Cookson United Methodist
Last Sunday the altar was decorated with palm leaves. The congregation waved palm leaves as the opening hymn "Hosanna, Loud Hosanna" was sung. Pastor Velma Carriaga opened the worship with the proclamation of the entrance into Jerusalem by reading Luke 19: 28-40. The palm branches are signs of Jesus' victory. Triumph was coming to the Holy City. Shout for joy, because Jesus will ride into all your places of tension and anger in your life. He will heal the hurts and establish his reign of peace forever. Prayer, joys, and concerns were shared. The scripture reading was John 19:28-29.
Pastor Velma's message was titled "I Thirst" from Adam Hamilton's series "Final Words From the Cross." The words of "I thirst" are only recorded in John's gospel. Jesus was intentionally choosing to suffer. His pain and suffering communicated God's pain at the brokenness and sinfulness of the human race and the costliness of everyone's redemption. Jesus faced sin, evil, despair, and death head on. He didn't take the easy way out. So many people like to take the comfortable way to minimize pain. Jesus' pain was all part of God's plan that was set in place long ago. You need to see the humanity in Jesus. Jesus was fully human. Many people doubt this. John wanted us to know he was an eyewitness to the crucifixion.
Jesus finished the cup. In celebrating Holy Communion, the words of Christ are spoken, "This is my blood of the new covenant." Jesus' words may have been pointing toward his willingness to drink the cup down to the bottom. When Jesus said, "I thirst," he may have been referring to his longing for God.
It might have been a reference to the sermon on the mount in Mathew 5:6. Someone in the crowd had the courage to offer Jesus a drink before he died. Today, you can still offer Jesus a drink. Do it when you see those who are spiritually or physically thirsty. Risk the scorn of others and offer them a drink. Jesus is everyone's source of living water. So may your heart thirst after nothin as much as you thirst after Christ Jesus. Be a follower of Christ, extend water, both spiritual and physical to all who are thirsty.
Everyone is invited to come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 south and Cookson Bend Road. Good Friday service will be held at 7 p.m. Easter morning service will be at 11 a.m.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Prayer was followed by songs of praise and worship opened services for Sunday, April 2, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst.
"Faith," was taken from Hebrews 11:1-2, Genesis 12:1-9, Romans 4:1-3, 13, II Corinthians 5:17, and Acts 2:38. Without faith it is impossible to please God. Faith in God and obedience to his word cannot be separated. To have faith is to believe in God. Faithfulness is an important part of faith. Abraham was called the father of the faithful, for he answered the call of God. Too many have heard the call of God, but failed to answer. Others fail to wait on God to show them what they need to do. In the many voices that they hear, they listen to the wrong one.
Eve listened to the serpent, who questioned what God said, and fell from grace. But Abraham listened to God and obeyed him. He was tested in each move that he made, first in leaving his kindred and then in going to Haran, where his father died. He then moved to Canaan, to Egypt, and finally back to Canaan. He was looking for a city whose maker and builder was God. He was to be the father of many nations, yet he remained childless. He married Sarai, later to be called Sarah, but no child was born to them.
After 10 years of waiting for a child, he took the matter into his own hands by having a son by Sarah's handmaid, Hagar. Many problems were caused when Abraham got ahead of God's timing. Fifteen years after the birth of Ishmael, the son of Hagar, was the promise to Abraham and Sarah fulfilled, by the birth of Isaac. God had told Abraham that in his son, Isaac, would his seed be called. Yet, God, in testing Abraham's faithfulness, told Abraham to take Isaac to the mountain and offer him for a sacrifice to God.
Abraham obeyed, knowing God could raise Isaac from the dead, if necessary, to fulfill the promise. Instead, God provided himself a sacrifice – a ram caught in a thicket - and Isaac was spared. Abraham was tested to see what was most important to him. He did not hesitate to give up his only son to please God, and thus, prove his faithfulness to God.
We need to remember that what God has promised, he is able to perform. Though we have to let go of things that we feel are important, God blesses obedience. To God, obedience is better than sacrifice.
