it myself. It’s great to be doing it now.”
His first gig was at the Deck at Cookson Village, where Dale said he experienced some stage fright. He said performing can still be a little nerve-racking at times, but it’s been getting better over the years.
“It’s been an awesome journey, going from open mics to little bitty gigs, to playing in front of a moderate-size crowd and then seeing myself progress over the past couple of years,” said Dale. “It’s been a lot of hard work, lots of hours, but I’ve enjoyed it.”
The musician often sticks to the red dirt genre, which comes from growing up listening to country and local red dirt music. Dale said the Turnpike Troubadours and other local bands have helped inspire him and his music. Since Dale grew up listening to artists such as Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, and Travis Tritt, his sound sometimes has a hint of these artists.
Dale’s first single, “Searcy County, AR,” will be available Sept. 29 on all streaming platforms.
“I love music,” said Dale. “It’s one of those things that I’ve walked away from for brief moments of time, but I always come back to it. I have to. It’s just something that I love to do. I can’t ever see myself not playing music.”
Check it out
Hunter Dale is set to perform at Broken Bow at Beavers Bend on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. On Oct. 28, Dale will also be performing in Magnolia, Arkansas, with Jordan Nix at Mule Kick at 7 p.m. On Nov. 17, Dale will perform with Jaret Reddick at Beer City Musical in Oklahoma City at 6:30 p.m. In Tulsa, he will be opening for Autumn Ragland Oct. 8 at Guthrie Green at 5 p.m.
