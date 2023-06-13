Carter Baptist
May God continue to bless Bill and Linda Carpenter who celebrated another year of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message, “The Marks of a Christian.”
Hebrew 13:1-6: “Let brotherly love continue. Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.
Remember them that are in bonds, as bound with them; and them which suffer adversity, as being yourselves also in the body. Marriage is honourable in all, and the bed undefiled: but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge.
Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee. So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me.”
Branded cattle are marked so that they can be identified more readily by their owners as well as others. The Holy Spirit marks God’s people with various characteristics.
Christian are marked by love. They have a strong, enduring love for fellow Christians.
John 13:35: “By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.”
At the grave of Lazarus, Jesus wept over the death of his friend.
John 11:35-36: "Jesus wept. Then said the Jews, Behold how he loved him.”
Christians are marked by hospitality. They give their best care for each other. Hopefully Christians show genuine kindness, compassion, and care for strangers, as well as those struggling with physical, emotional, or spiritual needs. Some who need compassion and care may be in bonds in prison or sin.
Christians can show love and compassion to other Christians or strangers by providing for their needs with prayer, encouragement, and relationship.
Christians can strive to be marked by having an honorable home life without impurity, covetousness, lust, or material distractions that the devil confronts God’s people with.
Another way Christians can be marked as God’s people is to live in ongoing contentment, which is only possible through God’s love.
Luke 12:15: “And he said unto them, Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth."
May each of God’s children be noticeably marked by love, hospitality, compassion, honorable home lives, purity, and continual contentment in every situation.
The church welcomed Jim Carroll who joined this body of believers.
Pray for all the kids who received Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior this past week at Children’s Camp. Pray for our local and national leaders. Pray for our service personnel and their families. Pray for opportunities to share Jesus with others. Pray for each other.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite you to come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. Sunday worship service is at 11 a.m. Small groups meet at 9:45 a.m. with fellowship before worship.
Saturday, June 17, will be the Lake Tenkiller Community fish fry. It will be from 5-7 p.m. Everything delicious and great fellowship will be served. Monetary donations are appreciated to further ministry opportunities. This is a great time to meet your neighbors and friends.
On Sunday, June 11, worship began with the hymn "Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus." This congregation experienced it this week. Prayers for all. Other hymns included "Kum Ba Yah (Come by Here)" and "Shall We Gather at the River." The verses to "Kum By Yah" include someone's singing, crying, praying, and needs to you Lord. Scripture reading was from Mark 5:21-42, and the doxology prayer was taken from Matthew 9:9-13, 18-26.
Pastor Velma's message titled "Beaten, But Still Standing" began with the first principle: "life happens." We want a "why" to everything. Unfortunately, many times there is no answer to that. Life can knock you down. We have faith, and we have prayer. There is healing in prayer – sometimes for the body and always for the soul. We draw strength from bearing one another's burdens. The love and support of this church family is evident in times of crises. God is responsive to prayers. Faith has everything to do with how we handle what happens to us. God is in control. Always trust God. People of faith handle adversity differently from people who have no faith. Faith is a resource. Be a searcher, there are seasons of highs and lows. Pleasure is better, pain is not preferred. Highs will make you glow but lows will make you grow.
Pastor Velma prayed this prayer: "Tender God, you show how much compassion to those who call upon your name. Today, we seek Jesus' healing touch, generous compassion, and mercy. We hear the call to follow. In response to this call. we offer ourselves, our assets, our commitment to follow where Jesus leads. In Jesus' precious name. Amen."
The service concluded with the reading of the lyrics of Jason Upton "Glory Came Down."
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Prayer and songs of praise opened services for Sunday morning on June 11, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. "Jesus – The Only Way," was taken from Acts 4:10-12, 16-18, 44-48, John 14:1-6, Luke 4:4, Malachi 1:13-14, Acts 2:38, and Ephesians 2:19-20.
There are many facets in living for God that are necessary for salvation, including faithfulness, modest dress, and living a separate, holy life. With the infilling of the Holy Ghost, we have the power to overcome sin. Too many fail to teach these truths of God's word, and in so doing, fail those who are seeking a true walk with the Lord. Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life. He is the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last. To fail to preach and teach Jesus is to fail the lost. Malachi said that his name – Jesus – is dreadful among the heathen.
The Apostles were forbidden to preach or teach in the name of Jesus, following the outpouring of the Holy Ghost on the day of Pentecost. In 325 A.D. the Nicene council of Rome eliminated the name of Jesus in baptism, replacing his name with the titles of Father, Son, and Holy Ghost, refusing to recognize that baptism in the name of Jesus is for the remission of sins.
