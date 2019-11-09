Name and rank: Captain Eric Edward Jacobs
Branch of service: U.S. Marine Corps
Current location: Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California.
Age: 28.
Family: Mother, Deana Jacobs; grandparents, John and Winnie Woodard; uncle, Mark Woodard; and cousin, Emily Woodard of Tahlequah.
Active duty deployment: Unit Deployment Program 18.2, Okinawa, Japan, May 2018-Nov 2018.
Education: U.S. Naval Academy, 2014.
Active service, current assignment: United States Marine Corps Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469 (Vengeance HMLA-469) AH-1 SuperCobra helicopter pilot.
Special memories: Graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy; marrying my wife and fellow Marine; and my Gold Wing Pinning Ceremony with family and friends present. Also, it was wonderful to return to the U.S. from deployment to see my wife and dog, and spending that Christmas with my mom and dad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.