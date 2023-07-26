Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Daryl Patton and Jerri Hall.
May God continue to bless Bill and Pat Schneider as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought the message about, “Rejoicing in the Lord.”
Habakkuk 3:17: “Although the fig tree shall not blossom, neither shall fruit be in the vines; the labour of the olive shall fail, and the fields shall yield no meat; the flock shall be cut off from the fold, and there shall be no herd in the stalls: Yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will joy in the God of my salvation.”
God’s people have so many reasons to be joyful. He created us to rejoice in him.
Philippians 4:4: “Rejoice in the Lord always: and again I say, rejoice.”
Hebrews 12:2-3: “Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.”
Habakkuk understood that God never fails. God is able. We cannot find eternal joy in earthly material things. We can’t find lasting joy even in our families, health, finances, status, or in church attendance. Idolatry is anything that takes us away from God. The sense of security that God gives to us can be a source of pride if we think we are above others or beyond God’s correction.
God uses his people to their fullest, greatest extent. Look at Noah, Abraham, and David.
2 Samuel 7:8, “Now therefore so shalt thou say unto my servant David, Thus saith the Lord of hosts, I took thee from the sheepcote, from following the sheep, to be ruler over my people, over Israel.”
God gives his people important places to serve him, Disaster relief, feeding the homeless at the Day Center, church camp, VBS, mission trips, The Passion Play, prayer, God asks us to be available to go and serve.
Hard times are for our discipline and growth. In Habakkuk 1, God allowed the Chaldeans to punish his people that they might come back to him.
Habakkuk 1:12: “Art thou not from everlasting, O Lord my God, mine Holy One? We shall not die, O Lord, thou hast ordained them for judgment, and, O mighty God, thou hast established them for correction.”
God uses hard times to call us away from empty false beliefs, like paganism and humanism where people believe more in their own abilities and not in God himself.
Next week is the fifth Sunday, the Lord’s Supper, and a pot luck fellowship.
Pray for our leaders, the churches, communities, schools, families, our children, and each other.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
You’re invited. The Lake Tenkiller community is invited to Sunday-Funday, July 30 at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Cookson United Methodist Church at 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. T-shirts and shorts attire are encouraged. A special service then food, fun, friends, and games will take place. If you are new, check us out. If you have been here before, we have missed you. It’s time to come home. You will find a family, the body of Christ who welcomes you with open hands, hearts, and minds.
Add to your calendar the Oklahoma Blood Institute Cookson Community Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 1:30- 5 p.m. Walk-ins are encouraged or make an appointment by scheduling one with obi.org. Your gift of life might save your life or one of your loved ones. Thank you in advance for caring. Blood donations are always needed. Your donation with OBI supplies Cherokee County area hospitals.
The ninth annual Lake Tenkiller Classic Car Show will be held Aug. 19 from 5-8 p.m. A spaghetti dinner will also be held. Donations will be appreciated.
On Sunday, July 23, Reverend Velma Carriaga message was titled “Whatever it Takes.” Scripture reading was from 1 Corinthians 9:19-23. She began her message by sharing a pastor’s joke. This brought chuckles to the congregation. Pastor Velma discussed Apostle Paul. Paul was grateful to God for all God has done in his life. He considered his salvation payment enough. Out of his gratitude, he would willingly spread the gospel for free. He was criticized by some people. Paul couldn’t win. Yet, Paul considered himself privileged because he could share the gospel of Jesus Christ. He took the Great Commission – Matthew 28:19-20 – very seriously.
Paul believed in the great commandment, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind” –Luke 10:27. Paul was willing to do whatever it took to win people to Christ. There are two kinds of people in this world: those who say “whatever” and those who say “whatever it takes.” A shrug of shoulders can tell a lot. Some people are like this with their faith.
Pastor Velma read some examples of what Jesus said or told with the congregation response of whatever or whatever it takes to explain the difference. Are you like the Apostle Paul, willing to do whatever it takes to win the world to Christ? Paul understood that in order to minister to people in Christ’s name, you must meet them where they are, not where you are.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, July 23. “The Dangers of the Last Days,” was taken from 2 Peter 1:4-10, Matthew 12:29, Colossians 1:27, 2 Corinthians 4:16, Acts 1:8, and 1 John 4:4. The experience of the Holy Ghost that we receive following repentance and baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins is meant to last. But if we fail to nurture it and allow the enemy to weaken us, we can lose out with God.