There is a spirit of truth and a spirit of error; when a heart is ready to turn to the Lord, the spirit of truth is easily recognized. The plan of salvation – repentance, baptism in Jesus' name for the remission of sins, and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost – is to whosever will. Those who choose not to serve the Lord will be separated from him for eternity. We are to live by every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God, not just those scriptures that suit us.
We are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, the bride of Christ, and his church that is built on the foundation of the Apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief cornerstone. It is imperative, when building, to have a sure foundation. Likewise, in our walk with the Lord we must build on a solid foundation of truth. Other foundation can no man lay than that which is laid. If this gospel is hid, it is hidden to them that are lost, whom the god of this world has blinded their minds lest this glorious gospel be seen – and obeyed.
The Apostle Paul wrote to the Galatians he marveled that they were so soon removed from the gospel of Jesus Christ to another gospel.
He said, "Though we, or an angel from heaven, bring any other gospel than that we have preached, let him be accursed."
There is not a gospel. There were those among the Galatians that perverted the gospel of Jesus Christ. Too many want to do as they please, eat their own bread, and wear there own apparel, only let them be called a Christian.
Paul wrote neither is there salvation in any other, for there is none other name under heaven, given among men, whereby we must be saved.
Jesus said, "Except ye believe that I am he, ye shall die in your sins."
We need to realize the importance of salvation and the name of Jesus, without which there is no salvation.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
On Wednesday, June 7, a wonderful senior high youth choir and handbell choir from Newnan, Georgia, performed at Tahlequah First Baptist. They were fantastic. Their voices and the numbers they performed were truly a blessing to hear and see. This group of young people and their leaders was truly dedicated to the Lord and to spreading his word to everyone they encountered. Their choir director was taking them on a mystery mission trip. It was kept a total secret where they were going, where they would be staying, and exactly what they would be doing. Sounds like fun, doesn’t it?
They were all very excited to be on the mystery trip and it showed. Besides being extremely talented and intelligent, this group shined for Christ. You could see it in their faces as they sang, and it showed in their dedication to perfection as they played their handbells. If you missed it, you missed a great night of music and inspiration.
Their enthusiasm for the Lord was contagious and ignited thoughts of how we as church members can spread this enthusiasm daily in our community and everywhere we go. It is really very simple. Have a happy, smiling face, tell others about Jesus and live by his example, and show others love and compassion like Jesus did. If we let Jesus’ light shine through us, others will notice, and they will want this special enthusiasm, too.
So, let your light shine. Don’t be shy about telling people where your joy and light comes from. Introduce them to Jesus, so that his light may shine through their lives too.
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m. Vacation Bible School is July 24-28 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school on June 11 opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish with 45 people in attendance. The devotional was read from Luke 19:1-10, and the first song "He Set Me Free." We had 64 people for worship service.
Happy birthday to Michelle Fisher. Happy wedding anniversary to Eric and Stephanie Dean. Get well wishes and prayers go out for John Meigs, Loyd Harvey, Luther Halpain, and James Barnes. A special wish for health to our special friends, Bonnie, Nora, and Letha.
The ladies have been a blessing and a part of our church congregation for many years, and are now home-bound due to failing health issues. We miss them, and we continue to love and pray for them.
VBS ended Friday, June 9, and we had a really good crowd of family show up for their kiddos. There were a total of 71 enrolled, with 40 having perfect attendance all week. A little down in numbers from three or four years ago, but numbers are coming back. Food pantry was Wednesday, June 14; senior lunch is Thursday, June 15; Father's Day is Sunday, June 18, and the teens are leaving for Falls Creek on Monday.
Brother Rex took his message Sunday, June 11, from 1 Peter 4:1-18, 1 Corinthians 15:19, and Isaiah 11:1-5, asking all "where do you stand with God?" And, again with "Are we truly seeking Christ and the salvation he died to make possible?" These are questions we truly need to ponder and answer for ourselves. Nobody else can tell us if we've been born again or trying our humanly best to follow that narrow path to heaven.
We have to look deeply into our heart of hearts to find the answer. If we don't know, or are the least bit unsure, we can always find answers within God's holy word. Following within the same "theme," Brother Rex also took us to Matthew 7:7-8 and Hebrews 12:2 in the evening service. Seek Jesus in your life. The way to eternal life in glory with him and God is all laid out in the Bible.
Look in the prophets, find the announcement of the messiah coming. Read the gospels, find him telling of God's love and the miracles of healing, both physically and deep inside where we really live. Read Paul's letters to the churches, find out what will happen if you never accept Christ into your hearts and lives. Seek Jesus.
Kay Cordray
