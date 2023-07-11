Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Gloria Wilson, Jane Reed, and Iva.
Happy Anniversary and God bless Ken and Jeri Hall.
Wes Nofire brought the Sunday morning message on “Being prepared for spiritual battle.”
Romans 1:8-10 11-12. First thank God through Jesus Christ for you all that your faith is spoken of throughout the world. In the times this was written Christians faced a culture much like today. Morality was going downhill, and there was political unrest with all the rulers coming and going. First thing Paul mentions is of the Christian family, their faith, and prayer. He wanted to see them and impart some spiritual gift unto them. What this was is not known, but perhaps it was to prepare them for the coming times ahead.
Ephesians 6:10: “finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of his might.”
The battle starts with finding our strength and putting our faith in his power. In verses 11-17 he gives equipment by giving us battle armor and knowledge of who and where our main foes will be. The wickedness in high places – belt up with his truth, as our breastplate his righteousness, our feet shod with the gospel of peace. The shield of faith to quench the fiery darts, the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the spirit. All we must put on with prayer.
The salvos come when we open our mouth to utter his word to a world that does not believe. For it is a mystery to them about the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
He also says we will need perseverance for the coming battle.
Jude 3: “Beloved, while I was very diligent to write to you concerning our common salvation, I found it necessary to write to you exhorting you to contend earnestly for the faith which was once for all delivered to the saints.”
We are reminded of our salvation and that we are not alone in this fight but that there are many others engaged in it too. There are many who deny Christ came in the flesh, and that he was the promised messiah. There are many sly ones out there and some who sit with us on Sunday morning worship. They would dishonor our savior with their acts, but they have their just reward. Not all who say Lord, Lord, will be able to enter his kingdom.
Remember to keep your salvation is kept by his power not our own.
Be in prayer for the Nichols family as they grieve on the passing of Allen from this life into a life in the presence of Jesus.
Welcome back Latvia team. Pray for church camp this week.
Ron Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Reverend Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite you and your family to Sunday-Funday Service July 30 at 11 a.m.
The church is on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. There will be a special short worship service followed by food, fun, friends, and games. In August, the community is invited to the Lake Tenkiller Classic Car Show and Shine on Aug. 19. Watch for more details.
Every week, Sunday School meets at 9:45 a.m. followed by coffee, snacks, and fellowship. The worship service starts at 11 a.m.
On Sunday, July 9, Rev. Velma’s message was titled “Why We Give.” Scripture reading was Mark 12: 41-44. The offering prayer was from Matthew 11:16-19, 25-30. Christians give through their church for many reasons. The most basic reason to give is because God first gave to us. John 3:16. Another reason to give is because we love God.
John Wesley’s general rules might be summed up. Do no harm. Do good. Stay in love with God.
Giving to God is a way to build a closer relationship with God. It is one way to stay in love with God. It is a spiritual discipline in which you trust God to provide you with enough.
When the people of Israel wandered in the wilderness, God provided just enough manna for each day. The early church was founded on the concept of sufficiency; the people had all they needed, so they shared it. God is sufficient. God will guide you through. The finest hours of being a Christian are when you respond generously to help people in need. The three roots of the United Methodist Church from the beginning, from John Wesley urged the practice of sound financial stewardship. Earn all you can. Save all you can. Give all you can.
Velma related a story about one woman giving all she had which was $3.30. The pastor related this story to the congregation. One man spoke up and said, “I want one of those coins to remind me. I will give $10 for it.” This then multiplied to become the largest donation in the history of the church.
Give to make ministry and missions happen. Jesus told us to love our neighbors as ourselves. Congregations exist for making disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world. This is possible because all things are possible through Christ. You can also give in nonfinancial ways. The United Methodist Churches share resources to accomplish missions and ministries that would otherwise be impossible without connectional ministries.
Jesus saw in Mark 12 how great that widow’s faith was. Sound values grow out of our relationship with Christ. You never know the good that can come from even the smallest gift.