The Holy Ghost is referred to as the strong man, God in you, the inner man, power and he in you. For the devil to overcome us, he must first bind the strongman and then he can spoil his goods, all of which will cause us to be lost. We have power in the Holy Ghost and we know that greater is he – God – in us than he that is in the world. We are more than conquerors and nothing can separate us from the love of God as long as the inner man stays where he needs to be. When we allow ourselves to get our priorities out of order we are in danger of backsliding.
The church at Ephesus was commended by the Lord for their labor of love, patience, hatred of evil, intolerance of liars found among them, their laboring for his name’ sake, and not fainting. Though they had done all of these things, the Lord had somewhat against them, for they had lost their first love. He told them to remember where they had fallen from and repent. The Lord wants us to keep him first in our lives. When we fail to do so we see the symptoms of it in our lives. We begin to miss church, allowing family, friends, and the cares of this life to keep us away. We are to forsake not the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is, so much the more as we see the day approaching of the Lord’s return.
When we are in church, we fail to worship; a lack of prayer is evident in our lives; we begin being late for services. As all of this begins to take place, the devil is beginning to bind the strong man. We must repent of these failures and ask the Lord for a second chance, lest the devil spoil our goods and bind the strong man. We must watch for the dangers that we are facing and keep a strong experience with God. If it is weakening, we need to strive for a closer, stronger walk with the Lord. The inner man is to be renewed day by day – it cannot be disregarded. If we fail to take care of him, he dwindles away, allowing the devil to be able to bind him and destroy our souls.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
The giant Sequoia trees, the tallest trees in the world, massive trees that have survived storms and wildfires over the centuries, scientists discovered, have now fallen victims to tiny beetles. They eat their way through the fibers of the huge trees, taking months or even years, but they manage to do their work, unseen on the outside, but destroying the trees on the inside.
It is like us. We might appear to be doing well spiritually on the outside, but inside there could be hidden sin in our lives that hinders our walk with the Lord and our usefulness to him. David said in Psalms, “Search me, O God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. Point out anything in me that offends you, and lead me along the path of everlasting life.”
We too can ask God to reveal the truth of his word in our lives. He may tell us he sees something in our lives that needs to be dealt with. We may not even be aware it is significant and doesn’t amount to much. We might try to compromise and tell God it is just a little sin compared to what the people over there are doing. They are committing big sins and mine is just a little thing. But guess what? Little things turn into big things. Sometimes God must make changes in our lives and remove things that will harm us.
We may try to steer away form the “big sins.” But it is the “little sins” that we toy with that can eat through the fibers of our lives and will eventually destroy and bring us crashing to the ground.
We all need to be pruned. If you feel God is doing some pruning in your life lately, it isn’t to make your life miserable or to tear you down. He wants to make our lives more productive spiritually and enable us to produce more spiritual fruit.
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m.
This week is Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. Come join us for a great time learning about Jesus.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday morning services on July 23 were opened in prayer led by Brian Bielli with 43 people in attendance. The devotional was taken from 2 Chronicles 7:1-14 and the first song, “Wonderful Words of Life.” We had 56 for morning worship.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Kathy Lay, Katie Williams, Halle Helton, and Sue Cobb.
Get well prayers and wishes go out to Letha Cronin, Jimson Bluebird, and Ed Moss, not forgetting to remember those mentioned on the prayer chain.
Saturday, July 29 at 8 a.m. is the mens’ breakfast at Bobby and Melanie’s place. July 30 is our monthly evening singing. As usual, any and all players, singers, listeners are invited.
The Chuckwagon Gang will be at Mt.Zion Church on Aug. 4. Our youth group had the direction of the service on July 23, leading prayer, leading music-worship, and a guest speaker brought the message.
Brady Long just graduated from high school, and is a member of Brother Rex’s daughter’s extended family. Not many 18 year olds are brave enough and full of faith enough to present a sermon to a room full of older people, not of his church. He did a beautiful job on the account of David and Goliath, found in 2 Samuel 17. We would love to have him back again.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from 1 Timothy 6:7-16, focusing on verse 12, fighting the good fight and preparing for the battles of life ahead. The Apostle Paul describes the wearing of God’s armor in Ephesians 6, the Christian’s protection against the wiles of the devil.
The truth that was presented this morning reminds us of the daily battles we will face in our lives. Once committed to Christ, we must stand firm on the word of God, standing our ground no matter who or what is pushing against us, both for defeating our daily problems, but most importantly, refusing to let go of God’s power and majesty. It is our refuge and our eternity.
Like the old saying states, “When you’re at the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on.” Hang on to God and Christ.
It’s our only hope.
Kay Cordray