Faith is the key to salvation. When we obey the plan of salvation the Lord provided by his sacrifice on Calvary – repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and receive the gift of the Holy Ghost, we become new creatures in Christ Jesus. Old things are passed away and all things are become new. Faith requires we live a holy and separate life from the world. Faith in God will see us through to victory.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
In 1986, the weekend of March 14-16 was a special weekend to a pastor and his wife. It was on that weekend they were married. The wedding rehearsal was Friday night, the big event was on Saturday night, and Sunday started their first day as husband and wife. The course of their lives changed when God brought them together as one. That weekend is always special to them, but there was a weekend 2,000 years ago in early April that is special to all humanity. It was the brutal and bloody weekend the righteous Christ died for the unrighteous.
The weekend began with cruelty, pain, and agony, but ended in victory. It was the weekend Christ gave himself up for sinful man. It was the weekend Christ conquered sin, death, hell, and the grave. This weekend changed the world, history, and eternity forever.
When the pastor was 17, he finally made the connection of Jesus’ death, burial, and resurrection from his head to his heart. He had been taught by his parents at an early age about the weekend Christ was crucified, and he believed the report as facts on a page. He believed in Jesus the same way he believed in George Washington. He believed the history, but it didn’t make any difference in his life. He had head knowledge, but no heart knowledge and only simply knew about him.
At 17, the Lord revealed to him he was a sinner and deserved death and hell. There was nothing he could do to save himself, and at that moment, the cross and empty grave took on real meaning, and he asked Jesus for salvation in his bedroom one night. He prayed for Jesus to save him, and he did. That night he put his faith and trust in Jesus, and in a split second went from death to life. He was transformed into a child of God and changed forever. He didn’t understand it all at the time, but a couple of weeks later he knew he could never be the same.
This Easter weekend don’t just go through the motions. The worst thing that could happen to anyone is to know the plan of salvation and the way to heaven and not now the Man of salvation and fail to go that way. Jesus is the one and only savior, and he loves and will save anyone who cries out to him and repents and has faith in him. The cross and empty grave changed everything forever. It allows each of us to have a personal relationship with God. Surrendering your heart makes it personal and makes all the difference in the world.
Children’s Easter Jam will be April 5, from 6-7:30 p.m., and will include an egg hunt, stations, petting zoo, and sensory friendly stations.
Easter and Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Services on April 2 opened in prayer led by Gilbert Beaver with 43 in attendance. The devotional was read from Luke 19:28-48, and the first song was "The Old Rugged Cross." We had 64 people at the morning worship service.
No birthdays or anniversaries were reported.
Get well prayers and wishes are offered up for Remy Helton, Linda Eaton, Johnny Orr, Roger Dale Harvey, and Jordan Hendrickson.
Our prayers and sympathy are with the Tomlin family, the Fletcher family, and the Fox family on their recent losses. May God hold you all in his healing hands.
On Good Friday, April 7, our annual community service will be held at the Peggs Community Building beginning at 7 p.m. Brother Phil Buford will be the speaker of the evening. There are plans for refreshments afterward, as well as some drawings for gift cards and such.
Easter Sunrise Service will begin at 7:30 a.m. Brother Mike will be delivering the message. Breakfast will follow at 9 a.m., normal Sunday morning services are at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., with the evening service dismissed. The monthly business meeting has been postponed until April 16.
Brother Mike had the pulpit Sunday, April 2, and presented the following scriptures: Galatians 4:3-7, Ephesians 1:13, 17, and 18; 4:18, 1 Corinthians 2:9-16, Hebrews 9:6-8, 23-28, 10:1-3, and 7-9. These passages and Mike's message are meant to remind us of the importance of the Holy Spirit, and our daily need of his presence in our lives.
It is the spirit that hones our consciences, assisting in making the right decisions and avoiding the wrong ones. It assures that we will always turn to Christ, for help, for peace, safety, and direction for our daily lives. We must never forget Jesus Christ is the one the Holy Spirit bears witness of, and is essential for our salvation and our walk through this life.
Normally, I would have a bit more to say regarding the sermon, but the scriptures say and define it all.
It's up to us to read, know, believe, and live them as best as we can.
Kay Cordray
