Carter Baptist
The church prayed for all the students, teachers, and administrators currently returning to school.
Pastor Mat Lawrence continued, “Seven essential priorities of a New Testament Church.” Last week he covered the first two essential priorities, which were personal and private prayer and repentance.
The third essential priority is, “Fellowship and unity.”
Acts 2:42-47: “And they continued steadfastly in apostles’ doctrine and fellowship, and in breaking of bread, and in prayers. And fear came upon every soul: and many wonders and signs were done by the apostles.
And all that believed were together, and had all things common; And sold their possessions and goods, and parted them to all men, as every man had need.
And they continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, did eat their meat with gladness and singleness of heart,
praising God, and having favour with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved.”
The Christians showed fellowship and unity daily because the risen Christ was a reality to them. Today we show fellowship and unity by praying for one another, committing to Sunday School, serving in ministry, and Bible study.
The next essential priority is, “evangelism and missions.”
Mathew 28:18-20: “And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. Go ye therefore and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost:
Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.”
As a church we evangelize and are involved in missions. Jesus showed his authority to teach, heal, forgive sins, and defeat Satan, which he gave to his disciples – Mathew 7:29, 8:1-13, 9:6, and 10:1.
We can obey Jesus without fear as he is in total control. We are the children of God and are empowered to witness to the world, sharing Jesus everywhere we go.
Acts 11:19-21: “Now they which were scattered abroad upon the persecution that arose about Stephen travelled as far as Phoenicia, and Cyprus, and Antioch, preaching the word to none but unto the Jews only.
And some of them were men of Cyprus and Cyrene, which, when they were come to Antioch, spake unto the Greeks, preaching the Lord Jesus.
And the hand of the Lord was with them: and a great number believed, and turned unto the Lord.”
The fifth essential priority is discipleship and preaching.
Discipleship is teaching and growing believers to go out witnessing, then training and growing others to do the same.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Come as you are to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road.
The Ninth Annual Lake Tenkiller Car Show and Shine will be held Saturday, Aug. 19 from 5-8 p.m. There will be raffle ticket drawings throughout the evening. A spaghetti dinner will also be in the fellowship hall with donations appreciated.
Inside the building, orders will be taken for butter braid delicious bread. The Quilting B’s have also finished the beautiful quilt that will be given away later this year.
This will be on display and tickets available. The physical address for these activities is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Rd.
Reverend Velma Carriaga message this coming Sunday will be based on John 3:16. She has started a new sermon series of popular Bible verses.
A new Bible study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. will start Aug. 23. It will be a study on world religions.
Last Sunday, Pastor Velma’s message was based on Romans 8:28: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”
The scripture reading was Romans 8:26-39. Some people read this and interpret it to mean, everything happens for a reason or God has caused all things to happen for a good reason.T
his verse is often used during a difficult or adverse time. This is a misunderstanding. Adversity is not God’s will.
The God that we know and love would not plan and plot suffering and tragedy. Sometimes things happen because of bad choices, because we live in an evil and imperfect world.
God created humans with a free will. This leaves room for bad choices, mistakes, and decisions that can cause pain, difficulty, frustration, tragedy, and adversity.
This doesn’t mean that God caused them to happen. Luke 13:4 God dispelled that myth.
What does Roman 8:28 mean then? In Apostle Paul’s letter to the Romans, he helps them make sense of their suffering by telling them where God is in all of it.
Paul encourages them by reminding them that there will be a day when there will be no more suffering. When Christ comes again everything in this world will be renewed and healed.
Paul acknowledges not as God’s will but is a fact of life. He said wait with hope that one day by the grace and power of God all suffering in the world will end. P
aul explains in verses 26-27 that when we are weak and suffering, life is turned upside down, and we don’t know what to pray for. You are not God. Life is crazy sometimes.
You don’t always know how to pray. That is OK. God knows what you need. The Holy Spirit within you senses your deepest yearnings at the deepest level and lifts your prayers to God.
Read Romans 8:37-39. You are more than a conqueror. God can take what is ugly and make it beautiful.
Everything that happens to you is not God’s will but God has a will in everything that happens to you. Read this last sentence again.
God has a will to turn your trouble into triumph. This is the story of the Bible. God is in the transformation business. When evil attacks with difficulty God transforms it in a way that brings Him glory. When evil attacks with pain, God uses it to build character.
When evil gives resistance, God uses it to build strength. When evil attacks with death, God brings life.
You can walk in confidence in the Lord. You might not know what this day will bring but God will bring you through it. Everything is not God’s will, but God has a will in everything.
By God’s love and power you can be more than conquerors.
Cindy Ballew
Crossway Baptist
The Lord continues to bless at Crossway Baptist Church, 230 North Street in Tahlequah, and we would love to have you come share his blessings with us.
This past Sunday, Aug. 13, even with several regulars out for various reasons, we still had 45 in Sunday School, and probably close to 60 in morning worship. On Sunday evening, Pastor D. J. Wulf announced we had 40 in our evening service.
