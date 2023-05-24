Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Presley Lawrence.
The church was blessed Sunday, May 21 with Doug and Victor, The Westville Singers, who led worship with songs of God’s saving work through Jesus Christ; as well as songs about the victory which belongs to those who believe Jesus died for their sins, that he rose again after three days, and that he conquered sin and death through his shed blood on the cross. Each song expressed thanksgiving, praise, and the hope that Jesus Christ offers for eternity. Songs about God’s love, forgiveness, and care have been a major part of worship since before the birth of Jesus Christ.
The first mention of poetic singing or prophecy in the Bible was in 1 Samuel 10:5: “After that thou shalt come to the hill of God, where is the garrison of the Philistines: and it shall come to pass, when thou are come hither to the city, that thou shalt meet a company of prophets coming down from the high place with a psaltery, and a tabret, and a pipe, and a harp, before them; and they shall prophesy:
And the Spirit of the Lord will come upon thee, and thou shalt prophesy with them, and shall be turned into another man.”
These prophet musicians were mainly interested in upholding the pure religion of the Lord against any Canaanite gods at that time.
The next mention of prophet musicians and singers was when the ark of God was brought into Jerusalem. Asaph, Heman, and Jeduthun, who were descendants’ of Gershom, Kohath, Merari, were part of the Levitical priesthood and who were appointed the chief musicians. They served God through their talents and abilities. They gave thanks and praise to the Lord continually.
1 Chronicles 25:1-7: ”Moreover David and the captains of the host separated to the service of the sons of Asaph, and of Heman, and of Jeduthun, who should prophesy with harps, with psalteries, and with cymbals, and the number of the workmen according to their service was:…
And all these were under the hands of their father for song in the house of the LORD, with cymbals, psalteries, and harps, for the service of the house of God, according to the king seer to Asaph, Jeduthun, and Heman. So the number of them with their brethren that were instructed in the songs of the LORD, even all that were cunning, was two hundred fourscore and eight.”
Day Camp for kindergarten through third grade will be May 30-June 2. Children’s Camp, which is for fourth through sixth grade is June 5–8.
Vacation Bible School is June 18–22 and Youth Camp for seventh through 12th graders will be June 26–30.
Pray for opportunities to tell people about God’s saving grace, and love through Jesus Christ.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite you to come Sunday, May 28 and celebrate Pentecost Sunday also known as the birthday of the church. The sanctuary will be decorated in its finest red with the Holy Spirit being present. Everyone is encouraged to wear red and celebrate this important Christian holiday. Cookson UMC is on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road.
On Sunday, May 21, Pastor Velma’s scripture was 1 Peter 38-18. The Prayer of Saint Francis was recited in unison. Children’s moments included prayers for young families and children to return to church services. Pastor Velma’s sermon title was “One Big, Happy Family.” This message was a continuation of her previous week’s message “United We Stand, Divided We Fall.” Apostle Paul explains this in Corinthians.
Pastor Velma began last Sunday’s message by relating a story about Ben Franklin and electricity. It would be exciting to see a thousand people in the church today to all jump up at once. In the epistle, Peter tells us we’re to be a big, happy family. Everyone knows that even the happiest families have conflicts. Apostle Paul advises you should watch your tongue, pray for one another, forgive, and to love one another.
How do we recapture the harmonious relationship in the church today? In churches it is found by reminding yourself of who you are and what the church is about. Ask three tasks every time you gather. The first is “What can we do to help people love God more?” The church is in the business of helping people find God and experience his love. Pastor Velma’s primary purpose is to tell you that God loves you and find every way to help you respond in love to his call. Church is the time to sit down and wait in readiness for what Jesus has to give you.
The second task is “To help us love one another more.” One big happy family should be full of sympathy, love one another with tender hearts, humble minds, pray for others, and be kind. God will bless you. God can set you free. Love God and love one another.
The third task is “You must love the world for which Christ died.” A church who never gets out of the pew or pulpit and goes out to the world outside has never properly understood the gospel. God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son. It is for the world that the church exists. No organization ever founded has been based upon sounder principles or rendered more vital service than the church of Jesus Christ.
Make sure everything that you do in church contributes to the above three vital tasks.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Songs of praise and worship followed as services opened Sunday, May 21, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. “Prepare To Meet Thy God,” was taken from Amos 4:12; 5:4-8, 14-15; Amos 7:7-9; Obadiah 1:17-18; and Acts 2:38. Every person ever born into this world has, or will have, come to the place where they will face God. The word of God tells us that the purpose of our being here is to find life through finding the Lord. We must all be ready to meet him one day.
Through Adam and Eve sin entered the world — we are all born in sin. Adam partook of rebellion when he ate of the forbidden fruit, and then blamed Eve for his decision. That same attitude was passed on to the entire human race. The human heart is full of evil and selfishness. Only through repentance — turning from sin and turning toward God and his desires and ways — can we begin to change our hearts. We must live in a constantly repented state; for can two walk together except they be agreed?
