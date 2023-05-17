Carter Baptist
Happy anniversary and God bless John and Marcheta DeSahazer and Wes and Molly Nofire.
Happy birthday and God bless Glennis Anderson and Elaina Rutherford.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a Mother’s Day message entitled “Godly women in an ungodly world.”
His main text came from Titus 2:1-5.
Titus 2:1: "But speak thou the things which become sound doctrine."
Titus 2:2: "That the aged men be sober, grave, temperate, sound in the faith, in charity, in patience."
Titus 2:3: "The aged women likewise, that they be in behavior as becometh holiness, not false accusers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things."
Looking back at mothers we should see these traits in them, too. So that they can pass on the same to younger women. Behavior that is blameless and does not spread lies or gossip. Lips don’t rush to tell and mouths don’t open to utter words. Today with Facebook, Instagram, and the like it is so easy to text the wrong thing.
Think before soberly speaking. Showing actions of loving their men and children. Making their home a pleasant place to be. Pure in action as the men are to rule the home in love.
This in turn reflects the marriage relationship as both obey Gods leadership and commandments.
This in turn helps bridge verse four into verse five.
Titus 2:4: "That they may teach the young women to be sober, to love their husbands, to love their children."
Titus 2:5: "To be discreet, chaste, keepers at home, good, obedient to their own husbands, that the word of God be not blasphemed."
Titus 2:5 reemphasizes what Titus 2:4 has said about how to be a godly woman today.
Ephesians 5:22-31 discusses husbands being the head and of submitting by the wife with Jesus as the example of giving his life for the church and being the head of it. There are many examples of godly women in the Bible and how they are to be examples for others to pattern their lives after.
If this is not what your family is like, there is time to change. Is the Bible old fashioned with how the world tells us how we do not have to obey it? Certainly not.
Rather it allows women to be women and men to be men. In Proverbs 31:10-31, it praises women while it glorifies her position as homemaker. The Bible does not put her down but lifts the godly woman who lives in this ungodly world.
Pray for the women and the young ladies growing up in today’s world.
Continually pray for this country.
Sunday, May 21 at 6 p.m. will be the youth pie auction.
Ron Vann
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Mother's Day on Sunday, May 14. "Everlasting Mercy," was taken from Psalm 106:1 and Psalm 136:1-5, 10-15, 23-26; Acts 2:38; 4:12; 1 Timothy 3:16; and Galatians 1:8. It is dangerous, and sometimes too easy, for us to lighten our obligations to God. Our carnal nature has this tendency as it wars with our spiritual nature. Until we fulfill our obligations to God, he is not obligated to us. He cannot do our part.
The plan of salvation, God's plan for the way he wants us to live is revealed in scripture, here a little, there a little, line upon line, precept upon precept. We must rightly divide the word of truth. We cannot be saved without the mercy of God. To obtain mercy, we must be merciful.
We cannot be forgiven unless we forgive. Though God saves us by his mercy, we must fulfill our obligation of obedience to the plan of salvation — repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sin, and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost — before God is obligated to us.
Too many people, wresting the scriptures, fail to recognize their responsibilities to God in their salvation. The carnal mind cannot understand the ways of God and the word of God. It is spiritually given and spiritually discerned. Truth will defend itself — God's word needs no defense. The Lord provided the plan of salvation for whosoever will be obedient, when he gave his life on Calvary. No one could have taken it from him unless he allowed it. When he prayed, it was not in weakness, but as an example for us.
When Jesus was on earth, he was the lawgiver, God manifest in flesh. The people failed to recognize who it was who walked among them. While people today recognize this truth, they fail to obey it. There is not another gospel.
The Apostle Paul said, "Though we, or an angel from heaven, bring any other gospel than that which we have preached, let him be accursed."
Jesus had the Apostles' understand that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name, beginning at Jerusalem. No one in the scriptures was ever baptized in any way but in Jesus' name. Neither is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name under heaven, given among men, whereby we must be saved.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Morning services this beautiful Mother's Day on May 14 were opened in prayer led by Brian Bielli with 37 people in attendance. The devotional was read from Exodus 2:1-10, and the first song "Glory To His Name."
We had around 70 for morning worship.
Get well prayers and wishes go out to Eula Perry and our sympathies to Mayes County EMS on the recent loss of a colleague.
As usual on this day each year, we honored specific moms in the congregation. Our oldest mom was 91, the youngest was 28, and having the most kids present was a mom of four. Our traveling mom came in from Fort Smith.
We dismissed evening service on Sunday and rescheduled the business meeting for the following week. Senior lunch will be Thursday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to noon. The monthly visit to the senior center is postponed until June, and the monthly singing on the last Sunday is "off" for this month, as some of our people providing the music will be out of town. Remember New Home decoration is May 27.
Brother Rex based his message Sunday, May 14 on scripture found in Isaiah 59:12-17, Galatians 5:19-26, and Proverbs 22:6. Still expounding on previous messages concerning the sin-state of the nation these days, Brother Rex is still stressing the importance of raising our children in the right way and the good and bad consequences of many of the prevailing ways of raising kids today.
It used to be that dads took care of the provisions for the home, moms kept the home from the inside, and both parents raising their kids in such a way that each child was introduced to Jesus each week via Sunday school classes and Vacation Bible School in the summer. This continued until that child was grown and away from the parents' home, either in college or on their own.
We find kids today telling their parents what to do, where to take them, how much and how many of whatever it is they want, and not having much discipline at all, if any. Now, it isn't that way in every home — not saying it is — but we all have seen this sort of behavior in children.
I'm sad to say, but this is where we are today. The best way and the only way to turn this around is to turn back to Christ, the biblical ways to raise children, and give them a solid foundation to build their lives upon. If not, well, it is a future I'm not much interested in seeing.