Cindy Ballew
Crossway Baptist
Greetings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, from Crossway Baptist Church, which is at 230 North Street in Tahlequah.
Sunday, July 9, began with a waffle and sausage breakfast at 9 a.m. We have free breakfast every second Sunday morning, and everyone is welcome to attend, no strings attached. Even if you go to another church, come eat and fellowship with us. We’d love to have you. We do accept donations, with all proceeds going to the work of Bro. John Morris, director of Northeast Oklahoma Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
The women’s Sunday School class is studying the book of Romans, under the direction of Cathie Estill, and the adult Sunday School class, under the teaching of Pastor D. J. Wulf, is studying the book of Jeremiah.
Sunday School starts at 9:45 a.m., but there is always plenty of coffee and fellowship in the Fellowship Hall beforehand.
Morning worship begins at 10:45 a.m., with music, led by music director Amanda Pritchett. This past Sunday, she sang a special, a beautiful song entitled “Architecture” by Jonathan Thulin.
Pastor Wulf brought an inspiring, yet poignant message entitled “Evidence,” focusing on the evidence of a living Jesus, and how it should relate to our Christian day-to-day living.
The Sunday evening message came from the book of Philemon, and told how the Apostle Paul was generous in taking the debt of another, then relating that to how Christ took our debt, giving all he could give, his life, to pay for our sins.
If you don’t have a church home, we would love to have you visit Crossway Baptist Church. We are associated with the Southern Baptist, and are a part of the Tenkiller Baptist Association.
Anthony Pritchett is our youth leader, family pastor, bus ministry director, and plays bass during worship service. If you need a ride, contact him at 918-931-2560, or Pastor Wulf at 903-440-3509.
On Sunday, July 16, and every third Sunday, there is a free, potluck dinner in the Fellowship Hall after the morning service. Everyone is welcome to attend.
We have had several visitors recently. One of Wayne Estill’s brothers and his wife, and their son-in-law visited recently. Gary Trembly’s daughter and son-in-law, two grandsons, a granddaughter-in-law, and great granddaughter were also recent visitors. Pritchett’s parents, Brother and Sister J. T. Pritchett visited a couple of times recently.
Several have celebrated birthdays recently, including Linda Earl, Linda Wofford, Trembly, and Mikey Robertson. Our oldest deacon, Sonny Shook, and his wife Jane, just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Crossway Baptist Church is a Bible-believing, Bible-teaching church. As one person said recently, we’re running about 50 or so in Sunday School, but catching 30-40. Why don’t you make plans to come join us? You will be made to feel welcome, and you will be spiritually blessed.
Crossway Baptist Church is at 230 North Street, which is two blocks west of the NSU Event Center in Tahlequah.
Gary Trembly
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, July 9. “Prayer,” was taken from Isaiah 40:31, Luke 11:1-4, Acts 2:38, and Ephesians 3:14-21. Instruction on prayer, even by Jesus himself, will not profit us if it is not put into practice. Prayer is the most effective as well as the most neglected weapon we have in our walk with God.
Too many people think their prayer will overcome God’s reluctance, that he will change his mind about sin. But, just as Israel was allowed to have a king over them instead of a prophet, sometimes God will allow a person to go into a wrong situation because of his persistence in prayer. The wisdom of God is far above man’s wisdom.
When the disciples asked Jesus to teach them to pray, in a few words he taught them not just words to say, but the condition they needed to be in to have prayer answered. The first words Jesus used were, “Our Father, which art in heaven, hallowed by thy name,” teaching us that when we approach God, we must have an attitude of respect and reverence, and to recognize how small we are in the presence of almighty God. If we elevate ourselves in our own eyes, God will not hear us.
When we pray, “Thy will be done,” we must realize God alone knows what tomorrow holds, and he knows what is best for each individual life. We need to be willing to allow God to work his will in our lives and to change those things that are not pleasing to him.
When we pray, “Give us this day our daily bread,” we neaed to notice daily the Lord provides for us by giving us strength to work to provide for our needs. We came into this world with nothing, and we will leave with nothing. All that we have in this life is given to us by God.