The Lord used Israel to teach us to be aware of the mistakes they made lest we fall into the same snares. We make ourselves a vessel of honor or of dishonor in the house of God. With the Israelites God was not well pleased. We must strive to please God — we all have the same opportunity as we hear the preaching of God’s word.
The children of Israel had several areas of weakness — lust for the things of the world, being greedy with the desire to have more. They were never satisfied and had no time to think of God. Their attitude caused them to lose out with God. They were lovers of their own selves and lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God. We have the same nature they did, and we must fight against the lust of this world. If we gain the world and lose our soul, we have lost it all.
Israel had idols — an idol is nothing or anything that stands between us and God — in their midst; they failed to keep God first. They were plagued by uncleanness among themselves. They became murmurers and complainers and they rejected Moses as their leader.
God set in order the things that would be required of his people. The church must have a pastor, an overseer of the flock, just as Israel had to have a leader to guide them to the promised land. We must seek the Lord while he may be found, for his spirit will not always strive with man. We are to have the mind of Christ to be able to see things as God sees them. When we are in touch with God, we have peace and joy — a peace beyond our understanding — in our souls in the midst of any storm. By crucifying our flesh and our carnal desires we can know God’s will in our lives.
We have an obligation to help others — we must stay strong spiritually in order to do so. God’s word strengthens us. The preaching of the cross to those who have obeyed the plan of salvation — repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sin, and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost is the power of God. Our prayer life gives us strength and communion with God as we walk daily with him. We can then be prepared to meet him when he calls his church home.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
A college student signed up to be a substitute teacher to earn a little bit of extra money and gain some teaching experience.
One day he found himself in front of a classroom full of high school biology students. He tried to appear confident and calm inside, but in reality, he was anything but. His stomach was all tied up in knots, and he was a bundle of nerves. The study topic for that day was evolution. He began to wonder if he should even be there. Evolution was a hot topic, and he wanted to avoid any debate about it on his very first day.
He took a deep breath and read the subject matter for the day. Sure enough, one gutsy girl stood and asked, “Sir, are you a Christian?” He said, “Yes,” and hoped that would satisfy her and she would sit back down. Wishful thinking.
She asked him how he could believe in something he couldn’t see. His mind went into a flurry of thoughts. He wasn’t sure what to say. Would he get fired for talking about God? How was he going to answer that question in front of a whole classroom of students?
He stood dumbfounded. It seemed like forever in front of the class, and then to his surprise a student from across the room turned to her and said, “It’s called faith.” He then sat down and continued his work. Inside the substitute teacher felt relieved. The substitute had allowed himself to get flustered over the uncomfortable situation but was impressed by how the student handled it with complete assurance and confidence in three short words. The student inspired him so much that he never forgot that day and vowed to have faith like him.
When we share our faith, people notice. We don’t always know the outcome, but when we listen, give, or serve in love, God uses that to draw people to Jesus. It’s contagious. So, don’t be afraid to share your faith and God inspired deeds boldly. It will inspire others.
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday morning services on May 21 were opened in prayer led by Brother John Meigs with 36 people in attendance. The devotional was read from Isaiah 6:1-13 and the first song was “There Is Power In the Blood.” We had approximately 50 in attendance for morning worship.
Pastor Rex and Shirley celebrated their wedding anniversary on Sunday. Cassie Rhodes won a gold medal in the Special Olympics Thursday, May 18 and Dave Davis was named EMT of the week for Mayes County.
Get well wishes and prayers are sent up for Hallie Helton, Duke Ross, Robin Coulee, Wanda Dutton, and all that have been mentioned on the prayer chain.
We will not be having evening services Sunday, May 28 due to the Memorial Day holiday, nor will there be evening services on June 4, which is our “homecoming anniversary.”
We have also decided to accord Father’s Day the same courtesy that we did for Mother’s Day and dismiss service for that evening as well. Vacation Bible School starts on Monday, June 5 and will conclude on the evening of June 9.
Getting back to homecoming, there will be a luncheon served following the 11 a.m. service. The church will provide fried chicken. Any goodies that go with chicken, or even other meats will be appreciated, as well as all those yummy desserts.
Brother Rex based his May 21 message on scripture found in 1 Peter 5:5-9, Revelation 5:1-5, and Acts 5:1-10, expounding on the vital importance of our commitment to God being upheld always, to be the best self we can possibly be and never failing to honor, in full, the commitment we make, be it teaching, giving, witnessing, or whatever.
Do it fully and to the best of your ability. If you should need help, talk to your pastor, Sunday school teacher, best Christian friend, neighbor, or go to the source, God through his son, Jesus Christ. That is where our strength originates, and where we should draw from when we feel ourselves failing. Don’t let yourself withhold from God that which you’ve already told him you would give.
Read the account in Acts 5 and see what happened on that day. It could happen to anyone of us, should God decide. Just that fast. A commitment is a promise, near a covenant.
To paraphrase a saying, “If you talk it, you better walk it.”
Kay Cordray
Commented
