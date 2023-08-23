Carter Baptist
Happy birthday, and God bless Ken Hall.
May God continue to bless Rodney and Kristen Kimble as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence concluded the series on, “The seven essential priorities of a New Testament Church.” The first and second is personal and corporate prayer and personal and corporate repentance. Third and fourth are fellowship and unity, and evangelism and missions. The fifth essential priority is discipleship and preaching. Today we will cover the final two, God’s revealed vision for ministry, and worship in spirit and in truth.
To seek God’s vision for his church, we must begin by putting aside people’s tendency to devise their own worldly strategies. It is best for churches and their pastors to explore the plan that God has for each one. God sees each body of believers as unique and he has a direction for them to go.
Mathew 6:33: “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”
Let’s deepen our prayers for God to continually guide us toward what he desires to do in the life of the church. When the Lord reveals to one of us a new direction in ministry, let’s prayerfully seek to do his will.
Psalm 100:1-5: “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing.
Know ye that the Lord he is God: it is he that hath made us and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture.
Enter into his gate with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name. For the Lord is good, his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.”
Psalm 22:3: “But thou art holy, O thou that inhabitest the praises of Israel.”
Lastly, worship in spirit and truth. Worship is meant to be God centered not people centered.
John 4:23: “But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him.”
Let us ask ourselves, is worship about the style of music or focusing on God himself?
Mathew 15:8: “The people draweth nigh unto me with their mouth, and nonoureth me with their lips; but their heart is far from me.”
We have God’s word and God’s Holy Spirit to keep us in God’s will individually as well as collectively, within the church.
Pray for opportunities to share Jesus with others daily. Pray for the many who are sick, those who are traveling. Remember, pray fervently and continually for each other.
Marta Vann
Crossway Baptist
If you are looking for a church home, consider Crossway Baptist Church, 230 North St. in Tahlequah, just two blocks west of the NSU Event Center.
God has been blessing Crossway with salvations, answered prayers, and overall better attendance, although we were down a bit this past Sunday. Several of our members were out sick, and we ask you to pray for them.
The night of Saturday, Aug. 19, was Youth Night at Crossway, and it was well attended. Following a meal, the services got underway with a fast-paced game where listening, and fast reflexes were the key. Watching the young people and adults competing was exciting, fun, and noisy. Who said church has to be quiet?
The guest speaker, Bro. Rodney Chuculate, pastor of Ballou Baptist Church, brought an inspiring, poignant message on priorities and distractions, using Luke 10:38 and following as his starting text. Jesus was visiting Lazarus and his sisters, Mary and Martha. Mary sat at the feet of Jesus, soaking in every word he said, while Martha was busy trying to get supper ready. When she asked Jesus to tell Mary to come help her, Jesus gently said, “Martha, Martha, you are worried, and bothered, and anxious about so many things, but one thing is necessary. Mary has chosen the good things.”
The next distraction mentioned by Chuculate was King David, when he was supposed to be in battle, but he stayed home. As he overlooked the city from his rooftop, he was distracted by a woman, Bathsheba. Rather than keeping his priorities straight, King David committed adultery, then later was guilty of murder when he had the woman’s husband killed.
Another Biblical character who got distracted and lost sight of his priorities was Sampson. He was supposed to deliver God’s people from the Philistines. Instead, he got distracted by a girlfriend, and lost his eyesight, and finally, his life when he pulled down the stone pillars of the temple, killing himself and many Philistines as well.
What are our priorities, and how easily are we being distracted? Matthew 6:33a spells it out plainly, “Seek ye first the kingdom of God.”
Sunday morning’s worship service on Aug. 20 was especially good, starting with the song service, led by Music Director Amanda Pritchett. We sang Happy Birthday to our Family and Youth Pastor and Bus Ministry Director Anthony Pritchett. The final song selection, “How Great Thou Art” was the ultimate lead-in to Pastor D. J. Wulf’s continuing series on "The Basics, Coming from Genesis 1:26-28, Purpose."
God wasn’t sitting around one day with nothing to do, and decided to make man. He had a plan, and a purpose for man, and he lovingly created us. Our lives have purpose and meaning, and when we fail to follow that purpose, we are not obeying God’s command.
We were not made to sit around and wait for things to happen, we are commanded to “Go into all the world” and teach them about Jesus.
During the invitation, the altar was packed with young and old alike praying to God, following his command to bring everything to him.
One of our young men gave his life to Jesus recently. Sunday, Isaac Wright made a public display of his trust in Jesus by following the command to be baptized. We welcome him into our church family.
The third Sunday fellowship dinner was also this past Sunday, and needless to say, no one went away hungry. Come join us next month. If you have a church home, go to church there, then come eat and fellowship with us.
Sunday evening, Pastor Wulf continued "The Basics" series with "Hidden," taken from Luke 10: 13-16, 21. God’s plan of salvation is open to all, but many are prideful and won’t accept it. Luke tells us God hides his word from the prideful.
We have several members having various medical problems and need prayers.
