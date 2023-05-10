Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite you and your family to come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Sunday, May 14 is Mother's Day. May every mother past, present, and future be remembered for the numerous blessings she has bestowed on their families and this world. Life is all about recalling precious family memories. Sunday worship time is 11 a.m. Small groups meet at 9:45 a.m. with fellowship between the two times.
Sunday, May 7 scripture reading was from 1 Peter 2:4-12. Pastor Velma's message was titled "The Living Stone." Jesus is the cornerstone on which lives are built. Velma related the reason the Leaning Tower of Pisa is leaning. The word "pisa" means marshy land. No building is any stronger than its foundation. Start your life with a strong foundation. You must have your priorities in order and put them first. Manage your time and life.
Both scripture and life experiences show the best lives are built on the foundation of Christ. Jesus is the cornerstone. This is the testimony of both the New Testament and the Old Testament — Zechariah 10:4. This means that first of all you should make Christ the model for your life. Draw your values from everything that you know about him.
His love, compassion, acceptance, and forgiving spirit. Build your life on values and truths that flow from the life of Christ. Begin your life with Christ as your mentor. Through the power of the Holy Spirit, Christ is alive. He is the mentor that will dwell in you, guide you, and encourage you every day. Jesus was a leader who inspired hope, confidence, courage, and love in his disciples. Jesus had a plan and all of his followers will win this game in the end. When you are battling life, you want the Rock of Ages, the most precious cornerstone on your side.
Jesus Christ is the mortar that joins your life with your Christian family. Build your life on the foundation of your faith. You give added strength to that life when you form lasting relationships with people who care about you within the body of Christ, which is the church.
Read again 1 Peter 2:4-5. You are a living stone of the house of God. A stack of stones lying in a field may have little value. Yet you can put those stones on a strong foundation, join them with mortar, and you can build something great. You are a part of the family of Christ. Sometimes you are caught in a fog in your dangerous passage through life. You need to be hugged by fellow Christians who know the way. They can lead safely ahead of you and with others behind you gently encouraging you along to pass safely through your situation.
You build a successful life on the rock, begin with the sure cornerstone. Build it on Christ who is your model and mentor and the mortar that joins believers together as a family — as living stones in his holy temple.
During the service, Pastor Velma invited two members to share how their lives were changed during their walk to Emmaus. They both proclaimed it was a life changing weekend for them. Find your passion and serve God.
The worship concluded by partaking of Holy Communion.
Mark your calendars for a community fish fry Saturday, June 17 from 5-7 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Donations are appreciated. The menu includes fish, homemade hushpuppies, salad, desserts, and drinks.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of worship for Sunday, May 7. "The Soul Of A Fool," was taken from Genesis 2:7 and Luke 12:16-20. The soul is a small part of every human being, unseen by man. It is invisible and unexplainable. It is the unseen part of us all that desires to be saved. It is not the mind — sane minds can fail to function, but there is still a soul, crying out inside.
In an attempt to define the human soul, Webster wrote, "the immortal or spiritual part of a person, not a physical nor material part of the body, credited with thought and actions." It is also defined as the spirit of the dead, separate from the body, leading an existence of its own.
The soul has never been visualized by x-ray, nor touched by a surgeon. But it will live forever. The five senses have been defined as the soul, but all or any of the senses can be absent and there is still a soul inside a human being.
The human body, the carnal nature of man, has no desire to live for God — it only desires to satisfy itself. It is only the soul of a person that has that desire and it cries out constantly to be saved. It is separate from the mind, for the mind can decide not to go to church while the soul hungers for it. It is the only part of man that desires to be saved.
While the rich man pondered his situation of an overabundance of crops, his soul cried out to be saved. He tried to console his soul, telling it to be patient a little while — he needed to build greater barns to store the excess. He told his soul, after he saw that he would have plenty for years to come, to "take thine ease, eat, drink, and be merry." But God said, "Thou fool. This night thy soul is required of thee. Then whose shall these things be?" The rich man failed to consider the needs of his soul — the eternal part of him.
