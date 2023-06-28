Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Sandy Hagel and Kristy Davis.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message from Hebrews 7:25, “Wherefore he is able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto God by him, seeing he ever liveth to make intercession for them”
Jesus is our high priest. He is the high priest for all God’s children who through faith believe Jesus is the only begotten son of God; who was born of a virgin; and lived a sinless life. Jesus suffered and died on the cross as a sacrifice for the sins of the whole world.
The Old Testament sacrifices for the sins of the people were given once a year. The only person worthy to offer a sacrifice for people’s sins was the high priest and him only.
Jesus Christ as the high priest offered one sacrifice. He offered himself as the perfect sacrifice for everyone once and for all. As our high priest he makes continual intercession for each of us
Jesus prays for us all the time. He is unlimited and omnipotent. When a person first believes in Jesus, he prays for them as they struggle to comprehend how much he loves them.
Jesus prays for us to understand what his love is, what an incredible cost he paid for us, and teaches us how to love God with our whole being. Jesus prays for us when we are tempted. He understands our temptations because he too was tempted yet he never gave in to temptation.
Jesus prays for us as we read and learn more about God in his word, the Bible.
Psalm 119:9, 11, and 105: “Wherewithal shall a young man cleanse his way? by taking heed thereto according to thy word.” “Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee.” “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.”
Jesus prays for us that every day we will let God use us to tell others about his love, his forgiveness, and his salvation through faith. Jesus knows everything we need to do God’s will, and that is how he prays for us.
The church prayed for the mission team going to Latvia for the first time since 2020. They plan to leave, June 29 and return July 8. There are 12 Christians going from Cookson, Carter, First Baptist in Stilwell, and First Baptist in Sallisaw. The team will mainly help with construction and Vacation Bible School.
Pray for the Latvia mission team. Pray for opportunities to share Jesus Christ with people around them; and pray for traveling grace. Pray for Youth Camp this week, and that God’s presence and love abound.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Everyone is invited to come to Sunday Funday. This will be a special outdoor worship service. It will be held Sunday, July 5. July 30 come in casual attire, bring a friend or neighbor, and enjoy lunch. Outdoor games and relaxation are free. The congregation and Pastor Velma Carriaga are looking forward to meeting you. The church is on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
On Sunday, July 2, Pastor Velma will be sharing her testimony. Last Sunday was her first anniversary of pastoring Cookson United Methodist Church. The scripture reading was 1 Corinthians 12: 1-11. The message was titled “Smart as a Goat.”
She related a story about a farmer with a gifted goat with a gift of discernment. The first lesson to learn from this scripture is that through the Holy Spirit, all believers are blessed with some spiritual gift. God doesn’t call you to a ministry without first equipping you for it. It is easy to devalue your gift as not all that special. It is easy to create a false hierarchy of gifts. Focus on your own unique gift and do it well.
The second lesson of this reading is that your gifts are a part of your interdependence as the body of Christ. Everyone needs each other to use and encourage your gifts so you can grow in spiritual maturity. Rely on other people. The church is a team. Use your special gift to make the church complete.
Your special gifts empower the church. Read 1 Peter 4:10-11. The whole purpose of church is to bring Christ’s light to others. The church cannot reach its full power and potential without all members using their gifts for the common good. God blesses each person with unique gifts not for your glory, but for the good of the church and the world. He empowers you with the incredible power of the Holy Spirit. You are blessed so you can be a blessing to others. Will you answer the call?
The community enjoyed a delicious fish fry the Saturday, June 17 before Father’s Day. On Father’s Day, the men in the church were given a gift. Pastor Velma’s scripture reading was from Hebrews 12:1-3. Her opening prayer included remembering not only our earthly fathers but also our loving God. “Our Father,” her message was titled “Focus on the Finish.”
If you are a Christian, you are in a race. In Hebrews 12, the Greek word for race is agon, the English word agony. The Christian life calls for the discipline of an athlete, the endurance of a marathon runner, and the determination of a champion. God has given each person a personal race that is set before them. You are in it for life. Christ Jesus wants you to win.
First, you must lay aside whatever weighs you down. You are surrounded by a great cloud of witnesses. Runners who have already crossed the finish line, and now are in heaven waiting for you. These witnesses are encouragers. Some of the greatest witnesses are found in the Old Testament. Some examples include Job, Joseph, David, and others. A weight is anything that keeps you from becoming everything that God would have you to be. Being a Christian is choosing between what is good and what is the best. Television and social media dangers aren’t so much as the behavior it produces as in the behavior it prevents.
Answer these questions to help determine if it is an unnecessary weight: Does it build you up spiritually? Does it bring you under its power? Does it burden your conscience? Is what you’re doing a potential stumbling block to keep someone from Jesus?
Throw off the sin that easily entangles you. The devil has a strategy to take you out of the race. The Christian life is a marathon. It is not how you start the race, it’s how you finish that counts. Fix your eyes on Jesus. He will be waiting for you at the end. Philippians 1:6 said “He who began a good work in you will carry it to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.” Salvation is the gift that puts you into the race. Give your life to Jesus. Run your race for the glory of God, keeping your eyes on Jesus who will make you a winner.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise Sunday, June 25.