Each Sunday, following the opening song of the worship service, a volunteer reads a scripture or scriptural passage of their choice, prior to Brother Wulf opening in prayer, then giving the announcements.
Last Sunday, three of our youth, in the 9-12 age range, Patrick, Conner, and Brodie, each read a scripture. It is so good to see the young people getting involved. They are good examples for us old fuddy-duddies.
Lonnie and Mark Wright celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary. The birthday and anniversary offerings go to the Oklahoma Baptist Youth Home.
This Saturday evening, Aug. 19, will be youth-led night at the church.
The evening will start with a meal at 5 p.m., followed by special guest speaker, Rodney Chuculate, pastor of Ballou Baptist Church. Someone described Brother Chuculate as follows, “He can flat preach.” Don’t let this blessing slip past you.
Aug. 20 is the third Sunday of the month, which means the monthly third-Sunday fellowship dinner after the morning worship service.
Come get fed twice, first spiritually from the Word of God, and second, physically at the buffet-style potluck dinner in the Fellowship Hall.
Every fourth Sunday, Aug. 27 this month, a group sings for and with the residents at Heritage Grove Assisted Living at 2 p.m. This is yet another opportunity to be blessed.
There is a free breakfast at the church each second Sunday. Donations are accepted but not required. All donations go to the ministry of Brother John Morris, area director of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Tenkiller Baptist Campground at Cookson will be the site for the Heartland Evangelism Conference. Friday, Sept. 8 will begin with a fellowship meal at 5:30 p.m., followed by the evening service. Saturday morning’s service will begin at 9:30 a.m., and will conclude at noon with a fish fry. All are invited to attend.
Brother Wulf is currently bringing a series of messages based on the theme, “The Basics,” continuing with “Who Is Worthy?”, Luke 4:16-30 Sunday morning, and “Working Together,” Judges 4:4-22. Only Christ is worthy, but through his sacrifice and love for us, he made us worthy too.
Barak was a great general, but only by working together with the spiritual leader at the time, Deborah, was the battle won. God does not necessarily want us to work for him, he wants us to work with him.
Crossway Baptist Church is a member of the Southern Baptist Convention, and the Tenkiller Baptist Association locally.
The pastor is D. J. Wulf at 903-440-3509.
Anthony Pritchett, 918-931-2560, wears many hats, including youth pastor, family pastor, associate pastor, bus ministry, and bass player, and was recently described by an older adult as being so filled with the Holy Spirit, if a mosquito bit him, it would fly away singing “There Is Power In The Blood.”
Amanda Pritchett, 918-822-1857, handles the music responsibilities, using a great mix of the old tried-and-true songs, some newer songs, and even a few songs in the Cherokee language.
Gary Trembly, 918-718-5442, is the director of missions and outreach, and plays the piano during worship service, and bass on Wednesday nights.
Our two active deacons are Wayne Estill and Jim Wofford. The best way to reach them is through their wives, Cathie Estill, 405-819-7436, and Linda Wofford, 918-458-1443. Our third deacon, Sonny Shook, has been unable to attend services much due to health issues.
Call any of the numbers listed above for spiritual guidance, questions about the church, the bus ministry, or anything else.
Crossway Baptist Church regular services include Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., morning worship at 10:45 a.m., Sunday evening worship at 6 p.m., and Wednesday evening Bible study and prayer meeting at 6 p.m. All our special services and events are listed above.
Please pray for the following: Our pastor, D. J. Wulf, Jim Wofford, Rod Ross, Anthony Pritchett, Donna Trembly, Wayne Estill, Cathie Estill, Ralph Estill, Sonny and Jane Shook, Elizabeth Wulf, Gary Trembly, all with medical problems keeping them from serving the Lord as they would like.
Wouldn’t you love to have a mosquito bite you, then fly away singing “Power In The Blood?”
Crossway Baptist Church, 230 North St., Tahlequah, two blocks west of the NSU Event Center. Come see us.
Gary Trembly
First Apostolic
A glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Aug. 13.
“Two Different Destinies,” was taken from Luke 23:32-43. The final destiny of every life begins with the desire to come to a decision to find the direction to our destiny.
We all make our choice of what our eternal destiny will be. No matter what sin is in our life, all of us become equal at the cross of Calvary.
The two thieves crucified with Jesus faced their final destinies as they stood at the door to eternity. Had Jesus not been crucified, there would be only one destiny for all mankind – eternity lost.
One thief mocked Jesus, railing against him, saying that if he was the Christ to save himself and them. He did not realize for Jesus to save anyone, he had to die.
Nails did not hold the savior to that cross – love did. He willingly gave his life that man could have eternal life.
His death fulfilled prophecy for he was the lamb slain from before the foundation of the world.
The cross of Calvary was the hinge of history and of the dispensation of grace. The other thief recognized that while he and the other thief deserved their punishment, Jesus was an innocent man.