Our souls keep us faithful to God and to church. Though the soul cannot be explained, it is in us because when God breathed into man the breath of life, man became a living soul. It cries out against sin and it thirsts after God, and compels us to seek his face. Our minds, desires, and ambitions will go in different directions, but our soul, which will live forever, cries out to be saved.
Jesus said they that hunger and thirst after righteousness shall be filled. The hungry soul can be satisfied when a person repents, is baptized in Jesus' name for the remission of sins and is filled with the Holy Ghost, which is the gift of salvation, the divine nature of God. Help us all listen to our souls — we must be saved above all else.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
According to common physics, aviation and complex equations relating to air resistance and body mass, a bumblebee should not be able to get off the ground and fly. But every summer, there they are, bumblebees flying from flower to flower and buzzing around in the air. How can they possibly fly if they are not aerodynamically built to fly? We may not understand it, but we know it’s true.
In our spiritual lives this is also true. Understanding only gets us so far. No matter how hard we try to understand the ways of God, we will never fully and completely understand his ways. God’s ways are so far beyond our ways that it is hard for us to grasp.
Take the story of Mary when she had returned from Jesus’ tomb and told Peter and John he wasn’t there. She didn’t understand what had happened. The only reasonable explanation to her was that someone had stolen Jesus’ body. She couldn’t imagine why someone would desecrate Jesus’ tomb in such a vile and demeaning way. After hearing what Mary told them, Peter and John raced to Jesus’ tomb. They saw his burial linens lying on the ground in the tomb, the linens that had covered his face lying in a separate pile from the linens that his body had been wrapped in. It was exactly as Mary described.
John felt that something amazing and miraculous had happened. He felt that the absence of Jesus’ body meant that God’s power had been revealed and that Jesus had been vindicated. John knew Jesus was indeed the Messiah. None of them really understood Jesus must rise from the dead as Scripture tells us. John believed before he understood.
As followers of Christ, we think we should have everything figured out and everything should make complete sense to us. When we don’t understand it all, we might put our faith on hold until it all makes perfect sense. The problem with that is, if we wait to understand everything about our spiritual life before we take a step forward, we may be waiting for understanding that will never come.
That doesn’t mean we should stop seeking and questioning. Jesus encourages our questions and likes for us to seek a deeper understanding of our faith. Our belief shouldn’t be contingent on our level of understanding, which we may never achieve. We should see our understanding of God’s ways as a pouring out of our belief. Don’t let your lack of understanding hold you back from where God is leading you. Simply because we don’t understand something, doesn’t mean it’s not true.
Have a very blessed and happy Mother’s Day.
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school on May 7 opened in prayer led by Dave Davis with 41 in attendance.
The devotional was Proverbs 2, and the first song, "Heaven's Jubilee." We had 56 people for morning worship service.
Happy birthday to Mike Parish. Get well prayers and wishes to Ronnie Hendrickson, Lloyd Harvey, and Jamie Terry, as well as all those named on the prayer chain calls.
The food pantry was Wednesday, May 10, Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14.
Brother Mike based his message this morning on just a few verses from Romans 3:23-27 and spoke on the importance of living by the law of faith. As most of us know, our nation was founded on the principles of faith, and the implied laws that were — are — self- evident and obvious, by the consent of the people. See the Declaration of Independence.
At this point in time, it appears our laws are only the directed or written laws made by an elected few and were or are intended to control and confuse the people into believing man is "smarter than God, and knows how to govern more wisely." Not. We can not, and most assuredly should not even try to change or omit the laws set down by the creator, that his son went to the cross for, and the freedom that was originally intended in our declaration of 1776.
It is becoming more and more evident each day that our nation has abandoned the truth of Christ and the ways of living he died to give us. Search out and read Isaiah 59:14; you'll have a picture of these times. It was all prophesied over 700 years before the birth of Jesus. Remember, all prophecy given by God through his prophets does and will come to pass.
Every one of them, even unto the end of the world.
Kay Cordray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.