Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Brenda Patterson.
The pastor and deacons surrounded Linda Cowen, anointed her with oil and prayed for God to heal her.
James 5:14: “Is any sick among you? let him call for the elders of the church; and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord."
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought part two of the message, “Compel them to come in.” Jesus told his disciples, when they have a feast to not call their friends, family, or neighbors, instead call the blind, lame, and the poor who cannot repay them like the others can.
Luke 14:16-18: “Then said he unto him, A certain man made a great supper and bade many: And sent his servant at supper time to say to them that were bidden, come, for all things are now ready. And they all with one consent began to make excuses…”
Personal decisions effect us presently and in the future like the choice to accept the gift of salvation through Jesus Christ or to refuse it.
When the master heard that those invited were not coming he told his servant to go out and bring the poor, maimed, halt, and blind. Even then there was still room.
Luke 14:23-24: “And the lord said unto the servant, Go out into the highways and hedges, and compel them to come in, that my house may be filled. For I say unto you, That none of those men which were bidden shall taste of my supper.”
Isaiah 35 tells us that all people are invited to the feast. Those who accepted the initial invitation got busy with worldly demands and decided to not attend.
The three excuses that were offered represent the Jews, the Pharisees, and our own proclivity to choose our wants, money, things, status, our sins, instead of God’s invitation to salvation.
Luke 16:13: “No servant can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other, or he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve both God and mammon (money).”
The gospel was initially for the Jewish people; God extended the invitation to include the world. No one is too damaged or worthless to be invited to attend the marriage supper of the Lamb.
Mathew 21:31.
There are not enough people laboring to help get the invitation to the people of every nation and tongue.
Mathew 9:37: “…The harvest truly is plenteous, but the laborers are few. Pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he will send forth laborers into his harvest.”
Have you given up what you cannot keep to obtain that which you cannot lose?
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
On Sunday, April 16, the Cookson UMC congregation and guests were blessed by Kim Hutson leading worship. Everyone entered to worship and departed to serve. The service began with bringing in the light of Christ and the opening hymn "Soon and Very Soon."
Scripture reading was from 1 Corinthians 15:19-26. Kim began his message by saying "Ta-Da!" story. This was in reference to the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Christ is risen. The resurrection is paramount to our faith. John wrote his gospel to awaken everyone in faith. John recorded three post resurrection events in John 20.
These three encounters with the risen Lord suggest a barrier to faith that can be overcome through an encounter with Jesus Christ. The first barrier to faith is grief. Grief was overcome by hearing the voice of Jesus. Jesus spoke to Mary Magdalene and released her from her grief. Remember Jesus' promise,"My sheep hear my voice." The second barrier to faith is fear. Fear is overcome by experiencing the presence of Jesus. It is only in his presence, that we will truly know peace. The third barrier to faith is doubt. This is overcome by the touch. Doubting Thomas is an example. He needed to receive a touch from the risen Christ to release his unbelief.
Jesus encounters each person individually and their needs differently. Everyone has different needs and asks different questions. There's only one answer – Jesus Christ the Risen Lord. John summed up the aim of his book as follows: Bible "Jesus did many other miraculous signs in the presence of his disciples, which are not recorded in this book. That touch transformed them that first Easter morning and it is available to you today. Ta-Da Christ is risen.
Area Lake Tenkiller residents are invited to bring their unwanted treasures to the parking lot to sell yourself Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The spots are first come, pick your spot. Free of charge, a minimal donation to the church would be appreciated.
The church is on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road at 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Come as you are from wherever you are. Sunday worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and coffee and fellowship are before worship.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise and worship for Sunday morning, April 16. "Prayer," was taken from Mark 5:46; 11:20-25, Luke 9:23; 18:10-14 James 4:3, Matthew 11:12, Hebrews 5:7, 1 Peter 2:21, and 1 Timothy 2:1-3. Jesus is our example as we follow his steps and the examples he left for us. There were no wasted words as he taught the people. He prayed, and then, he prayed again. He was trying to show his disciples – and us today – that we need to pray, no matter what the circumstances are.
There are steps to prayer that will allow us to expect answers. When the fig tree withered away at Jesus' rebuke, he told his disciples to have faith in God. When we pray we must have faith that God will answer our prayers. We need to believe that he is going to work for us. He that comes to God must believe that he is and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him. We have something to stand on in the word of God – Jesus stands behind his word.
Our attitude makes a difference in how God responds. We cannot pray as a hypocrite, someone putting on a show, but we must pray from our heart. Jesus said the hypocrites pray to be seen of men – they have their reward. Our minds and hearts must be completely submitted to God.
When we feel deeply what we are praying about, we are praying with fervency and with power. We are to redeem the time, for the days are evil, using our time in church wisely. The effectual, fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much. We need to check ourselves that we are right with God; if we find that we are not, we must pray until we touch God.
The kingdom of heaven suffers and the violent take it by force; the enemy of our souls will try to block us from praying, but we can, like Daniel, pray until the powers of darkness are defeated and win the victory. Daniel's prayer was heard the first day he prayed, but the answer did not come until the 21st day because of the powers of darkness.
There is more evil in the world today than ever before. We need to thank the Lord for all that he has done and is doing. When we do not know how to pray, the spirit itself makes intercession for us, with groanings that cannot be uttered. God's will can be prayed into existence. He does not answer problems, but prayers. We are admonished to pray and not faint.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Wow. Mid-April already. Our services this morning were opened in prayer led by Virgil Helton with 40 people in attendance.
The devotional was read from Mark 12:28-34, and the first song was "Glory To His Name." We had 60 for worship service.
Happy birthday to Cadance James and Kathy Tomblin. Happy anniversary to Gilbert and Vickie Beaver.
Get well prayers and wishes go up for the Eaton family, several members being in need of medical attention of one kind or another.
Thursday, April 20 is the senior luncheon; ham, mashed potatoes, and the whole deal will be served from 11 a.m. to noon. Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m., Brother Dennis Fine will be holding a service at the Peggs Community Center. Our next Vacation Bible School meeting is Monday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m.
There is a sign-up sheet in the back of the sanctuary so we can update our badly outdated member directory. Sign your name(s), present address, and telephone number(s), both home and cell so birthday, get well, sympathy, cards can be mailed to the proper people and place.
Brother Rex read from John 21:3-13 and 2 Chronicles 2:1-2 for his message this morning, speaking of "A Brand New Temple," and of the significance of the number "153" in John, as it compares to 153,600 in 2 Chronicles. King Solomon called up the 153,600 to build the first temple to God in Jerusalem, 4,000 doing this, another 3,000, another, etc. Each person in that number had a specific job to do on the temple, and as it was completed, and the ark installed Solomon walked out on scaffolding to say a prayer of blessing and thanks for the temple, and God's hand in its preparation, completion, and indwelling spirit.
Now we turn to John, after Jesus' resurrection. Peter and the other disciples had decided to go fishing, being somewhat "at loose ends" and confused for a bit. Having caught nothing overnight, they headed back toward the shore, caught sight of a man near a fire, who asked if they "had any meat." After saying no, they were instructed to take the boat back out and cast their nets on the right side of the boat. Their nets were heavily loaded with "great fish," which when counted was 153.
These disciples were soon to be "fishers of men" themselves, and upon receipt of the Holy Spirit, became the "new temples" of God, tasked with delivering the gospel message to Jerusalem and beyond. That task is our today; those born-again Christians that carry the new temple within them. Like those in Christ's time, the task is not always easy nor received. It is still our work to do for the lord and the need for the gospel seems even greater today than ever.
Don't shirk the task given to you by the father.
Kay Cordray