He asked for eternal life from the Lord. His destiny was changed because of that humble request.
Today, our destiny can be changed because the Lord, through his death, burial, and resurrection, provided the way of salvation in this dispensation.
Our attitude toward the Lord, his word and his salvation plan makes the difference in our eternal destiny.
The two thieves had reached the place where they had a last call, a last opportunity, for help. They stood at the door to eternity.
Their decision and response to the Lord resulted in two different destinies – the one eternally lost and the other with the Lord for eternity.
We need the attitude of the thief – “Oh, Lord remember me...” – Jesus will respond to us if we have a proper attitude toward him, one of humility and meekness. The Holy Ghost was not yet given at the time of the thief’s request to remember him, for the Lord was yet alive and could forgive sins while he lived.
Before a testament is a force, there must of necessity, first be the death of the testator.
The New Testament became a force after the death of Jesus. He forgave us, caused our sins to be remitted by baptism in Jesus’ name and filled us with the Holy Ghost – because of his sacrifice on Calvary.
All of us face an eternal destiny. The choice is in our hands. Have you made your choice?
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
When a mother of three daughters, all under the age of 9, hears, “Mom, you don’t know what she did to me.”
Avoiding diving into the details of the offense, she redirects her girls to focus on forgiveness. In the big scheme of things, their offenses are insignificant; a broken toy, a push, or a comment about the outfit they have on, but to them at that moment, it is unforgivable. The girls are often offended by their sister’s actions, but don’t always see their past offenses to their sisters.
They always want swift and strict punishment for the offending sibling. It is frustrating for their mom, but at the same time she knows the Lord uses her children to expose areas of sin in her life.
She sees the pettiness and stubbornness of her daughters and wonders how quickly she ignores it in her life. Maybe you experienced an unkind comment from your mother-in-law at a family gathering about the way you parent, you decide not to attend any more of her events.
You spend hours preparing for a Bible study and a fellow church member says they didn’t enjoy the Bible study one night. You avoid them in the halls at church and hint to others how rude they were.
There might be a much bigger issue such as an affair or betrayal of a friend. They try to make it right, but angrily you don’t want any contact with them.
We are called to show mercy no matter what wrong has been done to us or how deeply we have been hurt or how it has impacted our life.
Why? Because we too are sinners capable of harming those around us and more critically, we are sinning against God.
We must keep a humble view of ourselves and remember we are sinners too. Showing mercy, forgiving, and loving others when they are unlovely is easy to think about but a lot harder to practice.
As believers, we are to set an example, hoping that through our lives someone will come to know the Lord. It is still hard to show mercy or forgive those who have hurt us, and it doesn’t mean we must endure mistreatment or ignore healthy boundaries. But when we acknowledge our corruptness and realize the immense grace and mercy that has been bestowed upon us, allowing us to escape judgement for our sins, we can extend the same to others. It’s not easy being the first one to apologize or forgive, but when we do, we show Christ’s mercy.
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
On Aug. 13, Sunday school opened in prayer led by Brother Mike Parish with 31 in attendance.
The devotional was read from Hebrews 11:1-11, and the first song was “Jesus Loves Me,” by request. There were 55 for worship service. No birthdays or anniversaries mentioned this week.
Get well prayers and wishes go out for John Meigs, Stan Rutherford, Jerry Jansen, and Ed Moss. Let’s not forget the prayer chain either.
Thursday, Aug. 17, is the senior lunch from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., that evening will be the Community Center meeting, to be held at the water department office this month. “Beast Feast” is Saturday, Aug. 19 in Muskogee, and is for men only. Our outdoor singing and dinner is on Friday, Sept. 8 this year, the Batchelor Family bringing the music.
Brother Rex read Luke 18:18-30 for the base of his message this morning, focusing primarily on verse 26, “Who then can be saved?” He also read scripture from Psalms 24:3-4, Romans 3:23 and 6:23, quoting as well Nahum 1:7.
There are lots of people in America, and indeed the world, that confess themselves to be Christians, but aren’t sure they’ve been touched by the Holy Ghost.
Neither do they witness or preach that in order to gain eternal life in heaven, one must be born again.
Focus on that word “must.” Jesus said it several times to Nicodemus in answer to his query. Everyone on Earth has been born in the flesh, but one must surrender heart, soul, and life and be born in the spirit to truly be born again. Being born again is the easy part.
It’s living the life expected of a follower of Christ that gets pretty tough sometimes. That part depends on us – our faith. Do we really try to exercise that faith on a daily basis?
Or have we fallen to the path of “showing our faith” only on occasions at church services? Tough question to ask oneself, but necessary. Jesus and God will always be available to help, guide, and protect.
But we’ve got to be willing to let it happen and quit trying to do it on our own, failing, and then asking for help.
We’re humans and fallible. They are eternal and holy, and the only hope mankind really has.
Kay Cordray
