Cookson United Methodist
Christ is risen.
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation appreciated the guests celebrating Easter Sunday last week.
Good Friday came before Easter morning. “It is Finished” was Velma’s message. Reflection scripture was Isaiah 52:13-53:12.
The scripture was John 19:30, and Luke 23:44-47. Pastor Velma read a narrative from “The Centurion at the Cross.”
Jesus’ last two statements from the cross were “It is finished,” and “Into your hands I commit my spirit.” The significance of Jesus death comes to the important doctrine of atonement.
Through his death, he reveals our sinfulness, the costliness of grace and the magnitude of God’s mercy.
Jesus shows us what love looks like. Jesus was doing all of this on the cross to redeem, save, and draw humanity to himself.
The curtain in the temple was torn in two. This was so significant that three out of four gospels include this in detail. Jesus offered one final statement from Psalm 31:1-5. These are true words for us to live by.
Pastor Velma then read Psalm 22 with Gregorian chants in the background, while people were invited to come to the altar. Prayer followed to never take for granted Jesus’ huge gift of love and sacrifice.
Easter morning with beautiful weather, Easter hymns were sung. Cookson United Methodist Church turned 77 years young.
Scripture readings were Acts 10: 39-43, John 3:16, and John 3:1-18. The sermon title was “If I Had Known You Were Going to Win.”
Time with our Cookson Kids by Pastor Velma was the telling of the empty tomb and remembering to pray.
She passed out prayer rocks to each child to pray anytime and anywhere. She ended with a special prayer poem.
Her message began with relating an article about a family having sing a longs on road trip
Their son wanted to sing the Gravy Song. He meant the hymn “Up From the Gravy He Arose.” Jesus I said alive forever more. This was followed by another story about a politician winning an election. A man came up to him, slapped him on the back, and the man then said, “If I’d know’d you were going to win, I would have voted for you.”
Do you vote for Christ in this secular world? Three distinctive marks of a Christian include: a peaceful mind, an unquenchable joy, and an outgoing love. These are character traits that only come from God. There is one thing more, an irrepressible sense of victory. God wins.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Songs of praise followed prayer as services opened for Sunday morning, April 9, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst.
“Israel’s Deliverer,” was taken from Acts 7:37, 30-36 and Hebrews 11:23-29. Moses was one of the greatest men in the Old Testament. His attitudes and characteristics made him a man that God could use.
Though he never talked to God face-to-face, he never exalted himself above others. He was a type of Jesus Christ and what the New Testament church could be to the world. He took slaves, murmurers, and complainers and made a great nation of them.
Likewise, the responsibility of the church is to take all types of people and lead them to a place where they can be victorious in the Lord and to a place of maturity in him.
Moses led the people through a bleak desert wilderness for 40 years for them to become strong in the Lord.
After a person repents and is baptized in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins, and receives the Holy Ghost he, too, gains a strength in God the devil cannot overcome.
Wh en Moses was born, Israel had been in slavery for 400 years under a new king who knew not Joseph. He caused them to suffer much persecution, yet he could not destroy them. The more the church is persecuted, the stronger it becomes, for the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.
The king tried to destroy the nation of Israel by killing all male babies under 2 years of age.
The parents of Moses, perceiving that he was a proper child, hid him in the bulrushes, not fearing the king’s commandment. God also used four women to defeat the plan of the King.
After Pharoah’s daughter found him, Moses’ own mother became his nurse. She taught him from babyhood not only the ways of the Lord but also the ways of the Egyptians.
Knowing what he knew of both worlds, Moses chose to suffer affliction with the people of God, esteeming the reproach of Christ to be greater riches than the treasures of Egypt.
He was then taken through a process, during his 40 years on the backside of the desert, to learn to become the deliverer of Israel.
We ought not to complain when God takes us through things, for he is trying to mature us so he can use us in his work and for his purpose. Let us rather be as Moses who chose a life of service to the Lord over anything that the world had to offer.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
Jesus mentioned many times he would rise from the dead, but it never did sink into the hearts and minds of his disciples. They were dumbfounded by Christ’s crucifixion and didn’t know what to do afterward. They didn’t know what they should do or where they should go. It came as a total surprise to them when they heard Jesus was alive.
Jesus told them he must suffer a lot of terrible things and he would be rejected by the elders, leading priests, and teachers of the church. He told them he would be killed and would rise from the dead three days later, but the disciples just couldn’t wrap their minds around this as being part of God’s plan.
They couldn’t find anything good in all of it. Why would Christ’s sacrifice and suffering be a good thing or have any value? But through God’s plan, through Jesus’ death, we were given life.
Jesus knew his crucifixion was part of the plan. He knew he would suffer and die, but he also knew he would rise again. He told his disciples he was in control, and he knew what he was doing.
God tells us the same thing. We may not understand what God is doing in our lives at times, we may wonder why he let a tragedy happen or why we go through problems and trials, and we wonder why he hasn’t intervened.
It is hard to know why we go through sufferings in life, but we must remember Jesus is saying to us he is in control, and he knows exactly what he is doing.
The truth for all Christ followers is whatever we give up following Jesus will be more than made up to us in this life and in the life to come. It will be absolutely and completely worth it.
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunrise service this Resurrection Sunday began in prayer led by Brian Jones. The first song was “At The Cross.”
We had 32 folks attend this early service. Brother Mike read quite a few scriptures, mostly from the old testament; prophecies and promises of the coming of the king and messiah.
These passages also are meant to lead us to the path of salvation. So you can see for yourselves the scriptures are listed here: Ecclesiastes 1:7-14, 12:10-14, Genesis 49:8-10, Isaiah 7:13,14, 9:6,7, 11:10, 53:1-12, Daniel 1:4, 20, Hosea 6:1-3, Joel 2:1,2 Amos 3:6-8, Micah 5:2, Zechariah 9:9, 12:9-11. 13:1; and in the new testament Matthew 1:1, Romans 4:1-17, and Revelation 5:1-9.
Regular morning service was opened in prayer by Brian Bielli with 56 in attendance. The devotional was read from John 20:1-18, and the first song “Christ Arose.”
Happy birthday this week to Gerri Moss, and Millie Williams. Happy anniversary Virgil and Lynn Helton.
Get well prayers are sent up for Letha Cronin, and our love and sympathy to Richard and Susie Smith on the loss of a dear friend, and the Spencer family on the loss of their loved one.
We had well over 75 for morning worship; I couldn’t get an accurate count. Good Friday service on April 7 had 56 people in attendance.
Brother Phil Buford did a wonderful job bringing the message based on John 3:16. Food pantry was this Wednesday.
Sunday, April 16 will be the monthly visit to Heritage Assisted Living at 2 p.m., and our business meeting will be that evening after services. Brother Dennis Fine will be bringing a message of fellowship and good will on April 21 at 7 p.m. to be held at the Peggs Community Building. All are invited.
Brother Rex based his message on scripture found in 1 Corinthians 15:12-19, 29-33, the how, why, and importance of the resurrection.
Even today, our human minds tell us it is impossible for someone to revive from the dead and walk among us again. That part of the story has never changed.
It is our hearts and souls that need to recognize the sacrifice Jesus made for us, accept it, believe it, and pass the good news on.
If one can’t believe in the resurrection, he can’t receive salvation.
Kay Cordray
