Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Sawyer Shores.
Veteran Ron Hagel spoke about the soldiers who have fought for America’s fundamental freedom, and Jesus Christ who sacrificed his life for the world’s eternal freedom.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message comparing the downfall of Babylon to what is taking place in America today.
Daniel 5:1-5 “Belshazzar the king had a great feast to a thousand of his lords, and drank wine before the thousand.
Belshazzar, whiles he tasted the wine, commanded to bring the golden and silver vessels, which his father, Nebuchadnezzar had taken out of the temple which was in Jerusalem, that the king, and his princes, his wives, and his concubines, might drink therein.
Then they brought the golden vessels that were taken out of the temple of the house of God which was at Jerusalem; and the king and his princes, his wives, and his concubines, drank in them.
They drank wine and praised the gods of gold, and of silver, of brass, of iron, of wood, and of stone. In the same hour came forth fingers of a man’s hand, and wrote over against the candlestick upon the plaster of the wall of the king’s palace: and the king saw the part of the hand that wrote.”
What the king saw terrified him; he wanted to know what it meant. He called for Daniel who was of an “excellent spirit, and knowledge, and understanding,” Daniel interpreted the dream. He took the opportunity to warn and to preach to the king about his pride.
Daniel 5: 12-23: “But when his heart was lifted up, and his mind hardened in pride, he was deposed from his kingly throne, and they took his glory from him.
And he was driven from the sons of man, and his heart was make like the beasts, and his dwelling was with the wild asses: they fed him with grass like oxen, and his body was wet with the dew of heaven; till he knew that the most high God ruled in the kingdom of men, and that he appointeth over it whomsoever he will...”
The beast we face today, like Nebuchadnezzar, is pride. We believe we have, and can do everything ourselves. The collapse of Babylon was from within, just like what is happening in America now. We have failed to maintain remembrance, restraint, and respect
The interpretation of the handwriting was Daniel 5:25-28: “God has numbered the kingdom and finished it…Thou art weighed in the balances and are found wanting…Thy kingdom is divided, and given to the Medes and Persians.”
There are numerous similarities between Babylon and America. The decline of any nation is always spiritual.
Pray for America’s leaders and people.
Marta Vann
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday, May 28.
“Cry of The Penitent,” was taken from Psalm 51:1-11, 16-17, Acts 2:38, and 2 Corinthians 5:17. We must never lose our ability to repent. When we come to God with a contrite heart, when we are truly sorry for the wrongs that we have done — we have an attitude of repentance. King David knew the importance of a contrite heart and a broken spirit before God — they were of more value to God than sacrifices and offerings. God is looking for those with a clean, pure heart who will worship him in spirit and in truth.
We are all free to make the choice of whether to serve God or reject him — to be saved or to be lost. Adam and Eve were given the freedom to eat of every tree of the garden but one. The serpent lied to them even about what God said regarding that tree, saying they could not eat of it nor even touch it. The devil will use the same tactics today — distorting God’s word slightly — to deceive many. He tries to make God appear as a hard task-master, that it is impossible to serve him. He blinds the eyes of the people to the freedom that they have in serving God.
All the Lord wants is to shun as we serve him are things that will harm us and destroy us. Because of the sin of one man, Adam, sin came upon the entire human race. The angels lost their first estate by disobedience. How shall we escape if we neglect so great salvation? We tend to put too many things before God, but we need to seek first the kingdom of God, his righteousness, and he will take care of us.
The fear of the Lord is to hate evil. Too many people do not have the right feeling about evil. If we go through our entire lives and fail to find God, we have missed the whole purpose of living. We must find him according to scripture — the New Testament requirement for salvation is the New Birth. We must be born again of the water and of the spirit. That is accomplished by repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins, and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost. Jesus is the saving name of God. He was mindful enough of our souls that he shed his blood on Calvary to provide salvation for whosoever will.
Jesus Christ is the chief cornerstone of the foundation of faith. We become new creatures in Christ when we have obeyed the plan of salvation — old things are passed away and all things become new. We all have the choice — for all men are equal at the foot of the cross.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
You may not consider yourself a worrywart, but there are times in everyone’s life when we can work ourselves into a frenzy thinking about what if. What if this happens, or that happens, or what could happen? The Bible tells us what to do if we worry. It tells us to give all our worries and cares to God, for he cares for us. God’s solution to worry is for us to bring every problem, trouble, and anxiety to him. It tells us not to worry about anything, instead, pray about everything. We need to tell God our needs and thank him for everything he has done for us.
Nothing is too big or small to pray for, and we should never feel ashamed to bring our needs to the Lord. When we do this, we will experience God’s peace which is far beyond our understanding. His peace will surround and guard our hearts and minds as we live for Christ Jesus.
If you have experienced times in your life when things were going terribly and you prayed and committed it to God, but things continued to go terribly, don’t be discouraged. God will reassure you with his wonderful peace and will “exceed anything we can understand,” as the Bible says.
The next time you are tempted to worry, don’t. Pray and commit your worries to the Lord and experience his unexplainable peace.
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; modern worship at 11 a.m.; and Falls Creek from June 5-10.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school for May 28 opened in prayer led by Gilbert Beaver. The devotional was read from Matthew 10:5-23, and the first song was “America.”
We had 31 people for Sunday school and 60 for morning worship.
Happy anniversary to Luther and Millie Williams.
Our love, prayers, and sympathy go out to the Clancey family and Doug and Pam Maag on their recent loss.
Sunday, June 4, is our annual homecoming celebration. Lunch will be served following morning worship service. After lunch, we’ll be decorating the sanctuary and class rooms for Vacation Bible School, which begins Monday, June 5.
A light supper will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m., with classes starting at 6 p.m. Dismissal will be at 8:30 p.m. Our classes this year will run Monday through Thursday, with the ending program on Friday night. The theme this year is “Food Trucks.”
On June 19, our teen group will be at Falls Creek for a week of learning, sharing, worshipping, and fun. Our evening services for June 4 and 18 will be not be held; firstly for VBS and then Father’s Day.
Brother Mike had the pulpit May 28 and based his message on John 3:3-17, Psalms 22:25-26, and Psalms 23. We all have memories of the past, both good and bad, but the sweetest memories are usually those of good times with parents and grandparents, play-time with cousins, holidays, and just Sunday dinners at grandma’s house. The sort of love that engenders these memories comes from a heart that has been set free by the blood-sacrifice of Jesus Christ.
This sacrifice and the love of Christ allows us — you and me — to remember the love of the past, and pass it on to our own. Memories of those gone on can be bitter-sweet at times, but having known Christ in their hearts, we can rest assured that we will see them once more when we, in our turn, get to heaven.
One really important thing to remembered: You must be born again.
Our lives can be blessed, our nation can be blessed again, but only by following that mandate given to Nicodemus by Jesus one night in an alley — see John 3:16. Even back up a bit to John 3:3.
Let the holy spirit touch your heart. It is such a precious memory and way to live a life.
Kay Cordray
