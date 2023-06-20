Carter Baptist
Happy birthday, God bless Paisley Howard.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message “Assurance of salvation.” Many Christians struggle with this assurance.
1 John 5:13: “These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God.”
John wrote these words, after all the other apostles had died, to Christians addressing the assurance of their salvation.
Christians may feel unsure they are saved because they may not fully understand how salvation happens, or that Jesus is the only way to salvation.
Ephesians 2:8-10: “For by grace are ye save through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.
For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.”
Romans 10:9-10: “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”
Isaiah 53:6: “All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way, and the Lord hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.”
Leviticus 16 tells how the priest in the Old Testament put the sins of the people on the sacrificial goat; and how the scapegoat, who also bore the sins of the people, was set free in the wilderness, never to return. Jesus bore the sins of the world on the cross once and forever. Jesus is our sacrifice and scapegoat.
1 John 1:5: “This then is the message which we have heard of him, and declare unto you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all.”
A Christian may doubt his salvation when he walks in disobedience; or when he sins and doesn’t seek forgiveness.
Romans 13:13: “Let us walk honestly, as in the day; not in rioting and drunkenness, not in chambering and wantonness, not in strife and envying.”
1 John 5:10: “He that believeth on the Son of God hath the witness in himself: he that believeth not God hath made him a liar, because he believeth not the record that God gave of his Son.”
Our assurance has the witness of the Holy Spirit, the blood of Jesus, and the cross.
1 John 5:8: “And there are three that bear witness in earth, the Spirit, and the water, and the blood: and these three agree in one.”
Marta Vann
Crossway Baptist
Greetings from Crossway Baptist Church, which is at 230 North Street in Tahlequah; two blocks west of the NSU Event Center.
It was good to see Brother Sonny Shook back in our services after a long absence due to health issues, and we look forward to his wife, Jane, soon being able to attend again.
Shook is one of our oldest members, and was honored as being the oldest father in attendance on Father’s Day. Joe Wright was honored as the youngest father, and Gary Trembly was honored as the man having the most grandchildren. Each father present was given a motivational book.
Pastor D. J. Wulf was out sick this week, and was unable to fill his normal roles in the services. Trembly taught the adult Sunday School class, and Anthony Pritchett, who is also the bus ministry captain, and the youth group leader, brought two very thought-provoking messages on listening and obeying God’s commands and the need for revival.
Besides being Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, was also the third Sunday of the month. Each third Sunday, we have free potluck dinner in the Fellowship Hall, and everyone is welcome to come eat with us, even if you missed church or attended church elsewhere.
In Jeremiah 7, we’re told to take care of the widows, orphans, strangers, homeless, etc. Jesus said the same thing to his disciples. That would include feeding the hungry, and if you show up shortly after noon on the third Sunday of the month, we will feed you.
This Saturday evening, on June 24, Crossway Baptist Church will be hosting what is called “Youth Night.” Although called Youth Night, it’s actually for everyone, regardless of age.
Saturday’s program will begin with dinner at 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, then will move to the sanctuary at 6 p.m. for a time of singing. At 6:30 p.m., the Boudinot Baptist Church Puppet Ministry Team will present a puppet show that will entertain and bless you.
Crossway Baptist Church is a Bible-believing, Bible-teaching church. The church is a member of the Tenkiller Baptist Association, the local association of Southern Baptist churches.
Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. each Sunday morning. Worship service begins at 10:45 a.m.
Sunday evening service begins promptly at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening service also begins at 6 p.m. with a short song service. Bible study, currently studying the book of Hebrews, starts about 6:15 p.m., and a good, old-fashioned prayer meeting begins a few minutes before 7 p.m.
Crossway Baptist Church has an active bus ministry. For more information about the bus ministry, youth group, or the church in general, contact Pritchett at 918-931-2560.
Other contact numbers include, but are not limited to: Trembly at 918-718-5442; Pastor D. J. Wulf at 903-440-3509; deacons Wayne Estill at 405-819-7436, and Jim Wofford at 918-458-6082 or 918-458-1443; or maintenance and grounds supervisor Rod Ross at 918-453-1985.
Come see us at Crossway Baptist Church, 230 North Street, Tahlequah, OK 74464. The church telephone number is 918-458-9778. Follow us online at: www.facebook.com/crossway230.
It has been said there are three types of people: Those who make things happen; those who watch things happen; and those who wonder what happened. Don’t be a three.
