Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Zona Dallis, Sheila Hughart, Annalyn and Emalee DeSahazer, and Colt and John Kimble.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message, “Do people see Jesus in me?”
Philippians 1:9-11: “And this I pray, that your love may abound yet more and more in knowledge and in all judgment, That ye may approve things that are excellent, that ye may be sincere and without offence till the day of Christ; Being filled with the fruits of righteousness which are by Jesus Christ, unto the glory and praise of God.”
Paul wrote this to the Phillippian church encouraging them to remain faithful, loving, and united as the gifts of the Spirit abounded in them.
Galatians 5:22: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, long suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance: against such there is no law.”
When we face strong opposition will we stand firm?
Mark 14:66-72: “And as Peter was beneath in the palace, there cometh one of the maids of the high priest: And when she saw Peter warming himself, she looked upon him, and said, And thou also wast with Jesus of Nazareth.
But he denied saying, I know not, neither understand I what thou sayest. And he went out into the porch; and the cock crew.
And a maid saw him again, and began to say to them that stood by, This is one of them. And he denied it again. And a little after, they that stood by said again to Peter, Surely thou art one of them: for thou art a Galilaean, and thy speech agreeth thereto.
But he began to curse and to swear, saying, I know not this man of whom ye speak. And the second time the cock crew. And Peter called to mind the word that Jesus said unto him, Before the cock crow twice, thou shalt deny me thrice. And when he thought thereon, he wept.”
Outside the church walls, we may be one against many in enemy territory like Peter. The people around him that night did not see Jesus in him.
Are we willing to help?
1 John 3:17: “But whoso hath this world’s good, and seeth his brother have need, and shutteth up his bowels of compassion from him, how dwelleth the love of God in him?”
Do we have compassion like Jesus did toward the sinners, sick, grieving, or discouraged people? How do we act when we are the only Christian in a group?
1 Corinthians 15:33-34: “Be not deceived: evil communication corrupt good manners. Awake to righteousness and sin not; for some have not the knowledge of God: I speak this to your shame.”
Can we Christians stand our ground always and everywhere?
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Reverend Velma Carriaga and the congregation at Cookson United Methodist church invite you to come to the corner of Cookson Bend Road and Highway 82 South on Sunday, July 30.
This will be a Sunday Funday time at 11 a.m. Come and enjoy a special service followed by fun, food, games, and friends. Shorts and T-shirts are highly encouraged and are always welcome. You will find a family, the body of Christ, who welcomes you with open arms. We are looking forward to seeing you.
On Aug. 1, the Cookson Community Blood Drive will be held. This is sponsored by the Oklahoma Blood Institute. Walk-ins are always welcome or schedule an appointment with obi.org. The event will be from 1:30-5 p.m.
Mark your calendars for Saturday6, Aug. 19 for the Lake Tenkiller Car Show and Shine and spaghetti dinner.
On Sunday, July 16, Reverend Velma’s message was titled “Urgent: The Time is Now.” The scripture reading was Luke 9:57-62.
She began her message with a story about the devil called a board meeting and announced they needed a new strategy for causing havoc on earth and finding the fastest way to recruit people for their team. The prize winning suggestion was to tell them there’s no hurry. A suggestion to you that in the most important matters of life, there is most definitely a very big hurry.
In this scripture, Jesus meets a man and says, “Follow me.” The man replies, “Lord, first let me go and bury my father.” Jesus told the man to let the dead bury their own dead, but you go and proclaim the kingdom of God. Some other men that Jesus talked to also had excuses. Jesus can see into people’s hearts and know if it is a legitimate excuse. Jesus knows there is a need for urgency. It can have dire consequences when something is put off. One example might be the simple act of expressing love for the people closest to your heart. This should not be put off.
There can be an even greater urgency about altering a lifestyle. A person may need to change their way of living and do it now. There comes a time to reach out for help. Judas realized it was too late and hung himself.
There is nothing more crucial than a relationship with Christ. In Matthew 4, Jesus came to Simon, Andrew, James, and John and said, “Follow me,” and they did so immediately. In Luke 9, the two men procrastinated Jesus’ commitment. When Jesus calls you, it’s today, not tomorrow or later. Jesus calls with urgencies because the older we get the harder it is to change. The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Time is passing by quickly, so much of it is being wasted because of a lack of great purpose for your life. There is no limit to what you can accomplish for the kingdom of God. The world needs this urgency.
So many people of all ages are dealing with hunger issues. There are people whose souls are shriveling up because know one cares for them. Suicide rates have increased significantly. Be loving to others as a person and as a church family.
There are some things in life about which there really is a hurry. Giving your life in service to Christ really is urgent. The time is now.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, July 16. “Authority Structures,” was taken from Ephesians 5:21-23, Hebrews 13:7, 17, 24, 1 Peter 2:13-14, and Acts 2:37-38. Authority is necessary in the church, in the home and for parents – without it chaos would reign. Unfortunately, it has been over-emphasized in too many cases. It is needful, but it has its limitations. Power and authority are dangerous things if they are not controlled properly in both the church and in the home.
