After being involved with the Tahlequah Community Playhouse off and on for the last 30 years, Peggy Kaney has found building relationships with others through theater has impacted her life.
During her time with TCP, Kaney has directed, acted, and helped with wardrobe, sets, and more to keep each production going.
“I’m a storyteller, and I think that telling stories corporately, the way we can in theater, is just a really cool way to explore the human experience,” said Kaney. “But in addition to that aspect, doing art corporately like that and working with the community is a wonderful way to get to know people, build relationships, and create something together.”
The Oregon native started to get involved with TCP in 1988 and has since taken a few hiatuses. Even before she became acquainted with the local community theater, Kaney was well-versed in the art after studying the subject at college.
When it comes to the community theater experience, Kaney said said she always hoped to develop relationships and friendships with others in the arts.
Kaney not only helps with plays and musicals by adults, but works to create children’s productions.
“I love working with young people because a lot of the time you’re getting to be the one who introduces them to this art,” said Kaney. “I like giving them that foundation, which then helps them develop their social skills and helps them build relationships and helps them develop their creative side.”
Kaney is currently working on the Penguin Project, a production where young people with disabilities can take to the stage. Kaney is helping set up the 2023 Penguin Production “Little Mermaid Jr.” that will take place June 2-3 at the Tahlequah High School Performing Arts Center.
While Kaney has touched the lives of several community theater members, she said the long-term connections she has made have also touched her life.
“I want to keep doing theater because I’ve always done theater and it feeds me,” said Kaney.
In the past, Kaney has also been involved with Feed My Sheep to help give back to the community. Kaney said she tries to stay involved with the community because it is the right thing to do.
An advantage to working in a community like Tahlequah, Kaney said, is the overlap of participants at different local organizations, where they all try to “bring light and love to the community.”
