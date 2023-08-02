Carter Baptist
Diane Sewell and Rodney Kimble celebrated their second birth birthdates.
The church celebrated Alan Nichols birthdate and his new life in heaven.
Sunday morning message was brought by guest speaker John Ewart who helps train new teachers in their own countries. His message “Why we should believe in Jesus” came from John 1:1-3.
John 1:1-3: “In the beginning was the Word, and the word was with God, and the Word was God.”
Speaks of his timeless existence. The fact of his timeless relationship with – literally “face to face with” – God the Father and God the Holy Spirt. The word was God speaks to the fact of his absolute deity.
All things were made through him, and without him nothing was made that was made because he is eternal.
That he is the agent of creation as the Holy spirt.
Genesis 1:2: “The earth was without form, and void; and darkness was on the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God was hovering over the face of the waters.”
It was talks of creation as being on his authority as God the son. All things were created by Him. As Genesis 1:1 says “in the beginning God Created the heavens and the earth.”
Even with all this, people still want their own version of god. One who does things for them and one they can manipulate.
But would they recognize their god. The Jewish people did not.
John 1:11: “He came to his own, and his own received him not.”
To this end he became the incarnate word in the person of Jesus.
John 1:14: “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us. And we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father full of grace and truth.”
He tabernacled among sinful people and the gave the ultimate sacrifice of himself. This word did this for his creation and no other god has ever done this.
A love so great it begs us to believe and receive his forgiveness. It has given to us a way back into his grace. How many other gods have given us that choice?
A few simple passages and some many signs of grace love and most of all truth.
Your choices to believe in Jesus or not. Heaven or hell – two choices. Yours to make not mine.
Ronny Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Reverend Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite you and your family to worship with them.
Sunday service begin at 11 a.m. Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m. followed by coffee, food, and fellowship before church starts. There are several other small groups that meet throughout the week. Call the church office at 918-457-5717 and leave a message. Your call will be returned during the week. The church is on the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The GPS address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. The mailing address is P.O. Box 15 Cookson, OK, 74427.
Last Sunday was a very blessed day. It was Sunday-Funday, and it was definitely that. New friends and the congregation enjoyed casual dress, a message, and a cardboard ministry of sharing individual testimonies. An overflowing bounty of food was enjoyed for lunch along with visiting and getting to know more about each other.
Pastor Velma’s message was titled “Church? Who Needs It !?”Scripture reading was Hebrews 10:19-25. The offertory prayer was from Romans 8:26-39. Special music was a blessing from Kim and John Williams’ family.
It is an exciting thing to be part of the church of Jesus Christ. The rest of the world needs to know just how exciting it is. Her message began with relating a story about a high school football star telling a recruiter about his abilities. The recruiter asked him if he had any weaknesses. The player’s answer was “Well, I do have a tendency to exaggerate a little bit.” Most people have a tendency to underestimate how much God means, and what a privilege to be a part of the church of Jesus Christ.
Church – who needs it? First, going to church draws you closer to God. Read Hebrews 10:21. Challenge yourself to put your whole life in God’s hands. Trust him fully, let him guide you in every area of your life. Your life will be happier, fuller, and more exciting than ever before. Second, come to worship to praise God for his mighty acts. Changed lives enliven a church. God’s presence is felt, pardon for your sins is experienced, hurts are healed, hope is restored, and you are cleansed. Worship is coming into the presence of the Almighty God. It is being ushered into the presence of the Holy Spirit. It is having your heart strangely warmed and transformed. People will know. The church will make more compassionate people. No institution in the world teaches love and compassion like the church does. Several examples were given.
Third, going to church gives you a family and a safe place to land. Life is full of challenges. God can be worshipped anywhere. Everyone is called to be a family of faith, together in connection and cooperation for building the Kingdom of God. The pandemic changed everyone’s lives due to the isolation. Meeting regularly with other believers is a source of encouragement and strength. Make worship a high priority. Make going to church a conscious choice and commitment every week. Read Hebrews 10:25. Strengthen one another with encouragement.
Church – who needs it? We all do. Everyone is unified by common weaknesses, failures, and inconsistencies.The church isn’t perfect because people like us are in it. People who say that there are hypocrites in the church, say back to them – come on and join us, you should feel right at home. The church is not a museum for saints. It is not a hospital for sinners. You need to be at church where you find the presence and power of God. God, Christ Jesus, and the Holy Spirit are still in the life – changing business. At this point the cardboard testimonies were shared. This is where you belong.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
Prayer was followed by songs of praise as services opened Sunday, July 30, and the sweet presence of the Lord was felt in our midst. “To Those Who Look For Him,” was taken from Acts 2:38, and Ephesians 6:1-6. We know we have an anchor for our soul in our hope in the Lord. Living for the Lord is the only hope anyone has today. There is nothing to put our hope in – in this world.
We are living in a time of shaking; society escapes reality by way of alcohol, drugs, or suicide. Nothing is certain. Morals are gone, as well as honesty and faithfulness. Anything ungodly is promoted in all areas of entertainment and news.
