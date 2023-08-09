Carter Baptist
Happy birthday and God bless Shiloh Shores.
Pastor Mat Lawrence entitled the message, “seven essential priorities of a New Testament Church.”
Priorities are established to help each of us not to get so easily distracted. Gregory Frizzel wrote about the seven essential priorities of a New Testament church. The first two priorities are: personal and corporate prayer, and personal and corporate repentance.
Mathew 6:6: “But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret, and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.”
If we are not in the habit of praying in private, how are we able to pray in public? Praying God’s will is powerful.
John 14:14: “If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it.”
George Mueller was able to feed thousands of orphans by praying and believing God would supply food daily. God hears our prayers.
Acts 1:14: “These all continued with one accord in prayer and supplication, with the women, and Mary the mother of Jesus, and with his brethren.”
The apostles prayed in one accord, or in Christian unity which is vital and deepens the faith of the church.
2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
Hebrews 12:1-2: “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us,
Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down, at the right hand of the throne of God.”
The witnesses, are all the people listed in chapter 11 and is translated martyrs. These martyrs are watching us and testifying that God will see us through.
Maintain personal and corporate repentance.
James 5:16: “Confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.”
Psalm 51:10-13: “Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me. Cast me not away from thy presence; and take not thy holy spirit from me.
Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation; and uphold me with thy free spirit. Then will I teach transgressors thy ways; and sinners shall be converted unto thee.”
Marta Vann
Crossway Baptist
Greetings, from the group of sinners saved by grace who call themselves Crossway Baptist Church.
This past Sunday, Aug. 6, was a great day at CBC. Normally, there is a church breakfast on the second Sunday of the month, with any donations received going to the work of Brother John Morris, area director of Fellowship of Christian Athletes. However, the couple who hosts the breakfast are going to be out of town this next Sunday, so the breakfast was moved up a week. The menu was donuts, and several drink options.
As time neared to start cleaning up and putting things away, there were lots of donuts left. About that time, Anthony Pritchett rolled in with a church bus full of hungry kids. Long story short, there were no donuts left over.
Then came Sunday School where we have classes for all age groups, and this week we had 45 in attendance; one of the largest in Sunday School since the beginning of COVID-19. Our next goal is 60, and Pastor D. J. Wulf has promised to do something outlandish when that happens.
As worship service began with a wonderful song service, led by Music Director Amanda Pritchett, the choir loft had no empty seats as young and old alike flocked to the choir area to sing praises to the Lord.
Pastor Wulf stepped out of the norm and began a series of messages of “The Basics.” First is the basics of “Being Sent,” taken from Acts 10, and Romans 10. We were admonished to be ready to be sent to tell about Jesus, whether across the street or across the country. Romans 10 asks how someone can call on someone they haven’t believed, and how can they believe if they’ve never heard of that person. Paul goes on to say they cannot hear unless someone preaches, and no one can preach unless they are sent. He follows that with the harsh statement, “They have not all obeyed the gospel.”
During the invitation, one young lady made known her profession of salvation, and asked to be baptized.
The evening of Sunday, Aug. 6, Pastor Wulf continued with “The Basics: Born Again,” using John 3 as his text. When we accept Christ as our savior, we’re adopted into the family of God. Biblical adoption was permanent. Natural children could be disowned, cast out, but adopted children were part of the family forever.
With the adoption comes a new life, a new inheritance, and a new name – Christian.
Sunday School begins each Sunday morning promptly at 9:45 a.m., and worship service begins at 10:45 a.m. Sunday evening service, and Wednesday evening Bible study and prayer meeting both begin at 6 p.m.
Normally, there is a fellowship breakfast on the second Sunday of the month, starting at 9 a.m. No donations are required, but are accepted.
Each third Sunday, following the morning worship service, we have a potluck dinner in the Fellowship Hall. This dinner is open to all, members or not. We always have plenty of food, but should we start to run low, we’ll just put another cup of water on the beans.
Each second and fourth Sundays – but not this week – we have singing with the residents of Heritage Grove Assisted Living at 2 p.m. The public is invited to come sing along.
Aug. 19 will be Youth Night at the church, although it’s definitely not just for youth. This month Brother Rodney Chuculate, pastor of Ballou Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. Other activities will be announced as the date draws near.
Crossway Baptist Church is at 230 North St. in Tahlequah just two blocks west of the NSU Event Center. We are Bible-believing members of the Southern Baptist Convention and the Tenkiller Baptist Association.
We have a fully operational bus ministry, spearheaded by Anthony Pritchett, our youth pastor, family pastor, and associate pastor. For rides, call Pritchett at 918-931-2560, or Pastor Wulf at 903-440-3509.