“Trust In God,” was taken from 1 Timothy 4:10 and Psalm 73:104, 12-19, 27-28. Without the Lord and his church we could do nothing and we would be nothing. We live in a wicked and evil world, but as long as we have God in our lives, we can make it through anything. The prosperity of the wicked will come to naught in the great and terrible day of the Lord – their riches will perish with them as they face eternity lost. We all face the choice of whether to serve God or reject him. When we choose God, we choose a refuge, a place to go when we are discouraged and burdened.
We must never let our problems keep us away from God’s house – for there we find the answers to them. We find support and encouragement from the saints when we are in a trial – when one suffers, all members of the body suffer, and when one rejoices, all rejoice with him.
Those in the world, those who are without God have nowhere to turn when tragedies strike. God can do the impossible for those who serve him and turn to him in times of trouble. It has never been more important to be near to God. He could come at any moment and we must stay close to him, as we look for his appearing. To trust in the Lord, we must know him. His word tells us who he is – God manifest in flesh – Jesus is his name.
Though people will let us down when we trust them, the Lord will never fail us. He is trustworthy. We know God through his word – not by people’s ideas and vain traditions of men that make his word of none effect. The Bible is more than a book – it is the word of God recorded by holy men of old as they were moved by the Holy Ghost. When we come to God, we must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them who diligently seek him. Faith is involved in trusting God. We trust him for the things that we don’t see – for if we see them, who do we yet hope for them?
This world was framed by the word of God – he spoke it into existence. We find answers to all situations in his word, rather than from people who could mislead us. We know right from wrong by God’s word – who will be saved and who will be lost. The plan of salvation was preached on the day of Pentecost – repent, be baptized in the name of Jesus for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. You can depend on it. It is in God’s word, and God’s word is truth and it is forever settled in heaven.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For more information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
There is a lot to be troubled about these days. We can worry about what might happen and live in fear and paranoia, or as Christians, we can commit these things and our lives to the Lord. The apostle Paul wrote in scripture that living meant living for Christ and dying is even better. That doesn’t mean we should test God unnecessarily though. We should trust God, not test him.
In Ecclesiastes, it tells us there is a time to be born and a time to die. We didn’t determine when we were born and don’t determine when we will die. We don’t know the day or hour we will die because God appoints that day. He decides the length of our lives, and when that time comes, we are not given a minute longer.
That is why we always need to be prepared to meet God, because we don’t know when that day will be. Imagine today is the last day of your life. Would you be ashamed of how you lived it, or would you say that you have lived it well. Can you say that I did what I should have, and I have no regrets and I’m not embarrassed about anything? Can you say that you lived it well?
That is how we should live every day. We should never live our days knowing that if Jesus returned or we were called to stand before God, that we would be embarrassed about how we lived our lives. We need to be prepared because every single one of us will stand before God one day. Each day is a gift from God, so let’s live it to the fullest and live it for Christ Jesus.
Vacation Bible School will be July 24-28, from 9 a.m. until noon.
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school on Sunday, June 25 opened in prayer led by Brian Jones with 36 people in attendance.
The devotional was read from Romans 10:1-13, and the first song was “Just Over in the Glory Land.” We had 68 for worship service.
Happy wedding anniversary to Vesta and Terrel Barnoskie.
Happy 96th birthday to John Meigs. Brother John has been a long-time part of our congregation, serving as teacher and superintendent for 60 years or so. We hope to keep you around for several more years to come. Oh! we hope you enjoyed your dinner and birthday party after morning worship.
On Saturday, July 1, the Peggs Fire Department will be shooting off their fireworks display in the parking area at the Peggs School beginning just at dark. There will be parking for watchers near the school, and in the lot at Peggs Community Church. As far as we know, there will not be any refreshments available, so bring your own. No alcohol, please.
Get well prayers and wishes are offered up for Solly Littledave, Joan Littledave, Linda Eaton, Sonya Hartness, and Mike Parish.
Our love and sympathy to the Rush family on their recent loss.
Brother Rex based his message on passages found on Revelation 2:1-11, and Mark 8:36-38. Like the church at Ephesus, some of us have “lost our first love,” in that we’ve drifted closer to worldly problems rather than surrendering them all to Christ.
This includes some churches, even though they feel differently about it. We cannot and will not call any names as that would be just as against what Christ would want as turning away from him is. What have we done to lose that first love? The power that drew us to the cross in the first place is still as powerful, if not more so, than the time we knelt at an altar of repentance.
Jesus’ love, God’s love, is still all powerful and forgiving, if yes, if, we strive to live a truly Christian life, trying to emulate the love and forgiveness shown us. Ours is truly a narrow path to navigate through this life of “now, mine, more, more, more” and “don’t tell me how to live my life. It’s mine to live as I please.”
Unfortunately, that’s right. It is your life. It is also your destiny to live your afterlife in the lake of fire reserved for those that deny Christ. It is your choice, you know. Jesus said we must be born again in John 3, and asks just what we’ll profit if we lose our own soul – Mark 8:36-38.
Tough question, tough decision, easy answer. Heaven or hell – it’s your choice. Don’t let go of your first love, hang on for your eternal life.
Kay Cordray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.