Carter Baptist
Happy birthday, God bless Wes Nofire, Beth Griffee, and Aubree Tubor.
The church gathered around the Kimble family, they prayed in unity for healing and peace for Rodney Jr. and his loved ones.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message about, how to pray. Prayer is something we don’t do enough, yet it’s the most powerful thing a believer can do. We are commanded, always to pray.
Mathew 6:9-13: “After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil:
For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory forever. Amen.”
We see Jesus instructing the disciples as they struggled to pray, much like we do today.
Luke 11:1: “And it came to pass, that as he was praying in a certain place, when he ceased, one of his disciples said unto him, Lord, teach us to pray as John also taught his disciples.”
He shared four principals of prayer, beginning with praise. The object of our prayer is God, not us. "Hallowed," means, to treat as holy or revere highly.
Psalm 20:7: “Some trust in chariots, and some in horses: we will remember the name of the LORD our God.”
1 Thessalonians 5:16-18: “Rejoice evermore. Pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”
Second, is provision. God provides us with bread daily. Theologian Martin Luther believed that bread here, is symbolic of all of our needs. There is a difference between what we want and what we need. God provides everything we need. Mathew 6:25, 31-32.
Psalm 37:4-5: “Delight thyself also in the LORD; and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart. Commit thy way unto the LORD; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to pass.”
Next, is forgiveness; help us ask for forgiveness daily.
Psalm 66:18: “If I regard iniquity in my heart, the Lord will not hear me:”
Confession and repentance affects each believer’s life.
1 John 1:9: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
Lastly, is his direction; Only ask, lead me LORD. God has the ability to deliver us from sin.
Psalm 40:1-2: “I waited patiently for the LORD; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry. He brought me up also out of an horrible pit…and established my goings.”
Continue praying fervently for one another.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Everyone is invited to come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Sunday Worship time is 11 a.m. Everyone is invited on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. to watch the series of "The Chosen." It began May 3. This is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus. Two episodes will be shown each week with an intermission between the two episodes. Discussion and light snacks will be available.
Last Sunday, Angie Lawrence brought the message titled "Punching Holes in the Darkness." The scripture reading was John 1-7. During children's moments she shared about the children's song "This Little Light of Mine." Angie is the director of NSU Wesley.
Angie discussed that this week is finals week. The students come to the Wesley Center because they are hungry and eager for someone to listen to them. The students wonder "What is the catch?" for a free meal. The answer is nothing. God calls people to serve. They will continue to keep coming back and then they discover the light. Love your neighbor as yourself.
Humans are limited in their power but God is not. God can help you punch holes in the darkness. Do what you can from where you can. Reach out to your neighbor. Pray. Elderly people sometimes are not physically able to cook, yet they are able to listen and talk with the students. The Wesley Foundation shares their joys and concerns. In the gospel of John 1, John spoke of the light — Jesus — coming into darkness. One thing people can do is bring light into the darkness one thing at a time. Punch holes in the darkness.
The congregation enjoyed a fifth Sunday potluck following the service.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Songs of praise followed prayer as services opened for Sunday, April 30, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst.
"Saving Yourself Principle," was taken from Acts 2:37-43, Romans 3:23, and 1 Timothy 4:16. The only person in the world who can cause us to be lost is ourselves — even though others may have a great affect on us. It is a good time to remember the scripture that tells us that those who think they stand take heed lest they fall.
We must turn the searchlight on our hearts — not on others — to make ourselves ready. Whatever flaw or weakness that we have is the thing people will use to justify themselves and condemn our walk with God. Some have to pray more than others to overcome weaknesses.
We must be solid in this faith that was once delivered to the saints; Peter preached it on the day of Pentecost and at the birth of the New Testament Church — repent, be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Our faith must be established in truth and our feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace.