Any of our members will be more than willing to help you in any way possible. The following is a partial list of numbers to call if you need spiritual guidance, transportation, or just need to ask a question:
Pastor D. J. Wulf, 903-440-3509; Pastor Pritchett, 918-931-2560; Building and Maintenance Superintendent Rod Ross, 918-453-1985; deacons Wayne Estill, and wife Cathie, 405-819-7436; Jim Wofford and wife Linda, 918-458-1443; and Missions and Outreach Director Gary Trembly, 918-718-5442.
Crossway Baptist Church is at 230 North Street, Tahlequah, two blocks west of the NSU Event Center.
Sunday School begins each Sunday morning promptly at 9:45 a.m., and morning worship service begins at 10:45 a.m. Sunday evening service, and Wednesday evening Bible study and prayer meeting both begin at 6 p.m. The fellowship breakfast is the second Sunday each month at 9 a.m., while the fellowship dinner is the third Sunday each month at noon.
Singing will take place at Heritage Grove Assisted Living Center the second and fourth Sundays at 2 p.m.
There are three kinds of Christians: 1. Makes things happen. 2. Watches things happen. 3. Wonders what happened.
Be a No. 1.
Gary Trembly
First Apostolic
The glorious presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday morning, Aug. 20.
"Prepare To Meet Thy God," was taken from Amos 4:12; 5:4-8, 14-15; 7:7-9 and Obadiah 1:17-18. Every person ever born into this world has, or will, come to the place where they will face God. The word of God tells us the purpose of our being here is to find life through finding the Lord. We must all be ready to meet him one day.
Through Adam and Eve, sin entered into the world – we were all born in sin. Adam partook of rebellion when he ate of the forbidden fruit. That same attitude was passed on to the entire human race. The human heart is full of evil and selfishness. Only through repentance – turning from sin and turning toward God and his desires and ways – can we begin to change our hearts. We must live constantly in a repented state, for the question is asked, "Can two walk together except they be agreed?"
The Lord used Israel to teach us to be aware of the mistakes they made lest we fall into the same snares. We make ourselves vessels of honor, or of dishonor, in the house of God. With the Israelites, God was not well pleased. We must please God – we all have the same opportunity as we hear the preaching of God's word.
The children of Israel had several areas of weakness – lust for the things of the world, being greedy with the desire to have more. They were never satisfied and had no time to think of God. It caused them to lose out with him. They were lovers of their own selves – and of pleasure – rather than lovers of God. We have the same nature as they did and we must fight against this lust of the world. If we gain the world, and lose our soul, we have lost it all.
Israel had idols – an idol is nothing – in their midst; they failed to keep God first. They were plagued by uncleanness among themselves. They became murmurers and complainers, and they rejected Moses as their leader. God set it all in order – the church must have a pastor, an overseer of the flock, just as Israel had to have a leader to guide them to the promised land.
We must seek the Lord while he may be found, for his spirit will not always strive with man. We need the mind of Christ – to see things as the Lord sees them. When we are in touch with God, we have peace and joy – a peace beyond understand in our souls in the midst of any storm. By crucifying our flesh and desires we can know God's will in our lives. We have an obligation to help others – we must stay strong spiritually to do so. God's word strengthens us. For the preaching of the cross to us who are saved, who have repented, been baptized in Jesus' name for the remission of sins and received the gift of the Holy Ghost, it is the power of God. Our prayer life gives us strength and communion with God as we daily walk with him. We can then be prepared to meet him. Are you ready to meet him?
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy's on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Services for Aug. 20 were opened in prayer led by Brother Virgil Helton with 44 people in attendance. The devotional was read from 1 Peter 1:13-25, and the first song, "I Love To Tell The Story." There were 60 in attendance for morning worship.
Happy birthday this week to Cameron James, Cassie Rhodes, and Terrel Barnoskie.
Get well prayers and wishes go out for Gilbert Beaver, Shannon Grimes, Jerry and Eunice Jansen, and Patty's sisters, Claretta and Diane.
We were informed at evening service that Phil Burson had passed, so our sympathy, prayers and love are extended to his family. May God ease their pain and calm their hearts.
The men's breakfast will be Saturday, Aug. 26 at 8 a.m. at Mel's Diner, otherwise known as "Bobby's."
The night of Sunday, Aug. 27 is our monthly evening singing. Our outdoor singing and supper is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8, beginning at 6 p.m. The Batchelor Family are our musical guests.
Brother Rex based his message on Galatians 4:1-7 on Sunday, Aug. 20, and talked of the fullness of time. God has set a time and place for events to occur, from the time before time. Creation, people, world destruction, re-population, it's all in his hands and will be fulfilled in his fullness of time. Our most important event thus far in history is the birth, life, crucifixion, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Human history has been the fulfilling of prophesy; it's written in our history books. God's prophecy told of a nation coming into being in one day. That event occurred in 1948, when the nation of Israel was recognized, first by the United States, and then the rest of the world. Before then, the Jewish people had been mostly nomads, wandering everywhere but belonging nowhere.
It should be noted also that the land of Israel is the center of where God told Abraham to walk, that it would belong to his heirs. Also prophesied was the rise and fall of several "rogue" nations and kings, the destruction of Jerusalem and the coming end of time as we know it.
The fullness of time is approaching. Are you ready? Do you know how and/or why you need to be? If not, you need to.
Kay Cordray