Gary Trembly
First Apostolic
Prayer was followed by songs of praise as services opened the morning of Sunday, June 18, as the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. "The Ministry of The Church," was taken from Matthew 28:16-20; Ephesians 4:11-13; Acts 1:8, 2:1-4, 37-38; and 2 Timothy 1:12-17. We are all a part of the ministry of the church, epistles read of all men. Each of us has a position, responsibility, and work to do in the kingdom of God, as laborers together with God.
All scripture is given by the inspiration of God. Holy men of old wrote as they were moved by the Holy Ghost – spanning over centuries of time, yet there is no contradiction nor flaw in God's word.
This nation is a foreign field, for this message began in Jerusalem. When the day of Pentecost has fully come, suddenly there came a sound from heaven as of a rushing, mighty wind, and filled all the house where they were sitting; cloven tongues like as of fire sat upon each of them and they were all filled with the Holy Ghost and spake with tongues as the spirit of God gave them utterance. Peter stood up, along with the other Apostles, and told those gathered there that, "this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel." He preached to them that they must repent and be baptized – every one of them – in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins and they shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
It all began in Jerusalem. Before the Lord ascended into heaven, he appeared to the Apostles four times. At his first appearance, in Matthew 28:16-20, he told the Apostles to go into all the world and preach the gospel, baptizing them in the name of the father, son, and Holy Ghost.
When he appeared unto them the last time, in Luke 24:46-47, he opened their understanding of all that he had told them in his first appearance – that repentance and remission of sins which is what baptism is for – should be preached in his name, Jesus, beginning at Jerusalem. No one in scripture was ever baptized in any other way - only in the name of Jesus. Jesus is the saving name; the angel told Mary and Joseph to call his name Jesus, for he shall save his people from their sins. Neither is there salvation in any other, for there is none other name under heaven given among men whereby we must be saved.
Jesus chose Peter to give the keys to the kingdom, in Matthew 16:13-19. When a dispute arose among the apostles, Peter rose up and told them that God made a choice among them, and he was the one chosen the Gentiles may hear and believe the words from his mouth. He had already opened the door to the Jews on the day of Pentecost. We must all be be born again of the water – baptism in Jesus' name, and of the spirit – filled with the Holy Ghost, in obedience to the new birth experience the Lord commanded of all men everywhere.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Morning services June 18 were opened in prayer led by Brian Bielli with 41 people in attendance. The devotional was read from Ephesians 6:1-18 and the first song was "Faith of Our Fathers." We had over 75 in attendance for morning worship.
Lynn Helton celebrates a birthday this week. Eugene and Nancy Hill celebrate their wedding anniversary.
Prayers, love, and sympathy are offered to Ahna Hendrickson and Patsy – sorry I don't have a last name – on their recent losses.
There will be a community wide family service and "get together" held on Saturday, June 24, beginning at 5 p.m. at Grace and Peace Church, just south of Peggs.
There will be games, music, food, a bit of preaching, and at dark, fireworks. Everyone is invited. The annual fireworks display put on by Peggs Fire Department is July 1 just before dark.
June 18 was Father's Day, and as usual, gifts were given to the oldest, youngest, dad with the most kids present, and the one that travelled the farthest to attend church. John Meigs won oldest dad, Jason Helton received youngest, Solly Littledave had the most kids present, and Solly's grandson-in-law, Bruce, won the travel portion, as he came from Owasso.
Brother Rex read Luke 15:11-21 as the basis for his message, and referred to verses 22-24 as well. Also included as reference was the account of Elisha healing a young man who had fallen in the fields with a terrific headache, found in 2 Kings 4:18-19.
The main points of the message is the responsibility and duties of a father, one who has gone beyond the making of a child to being that child's dad and seeing to its welfare and well-being. A good dad never, ever stops loving his children, no matter the circumstance. He'll get angry and punish the child for correction, but never stops loving.
A bad one, however, may raise the child, but seldom – if ever – displays the love and concern so needed by that child.
Luke reminds us of the "prodigal son's" dad, who welcomed him back from his wayward life without harsh words, but with a hearty hug, kiss, and a call for a celebratory banquet. The reaction of the father in 2 Kings was more harsh – "take him to his mother" was all the man said. He later complained she wanted to find the prophet Elisha to help the boy.
Then Brother Rex asked all the men to ask themselves "Are you a good dad or....?"
Kay Cordray