When we come into the church in obedience to the plan of salvation that Peter preached on the day of Pentecost – repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins, and receiving the Holy Ghost – we become stewards of all God has given us, including time. If we misuse our time, wasting time in every area but in serving God, and have no time left to pray, we have failed God. We must realize we are stewards in the kingdom of God in every area of our lives.
Jesus next taught, “Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us,” telling us he will not hear our prayers if we fail to forgive others and that we will be judged by the same judgment wherewith we judge others.
We are admonished to review our prayer lives, searching for anything that would be a hindrance to God’s working in our lives. If we approach God with respect and search ourselves as we pray, we will touch him with our needs. The effectual, fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
An American pilot, Howard Rutledge, was a prisoner of war in North Vietnam for seven years. He later wrote in his memoir the first New Year’s Day he spent in captivity, he made three resolutions he repeated every year. The first one was, to try to never be cold again. The second was, to try to never be hungry again, and the third was to never be without his Bible again.
He wanted the Bible to be ingrained in his mind and engraved on his heart.
It is interesting how our priorities can change, isn’t it? That is why Bible memorization is so important. God has given us only so much room in our minds to hold information. Just like a computer, our minds only have so much memory to store and hold information. Sure, most of us know the latest Hollywood celebrity gossip or the latest sports statistics or interesting facts and trivia, but do we take time to fill our minds with the word of God?
When we take time to fill our minds with God’s word, it will stay with us forever. When we are tempted, we will have it to recall and use. When we have God’s word in our minds, we can share his love and his word with others. When the devil tempted Jesus in the wilderness, Jesus defended himself time after time with the scripture. Paul called God’s word “the sword of the spirit.”
If we hide God’s word in our heart, our hearts are kept by God’s word because we keep it in our heart. Since we only have so much space in our minds, why waste it on useless or trivial information? We should fill our minds with important information. We can carry a Bible in our pocket, backpack, or purse. We can have it on our phones, but the best place to carry God’s word is in our minds and in our hearts.
Vacation Bible School will be July 24-28 from 9 a.m. to noon. This year the theme is “Twist and Turns, Following Jesus Changes the Game.” Online or in-person registration is available.
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school on July 9 opened in prayer led by Gilbert Beaver with 42 people in attendance.
The devotional was the 2 Corinthians 4. Our first song was “There Will Be Showers of Blessings,” and we had 53 for worship service.
Happy birthday to Ashley Hernandez. Get well prayers go out for Charlene Lyons, Tracie Davis, and her mom, Linda Eaton.
Food pantry was Wednesday, July 12, and senior dinner will be Thursday, July 13 from 11 a.m. until noon. There has been a work day scheduled for Saturday, July 22 beginning at 7:30 a.m. due to the super hot weather predicted.
On Sunday, July 16, Brother Rex based his message on scripture from Matthew 16:24-28, asking “Who are you following, and what is your belief today?” Jesus tells us in these verses to deny ourselves and take up our crosses, following him. In denying Christ, we risk losing our own lives and souls, but in following him, we come closer to living an everlasting life in him.
Christ asks us again what is profited if we should possess the whole world, if we lose our own souls.
What is it, exactly, to surrender yourself to Jesus?
Well, it involves admitting you’re human and therefore unable to totally control the events of every day or the actions of others; that you’re more likely to make mistakes, hurt others, and be unable to make it right again. We are not what we sometimes think we are.
But, here’s to good news: Jesus Christ is just exactly who we would like to think we are ourselves. In allowing him into our hearts, our daily decisions, our lives, and giving him the authority he deserves in leading us, he can and will forgive our mistakes, sins, and failures.
Following the path laid down by Christ isn’t easy, we like to think too highly of ourselves. We live best by living for Christ, giving to others, and making sure all the credit and glory are given to Jesus and his holy father, God.
Prayers can be and are answered, but you must have the pathway open within your hearts and lives.
Kay Cordray