We are to know them that labor among us – leaders, those in authority, are to be examples for us to follow, not only in words, but in service to others. Those who abuse their authority and power are a danger to others’ well-being. God still calls men to preach. With that call on their lives, they serve the Lord humbly and reverently as they seek to reach lost souls with truth and the plan of salvation that the Lord purchased with his own blood.
Today, too many seek the position of a pastor as only a job – not a calling of God. When this occurs, they fail to have concern for the flock – their concern is for self-satisfaction. There will be those in the last days who will creep in among the church, ungodly men who turn the grace of God into lasciviousness and deny the only wise God, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. They are selfish and they will flee when the wolf is at the door. An hireling does not care for the sheep and will not put himself between the sheep and danger.
A pastor, called of God, gives his all for them. He preaches to save the lost, telling them to, “repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.” This is the completed new birth experience, being born again of the water and of the spirit.
We are servants of Jesus Christ – a part of the family of God. We must contend for the faith that was once delivered to the saints; that faith which began in Jerusalem on the day of Pentecost when Peter preached what men must do to be saved. The authority in the church extends to the husband and the wife. The wife is to submit herself to her husband as he submits himself to the Lord. A husband can be out of place if he is not in subjection to the Lord. The Lord did not intend for the husband to be a dictator and enslave his wife.
Parents cannot be overly authoritative. They must walk a fine line between discipline and love. Both husband and wife need to agree in their discipline of a child or it will fail to have positive results. When discipline is given in love, it produces a happy home and family.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498. Visit our website at facwellingok.org.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
There is a practice called habit stacking.
You can do it when you are trying to create a new habit in your daily routine. You attach the new habit to something you already have a habit of doing. An example would be if you want to start drinking more water every day, set out a bottle of water next to your toothbrush the night before, and when you finish brushing your teeth in the morning, an existing habit, you can drink the bottle of water – a new habit.
Sometimes when we try to incorporate new habits into our life, we fail. We try to make it too difficult to accomplish daily, or too easy that we tend to overlook it in our daily routine. Maybe you decide to eat healthier, but the extra meal prep is so hard to incorporate that you find yourself going through the drive-thru again, or you buy a membership to the gym, but because it’s all the way across town, you only go a couple of times because it is too much trouble.
You decide to read your Bible and pray before you go to bed at night. But when you crawl into bed after a busy day, you can’t keep your eyes open long enough to read your Bible and you drift off while saying your prayers. These habits don’t stick because they are too hard to implement. They work against our already well-ingrained routine and end up taking over our willpower to create a new routine.
The Psalmist’s devotion to praise God seven times a day may have involved habit stacking. Praising God many times a day can only have a positive impact on us. It is hard to make new, good, healthier habits work, but if we use habit stacking, that should make things easier. Introducing praise into our routine multiple times a day can only be a good thing.
A good way to do this can be each time we check our phones, let that prompt us to offer short praises to God, or every time we eat a meal, take time to thank God for nourishment for our bodies. Every time we see the sun or hear the birds, thank him for the wonderful world he created for us. Praising God is a habit well worth adding to our routine.
Vacation Bible School will be from July 24-28 from 9 a.m. to noon. Online registration can be done at www.fbctah.org or the FBCTAH App. Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school on July 16 was opened in prayer led by Brother Virgil Helton with 51 people in attendance. The devotional was Isaiah 53 and the first song, “Tell Me The Story of Jesus.” We had 75 for morning worship.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Eugene Hill, Richard Smith, and Vesta Barnoskie.
Get well prayers are sent up for Helen Johnson, Jamie Terry, and all those on the prayer list. We also have family members of our congregation that are being deployed overseas in the next couple of weeks, so remember to pray for their safety, as well as all those who serve.
Thursday, July 20 is our senior luncheon from 11 a.m. to noon. Indian Tacos are on the menu.
Saturday, July 22, is a work day beginning at 7:30 a.m., and our outdoor singing and “dinner on the ground” is scheduled for Sept. 8. Our guest singers this year is the Batchelor Family.
Brother Rex took his message Sunday morning from Isaiah 60:1-4, John 8:12, and Matthew 5:14-16. Each of these passages stress the vital importance of walking in the light of God and of Christ.
Our days will seem to get dark at times, and we’ll struggle to find our way. Remember that God always has his eye on us and won’t let us fail as long as we trust implicitly in his word. Jesus reminds us he is the light of the world, and no man gets to the father except through him. Jesus also reminds us of the importance of letting his light shine through us for others to see.
With today’s world getting darker and darker, the value of one shining light can direct others to the source of that light and will illuminate the paths we’re to take each day.
As said so many times before, that walk isn’t going to always be easy, but it will be so worth it come the “end of day” for each of us.
Kay Cordray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.