For spiritual guidance, contact either of the above, Gary Trembly at 918-718-5442, or any other of our members.
When Jesus said, “Go ye into all the world,” he didn’t mean to start somewhere else, but to start where you are and spread out.
May we all spread.
Gary Trembly
First Apostolic
The sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday, Aug. 6.
“Don’t Stand Too Close To The Gate,” was taken from 2 Samuel 3:27-39 and Acts 2:38. A gate is a place of entering or leaving. When we come into the church we must not stop at the gate. As we serve the Lord, we find there are higher heights and deeper depths for us to reach. Under the Old Testament Law, there were to be cities of refuge, which are a type of the church. They were to have boundary lines – 2,000-cubits-square. If a man was found on the 2,001 cubit, he was out of the city.
Likewise, the church has boundaries that stop at the world’s door, which leads to sin and ungodliness. The cities of refuge were built for a place of safety for anyone who killed another to avoid the avenger of blood. The church is a place of refuge for sinners to find safety in the Lord. The cities of refuge were to be plainly seen, the roads to them to be kept clean and clearly marked, for when a man needed to reach one of them, he was in a race for his life.
We, too, are in a race – for our spiritual lives. The way is made plain in the scriptures which Peter preached on the day of Pentecost and the birth of the New Testament church – repent, be baptized in Jesus’ name for the remission of sin, and be filled with the Holy Ghost, speaking in tongues as the spirit of the Lord gives the utterance.
Abner fled to a city of refuge and reached safety inside the gates. But he stayed too close to the gate and allowed Joab to entice him to step outside the gate, where he smote Abner under the fifth rib and Abner died.
Don’t stay too close to the gate when you come into the refuge of the church. It is the easiest way to backslide, for you can become spiritually blind and cannot detect the dangers that are enticing you to come out of the gate. The church, as a type of a city of refuge, is the light of the world, a city set on a hill which cannot be hid. The Lord plainly points out in his word how to come out of the world and into his church. Too many have closed their ears so they hear not and their eyes so they see not the way that is made plain; that is the way of holiness, separation from the world, faithfulness to church, and prayer.
We must get as far from the gate as possible in the work of the Lord. If not, we can be deceived and tossed about by every wind of doctrine, never growing in the Lord. We can die a spiritual death if we don’t stay away from the gate – just as Abner died as a fool dies by stepping outside the gate of safety and refuge.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school on Aug. 6 opened in prayer led by Brother Eugene Hill with 38 people in attendance. The devotional was Psalm 2, and the first song was “Showers of Blessings.” There were 52 for morning worship.
Happy birthday this week to Dwight Rhodes. Get well wishes and prayers are offered for Robbie Doyle, Luther Halpain, Doug Rhodes, and the two newborns who were mentioned on the prayer chain, as well as their families. Our prayers and sympathy are sent to the family of Chuck Fine on his passing.
Food pantry was Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. “Beast Feast” is in Muskogee Saturday, Aug. 12. There will be Christian speakers, booths with items for display and/or for sale, and dinner. Sorry ladies, this one’s for men only.
Our annual outside dinner and singing will be held Sept. 8, beginning around 6 p.m.
Brother Mike had the pulpit this morning and took his message from John 14:1-6, Genesis 1:10, 12, 18, 21, 25, and Genesis 2:4; Hebrews 4:6-8, and 11:1-13. From these passages we are shown it is not what we know, but who we know. Genesis’ early chapters let us know that mankind was the last species to be put on earth, not the first.
We were intended to be a keeper over the earth, and a friend to God. For a while, this worked. Adam walked with God each evening in the coolness of the waning day.
The knowledge shared was to be passed down to each and every generation following Adam, especially after the expulsion from the garden. Within just a few generations, knowledge, respect, and praise for God wasn’t often found throughout the world, and destruction was told to Noah so as to save some of the animals, plants, and humans that had served the lord. We all know how that ended.
The point to this being, only Noah and his family were found to be worth saving; all others, due to their lack of faith, obedience, and sin, perished in the flood. By the way, this occurrence is the first time rain had fallen on earth.
Jesus tells us in John 14:6 only he is the “way, the truth, and the life,” and that only through him can we reach heaven. Hebrews 9 shows us the way into the holiest had not been yet made – by the priests of the tabernacle – Hebrews 11 tells us of those who, by faith, received their greatest blessings and accomplishments.
There again, not what, but who, we know. Do you know God? Are you acquainted with Christ? Do you want to be?
Kay Cordray
