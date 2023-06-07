Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Bobby Thomas. May God continue blessing Leonard and Pam Coleman, who celebrated another year of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message “Free to praise and perform.”
2 Corinthians 3:17: “Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”
Our liberty was wrought by the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ on Calvary’s cross; where three days later he came forth alive. After his ascension to heaven, he gave us his Holy Spirit. Let’s not lose this freedom.
Revelation 5:13: “And every creature which is in heaven, and on the earth, and under the earth, and such as are in the sea, and all that are in them, heard I saying, Blessing, and horour, and glory, and power, be unto him that sitteth upon the throne, and unto the Lamb for ever and ever.”
We have freedom to praise the Lord and to serve him for his majesty, glory, power, and love.
2 Corinthians 3:18: “But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord.”
Praise the Lord for his wisdom.
Psalm 147:5: “Great is the Lord, and of great power: his understanding is infinite.”
Isaiah 40:28: “Hast thou not known? hast thou not heard, that the everlasting God, the Lord, the Creator of the ends of the earth, fainteth not, neither is weary? there is no searching of his understanding.”
God intervenes in our lives every day, continue to praise the Lord.
Romans 11:33: “O the depth of the riches both of the wisdom and knowledge of God! how unsearchable are his judgments, and his ways past finding out!”
Daniel 2:20: “Daniel answered and said, Blessed be the name of God for ever and ever: for wisdom and might are his.”
Remember all that the Lord has done and continues to do.
Luke 9:23: “And he said to them all, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me.”
Dietrich Bonhoeffer suffered in prison during WW2. Once a minister came and asked him, “Why are you in here?” Dietrich Bonhoeffer asked the visitor, “Why are you not in here?”
Make the Lord known everywhere you go, like the leper when Jesus healed him made Jesus known.
Mark 1:45: “But he went out and began to publish it much, and to blaze abroad the matter, insomuch that Jesus could no more openly enter into the city, but was without in desert places, and they came to him from every quarter.”
Always serve, proclaiming his name.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Come as you are, from wherever you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Pastor Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite you to Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Small group classes are at 9:45 a.m. followed by coffee, snacks, and fellowship before worship. The last two Sundays have been an awesome worship time celebrating first, Pentecost Sunday — the birthday of the church — and last week Trinity Sunday along with Holy Communion Sunday.
On Pentecost Sunday, the Scripture readings were Acts 2: 1-13. Pastor Velma’s message was titled “The Mighty Wind of God.” One lesson to learn from the day of Pentecost is when the wind of God blows amazing things happen. God breathed into man his own breath. He gave man of his own spirit. The church today needs the power of the Holy Spirit. At Pentecost the church had a sense of excitement. Followers of Jesus came out from behind closed doors, testified to their faith in Jesus Christ and 3,000 more were converted at one time. The Holy Spirit can increase your sense of love for one another. The spirit can also empower you to do what you already know that God has called you to do.
Pentecost is about getting out from behind closed doors and going into the streets to meet people where they are. It is about building strong bonds in the church and studying God’s word more intently. Seek God constantly in prayer. Pray today that God would send his spirit upon you and open your heart so that you will be receptive to his spirit. Sunday, June 11 the Cookson UMC was all decorated in red and the congregation also wore red to celebrate this day.
Sunday, June 4 was Trinity Sunday and also Holy Communion Sunday. Scripture reading was from Matthew 28:16-20. Pastor Velma’s message was titled “No Knapsack Kind of Faith.” She related a story about a plane, pilot, and three passengers — a boy scout, priest, and atomic scientist. The plane developed engine trouble. It had only three parachutes available. The pilot jumped first, then the scientist grabbed what he thought was a parachute and jumped. The priest told the boy scout to take the last parachute. The boy said we are fine because the scientist — who claimed he was the smartest man in the world — grabbed the scout’s knapsack. There are many smart people today reaching for ideas and philosophies that won’t save them.
The early church summed up this truth in the doctrine that is known as the Trinity: God, the Father; God, the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. You won’t find the word “trinity” in the Bible. The concept meets the deepest needs that explains the terms of understanding who God is and what your relationship to him is all about. Start with God as the creator and sustainer of life. This is the God who spoke and the world was created. This is why God the Father revealed his true nature in a gentle compassionate man, Jesus of Nazareth.
In Jesus we see God the Son cradling young children in his arms, treating all people with dignity and respect. Jesus Christ is the bridge to God and to salvation. The third person in the Trinity is just as important as the first two.
That is God the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit is the presence of God in your daily life, the inner witness of the reality of God. It is the confirming testimony that he who created us is with us. The Holy Spirit is that presence in your life that allows you to get your life together, to achieve spiritual discipline and direction, and channel that in ways that glorify God and enrich the world.
Why settle for a knapsack instead of a parachute? Paraclete is the biblical word for the Holy Spirit. A parachute gently lowers you to the ground. A paraclete lifts you up to the heavens. Allow this spirit into your life today.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Prayer was followed by songs of praise and worship as services opened for the morning of Sunday, June 4, with the sweet presence of the Lord being felt in our midst. “Spiritually Nearsighted,” was taken from Genesis 12:1-4, Hebrews 11:8-10, and 2 Peter 1:4-9.
We can become spiritually nearsighted without faith — seeing only the problems or trials and not the true purpose of them in our lives. The Apostles asked the Lord to increase their faith — for it takes faith to see beyond the problems we all face.
Faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen. All that we hope for is based on the substance of faith. We must see that substance beyond our problems. The devil tries to magnify them, but by faith, we can see over them to the flag of victory on the other side. The Lord will deliver to us the things that he has promised — by faith.
God told Abraham to get out from the land wherein he dwelt and leave kindred and home to go to a land that he would show him. Abraham sojourned in the land of promise — he only passed through — never setting down roots, dwelling only in tents. He could see, through faith, that city whose maker and builder was God — a city with 12 foundations, a city with no need of a light — for the lamb is the light. Faith caused him to have boldness to act on God’s promise.
It also caused a ruddy shepherd boy to face a 9 foot, 6 inch giant, armed with a sling, five smooth stones, and the name of the Lord. The stone hit Goliath where it needed to, guided by the hand of God, knocking Goliath to the ground — through faith on David’s part. Faith is the substance that causes us to see not the situation, but the greatness of God. Daniel in the den of lions and the three Hebrew children in the fiery furnace — all had faith to see the victory beyond the threat of death.
Peter said if we lack faith, virtue, knowledge, temperance, meekness, brotherly kindness, we are spiritually blind. When we lose faith, we see only the problems — because of our spiritual blindness. Without faith we see only the dark entrance into the tunnel, but with faith, we see the light at the end of the tunnel. Let us pray for the Lord to increase our faith, to see that he is greater than any problem we have.
We are the children of the king of glory and when the enemy comes in like a flood, he will raise up a standard against him. We are, like Abraham, only passing through this world to a city whose maker and builder is God. We must never lose sight of our goal.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
The older I get, the more time flies by.
Our Sunday school service on June 4 opened in prayer led by Brother John Meigs. The devotional was Hebrews 3, and the first song, “I Want To Be A Worker.”
We had 47 people for Sunday school and around 60 for morning worship. Being homecoming, we also served lunch after morning worship.
Brian Bielli celebrates his birthday this week.
Vacation Bible School begins June 5 at 5:30 p.m. and runs through June 9, with the program being that evening. We have classes for all ages, including adults, so everyone is invited to come learn and share the gospel with us.
The youth group will be in Falls Creek for a week, beginning June 19. June 18 is Father’s day.
Brother Mike had the pulpit again this week and took his message from Matthew 5:1-12, 1 Corinthians 12:1-6, Genesis 5:4-10, 15, Acts 2:17-21, Isaiah 3:1-4, 7-9, and Proverbs 27:17. “There’s A Day Coming” was the central theme of the message this morning, focusing on the vital need of not only Christians, but those that have not yet been born again, to realize that the coming of the lord is coming nearer and nearer. Anyone that reads the Bible can find, Old Testament or New Testament, the prophecies and events are fast approaching.
Don’t wait until Christ appears in the clouds to make up your mind about him. Do it now. Yes, Jesus loves everyone. However, in order to enter in the gates of glory you must be born again, and having a PHD — Past Having Doubts — attached to your soul. If you don’t, what you’ll hear from Christ is the saddest thing he’ll ever have to say, “Depart from me, I never knew you.”
Even if you think you’ve been through hell on earth, the reality is much, much worse; and it will be for eternity with no relief. Now, I know a lot of you don’t want to see or hear this, but it needs telling. Don’t miss out on heaven for waiting to see what will happen before you make up your mind. Once you see that event, it’ll already be too late.
The Bible stands for B for basic, I for instruction, B for before, L for leaving, and E for earth.
Read it, learn it, and keep it in your heart.
Kay Cordray
First Baptist
We live in a culture that desperately needs honesty. Not my truth, or your truth but the kind of honesty that speaks the truth, both outside and inside the church. We’ve all grown too sensitive toward conflict and have become too used to agreement. We somehow justify ourselves by believing with less honesty we can have more plentiful and meaningful relationships. But really, without honesty, how godly can any relationship be?
Many of us claim to be honest people and call everyone a friend, even if we have just met them. We hide criticism from those who sorely need it or tell unadulterated lies to avoid consequences. The number of truly honest people is a lot less than those who claim to be, even among believers. As believers we should always strive to make sure our self-perceptions match reality.
Jesus said, “But let your ‘yes’ mean ‘yes,’ and your ‘no’ mean ‘no.’” Now days we are in a constant battle of mixing our yes and our no, in an effort not to offend, to get along, or to make peace with others. We try to stay on everyone’s good side and try and stay away from anything that is considered “judging.”
Scripture makes judgements and calls us to do the same, but scripture says to make honest judgements. Call a spade a spade, a woman a woman, a man a man, and nothing in between.
The scripture says lying lips are detestable to the Lord and faithful people are his delight. Society hated Jesus so much they crucified him. He created offense in his day. The Jewish leaders, Romans, and the Pharisees despised him. That did not stop Jesus though, he spread the truth, knowing the consequences. Christ’s message continues today, and his teachings still offend. There are still consequences and there always will be when we live counter-culturally to the world. Honesty’s full impact is only known through Christ Jesus, and it can potentially confront, challenge, and hurt, those things we so desperately try to avoid.
Honesty is what God desires from us. When we allow our yes to mean yes, and our no to mean no, we have no fear of the consequences, and as a result, we become better people, and people the Lord delights in.
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.