All of these things are telling us that it is time to look up, for our redemption draweth nigh. The Lord will appear the second time, without sin, unto salvation – to those that look for him. He is coming as a thief in the night. The sinner and those in false religions will fail to see him because they are not looking for him. Instead they will cry peace and safety, but they will not escape.
We are not in darkness, but we are children of the light and of the day because we have been born again of the water – baptism in Jesus’ name – and of the spirit, Holy Ghost. That day will not overtake us as a thief. We must not sleep as do others, but watch and be sober, putting on the breast plate of righteousness and the helmet of salvation. We are not appointed to wrath, but to salvation.
The children of the night are not looking for salvation and the Lord’s return. We were all children of the night until we repented, were baptized in Jesus’ name for the remission, and received the infilling of the Holy Ghost. We are not to be soon shaken in mind nor troubled for the day of the Lord is at hand. That day will not come except there first come a falling away. Too many do not believe the Lord is coming soon. They build bigger buildings to increase their numbers. There is a falling away in faithfulness; worldliness is creeping in.
A great man made a great supper and bid people to come. They all had an excuse to refuse the invitation. The man sent his servants to the poor, the halt, the blind, and lame – and yet there was room. He told his servants to go to the highways and hedges and compel them to come in; those first bidden to the supper would not taste of it.
It is the last days, perilous times are here. Men shall be lovers’ of themselves, unholy, despisers of those that are good, having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof. From such we are to turn away.
There will be scoffers, walking in their own lust asking where is the promise of his coming, saying they have heard if all of their lives. The Lord is not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. The day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night to all but those who look for his appearing. Are you looking for him?
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
There was a family of six that attended a conference in Los Angeles, California. Before they left on their trip, they fasted and prayed for safe travel and protection for themselves and their luggage.
When they arrived, the hotel was packed and busy. Their room was directly across from the elevator and people were coming and going all day and night. Since it was so busy, the mom told everyone to make sure they put items back in their suitcases before leaving the room and heading to the conference. She didn’t want anything to get lost or broken when they cleaned the room and didn’t want to leave anything out that might tempt an employee or guest passing by to be dishonest.
After attending conference events all week long and traveling back and forth from the hotel to the conference area, the family was tired and dragging. On the last night of the conference, they were all rushing around to leave the room and the mom was the last one out. While she settled into her seat to listen to the speaker, a fleeting thought crossed her mind. Did I close the door completely when I left the room? She retraced her steps and actions in her mind, but it just wasn’t clear if she had closed the door completely.
Fear started to grip her. She tried not to let her imagination overcome her thinking of all the possibilities that could happen with an open room and open suitcases in it. In the midst of it all, she thought of a verse in Psalm 119:114 and it calmed her anxious thoughts. It reminded her that God is our refuge and shield. Rather than worry herself silly about it, she let God’s word assure her their possessions were under his watchful eye. She realized it was too late to do anything about it at that point anyway and remembered their prayers before their trip. They prayed specifically for protection of their luggage.
God comforted her from her fears so much, that by the time they returned later that night, she had forgotten all about it. When they stepped out of the elevator, all of them stopped dead in their tracks. There was their room with the door unlocked and standing wide open. They slowly walked into the room and examined their open suitcases and belongings scattered around the room which was in full view of the busy elevator. They had been gone four hours and it looked like everything was still there exactly as they had left it.
God honored their prayers. “I sought the Lord and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears.”
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:30 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday morning services Sunday, July 30, opened in prayer led by Gilbert Beaver with 35 people in attendance.
The devotional was taken from John 3, 1-15, and the first song, “Are You Washed in the Blood.” There were 50 people in attendance for worship service.
Birthdays and anniversaries were really scarce this week, and praise God, we had no additional get well nor sympathy reports. A reminder, The Chuckwagon Gang will be in concert Aug. 4 at Mt. Zion Church near Chouteau. We’re told this is a free concert.
Our outdoor singing and dinner on the ground will be Sept. 8, beginning around 6 p.m. The Batchelor Family will be our special guests this year, and will provide the music.
Brother Rex based his message today on Hebrews 1:1-10, Genesis 49:9-10, Romans 8:1, Revelations 5:5, and Revelations 22, discussing the passing of the sceptre, the coming of Shiloh. Shiloh, as mentioned in the bible, is not a place, but a king. Not just a king, but the king of kings, lord of lords, and the lion of Judah. We know him as Jesus Christ, our savior.
When the patriarch Israel was dying, he called in his 12 sons to pass on his blessing and instructions to each of them. The pronouncement tasked Judah and his descendants with kingly duties; lawgivers, judges, and protectors were tasked to others. God had promised the coming messiah would be from the tribe of Judah, other than Jesus, David being widely known.
In reading the book of Revelations, we find that the entire universe will be changed upon the passing of the sceptre from earthly hands to those of Shiloh, the eternal king. Only those whose names are written in the book of life will survive the events that will occur. We are assured that everything else will perish, and a new kingdom will be established. Those who don’t believe, “waffle” in their beliefs, and those that have given in to the wiles of the devil will be destroyed with everything else.
Search your hearts and souls for Christ will be coming to claim his kingdom, when is up to God. The unready will be left behind.
Are you ready for Shiloh to appear?
Kay Cordray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.