The early church continued steadfastly in the Apostle's doctrine. The Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved — those who believed and obeyed the Apostle's doctrine. Jesus chose the Apostles to carry his message of salvation to a lost and dying world. He chose Peter to be the spokesman at the beginning of the New Testament Church, giving him the keys to the kingdom of God. No one has the authority to change the doctrine on which the Lord established his church. The word of God states that those who do — let them be accursed. The gospel defends itself and the plan of salvation preached in the book of Acts needs no defense.
We must not be weary in well-doing — even though we may be misused by those we try to help. We are to do good to all men, but especially they that are of the household of faith. We stir up the gift — of the Holy Ghost — that is within us when we witness to others, pray, and tell others how good God is to us. The fastest way to lose out with God is to do nothing. We must pray about our problems, but not them discourage us.
We are to keep ourselves from idols, which can be anyone or any thing — or nothing — if it separates us from the Lord. His word was written for those who are hungry for God. It gives us peace, joy, comfort, encouragement, and strength when we need it. It will help us to save ourselves from this untoward generation. Our eternal reward is worth it all.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
In Ephesians the scripture tells us to be kind to each other, tenderhearted, and forgiving just as God through Jesus Christ has forgiven us. Peter, thinking that he would impress Jesus, asked him how many times he should forgive someone who sinned against him. “Seven times?,” he asked. The Lord gave him a surprising response. He said, “No, 70 times seven.” Jesus was saying to Peter that he should forgive endlessly. He told him there should be no limits to his forgiveness.
Jesus then told the story about the servant who owed millions of dollars to a king. The king ordered the servant, his wife, his children, and all their possessions to be sold to pay the debt. The servant pleaded with the king for another chance to repay the debt. The king, when he saw the servant’s attitude, was moved, and completely forgave what he owed.
Shortly afterward, the man that had been forgiven found a fellow servant who owed him a few thousand dollars and demanded that he pay him immediately. The servant asked him for more time to repay his debt, but the man had him arrested and thrown into prison. Someone saw what the man had done and told the king about it. The king summoned the man to come to him and said, “You evil servant. I forgave the tremendous debt you owed me because you pleaded and pleaded with me and shouldn’t you have mercy on your fellow servant, like I had mercy on you?” The king then had him thrown into prison.
Christ has forgiven our sins if we are his followers. We must forgive because we have been forgiven. God will bless us if we forgive others and obey him.
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m. On Sunday, May 7, we will be honoring our high school and college graduates during the 11 a.m. service.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday morning services for April 30 began in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish with 36 people in attendance. The devotional was taken from Matthew 25:1-13, and the first song was "Love Lifted Me.. There were 52 for morning worship services.
Happy birthday to Jessie Williams, Keith Hill, and Britania Magee. Happy wedding anniversary to Jess and Sue Cobb. Our love, prayers, and sympathy go out to Dorothy Brown, John Meigs, and the family of "Mud" Fields on their losses.
Memorial Day decoration at New Home Cemetery will be Saturday, May 27 this year. Vacation Bible School is the first full week of June, as usual. However, we're not going through to Saturday, but having our ending program on the evening of June 9. Yes, it's a change, but we're also taking into consideration vacation, plans, and etc. of the kids' families.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from 2 Peter 3:8-18 and stressed the importance of sowing the right seeds, at the right time, and caring for the tender plants that result. As born-again Christians, Jesus has tasked us with sowing the seeds for salvation to the world, and doing our best to cultivate those seeds into another witness-soldier for the Lord.
To put it more plainly, teach your children the Bible, take them to Sunday school, church, and VBS so they will have a good, solid foundation to stand on when they come to the time they are called by the Holy Spirit to an altar of repentance and be born again into a new person and personality with the zeal to work for Jesus.
Brother Rex likened the Christian life to a sunflower, in that the flower faces the sun each and every day, following its track into the west, only to somehow, find its way back to facing east the next day.
Keep you eyes on the son, follow him all the day, and continue your journey the next day — each and every day.
If a flower can do it, so can we.
Kay Cordray
