Carter Baptist
Happy birthday, and God bless Rip Davis and Donna Dallis.
Pastor Mat Lawrence brought a message about the meaning of the word, “Neighbor,” beginning with “The Good Samaritan.”
Luke 10:25-37: “And behold, a certain lawyer stood up, and tempted him saying, Master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life? He said unto him, what is written in the law? how readest thou?
And he answering said, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbor as thyself. And he said unto him, Thou hast answered right: this do and thou shalt live.
But he willing to justify himself, said unto Jesus, And who is my neighbor? And Jesus answering said, A certain man went down from Jerusalem to Jericho, and fell among thieves, which stripped him of his raiment, and wounded him, and departed leaving him half dead.
And by chance there came down a certain priest that way, and when he saw him he passed by on the other side. And likewise a Levite, when he was at the place, came and looked on him, and passed by on the other side.
But a certain Samaritan, as he journeyed, came where he was: and when he saw him, he had compassion on him. And went to him, and bound up his wounds, pouring in oil and wine, and set him on his own beast, and brought him to an inn, and took care of him.
And on the morrow when he departed, he took out two pence, and gave them to the host, and said unto him, take care of him; and whatsoever thou spendest more, when I come again, I will repay thee.
Which now of these three thinkest thou, was neighbor unto him that fell among thieves? And he said, He that shewed mercy on him. Then said, Jesus unto him, Go, and do thou likewise.”
The lawyer, asking Jesus, “…who is my neighbor?” would have known the Leviticus rendering of neighbor as well as the additional requirements that the Pharisees added. They said to not lie to a Jew, steal from a Jew, and love thy neighbor who is a Jew.
Do we pick and choose who our neighbor is? Who do I have to love? Is there anyone I don’t have to love?
The man in the parable was who the good Samaritan found was on “The Way of Blood,” a highway known for robbers and bloodshed. After being left robbed, bloody, and bruised, then came a priest.
Pray for opportunities to share Jesus daily. Pray for our schools, children, and for each other.
Marta Vann
Cookson United Methodist
Reverend Velma Carriaga and the congregation invite you and your family to come to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The GPS address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. Sunday worship is at 11 a.m., and Wednesday night bible study at 6 p.m. has started a new study on “What’s the Difference.” This is a study on world religions.
Butter Braids is awesome frozen bread with six varieties. Orders are being taken through Sept. 20. Contact a member of the United Women in Faith for more information or call 918-457-5717 and leave a message. Order sheets are also available in the fellowship hall when activities are happening. There are also tickets available for the drawing for the beautiful quilt that the Quilting B’s group create and sew each year to be given away in October.
The Green Country District Annual meeting for the United Women in Faith will be held Sept. 9. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Cookson Hills Indigenous Center at 32305 Highway 82. The program will be Reverend Judy Deere and her husband Ahseon “Native Spiritually and Worship.”
Reverend Velma continues her popular verse series for her Sunday morning message. On Sunday, Aug. 27, her message was based on Jeremiah 29:11. Jeremiah is giving his message of hope. “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” The word “plan” is used three times in this verse. You might be thinking about God’s plans for me, hope and future. What is God’s will for me?
Oftentimes, the struggle with knowing God’s will is because of pride or change getting in the way. Since we are creatures of habit, we don’t like change then there is no growth, no wholeness, or no fulfillment. To refuse to change is to refuse the best God has to offer you and your life. Pride makes people stubborn to God’s will and selfishly attaches conditions to God’s will.
The struggles in your faith journey need to bring you back to the fundamentals. You can do this by reading verses Jeremiah 29:12-13. Call on me and come to pray to me and I will listen to you. You will seek me with all your heart. Seek a relationship with God, seek the heart of God. This is the relationship where you will find the hope and future that you need and desire. Velma gave an example referring to the Pharisees in Matthew 22:34-40.
To discern God’s will please the heart of God. Before you speak, before you make a decision ask yourself, “Will this honor God? What is the most loving thing to do?” Have a surrendered spirit. Ask God what he wants you to do. Lord, I want to honor you and love others, I want to be a person after your heart. Then and only then will you be clear about your Lord’s will for your life. Amen.
Cindy Ballew
First Apostolic
The power and presence of the Lord was felt in our midst as services opened with prayer and songs of praise for Sunday, Aug. 27.
“The Day Of The Lord,” was taken from Zechariah 1:12-18 and Acts 2:38. No matter how far from God that this world gets, there will be a day when the Lord will judge it. In the last days, people will scoff at his promised return saying that all things continue the same since the beginning. But that great and terrible day of the Lord will come – great for those who have made themselves ready to meet him and terrible for those who rejected him.
This world has a date with destiny, a reservation made with judgment. The only reason the Lord has delayed his return is that he is not willing that any should perish, but that all men should come to repentance. He is not slack concerning his promises, but longsuffering to usward. He will come as a thief in the night. When we see that this world and all that is in it will be destroyed by fire, what manner of persons ought we to be?
We need to examine ourselves and see what we ought to be – in all manner of conversation, holiness, and godliness, for these are required of God. The word of God is like a mirror – it reflects what we are and shows us the requirements that we are to measure up to in serving the Lord. We are not in darkness that we should be overtaken unaware when the Lord returns; rather, it is our hope.
The world does not recognize the signs of the soon coming of the Lord, but we must be alert to what he is showing us about it. Our human nature – our adamic, fallen nature – battles with the divine nature when we receive the Holy Ghost. We must battle the human nature that we reap not corruption, but eternal life.
The number one cause of that battle is rebellion – people want to do the opposite of God’s will. There is nothing more dangerous in God’s eyes. The second deadly cause is idolatry – God has been replace in this world by things, and the lust for more. Lust, when it is conceived, brings forth sin, and sin, when it is finished, brings forth death.
God’s wrath will come against men who hold the truth in unrighteousness, who turned their backs to the way of salvation – repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins, and receiving the infilling of the Holy Ghost, as well as living a life of separation, with holiness and godliness. They who once knew God, now glorify him not as God. Lest we allow that within ourselves, we must cleanse ourselves for all the filthiness of the flesh and spirit and love not the world or the things of the world. When God sees us in an error and chastens us, we must never refuse his chastening, for whom he loves he chastens. Our eternal destiny hangs in the balance.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
When the world is upside down, you are not alone.
The Lord is so good to us. He always takes care of us even amid a storm, one that we ourselves may doubt we are going to make it through. But we do. He is not surprised by the outcome. As a matter of fact, he knew it all along. He had it planned from the beginning. He knew this time would happen, and he had a lesson in it for us to learn. Sometimes we don’t know what that lesson is right away, sometimes it may take us a little while to understand what the Lord is trying to tell us, but he reveals it to us in his time.
Being thankful and praising God for those faithful brothers and sisters who pray behind the scenes for your wellbeing, never ceasing to pray for you because of their love for you and because they care so deeply for you. What a gift from God. What a wonderful comfort to know they take your burdens to Jesus. Burdens that don’t belong to them, but they take them to Jesus anyway. They do it because they are showing Jesus’ love, compassion, and hope. Thank you, Lord, for people like these. For those who lift others up when they can’t even think about lifting themselves up. They are warriors – prayer warriors. Thank God for them and their steadfastness to pray for others.
Today’s article isn’t really a typical article, but a thank you to those who stand in the gap for us and those who pray diligently to the Lord on our behalf. It is also praise to the Lord for always being attentive and hearing those prayers and answering them. Thank you, Lord Jesus for giving us peace, hope, love, and healing to our shattered world and our wounded hearts. Thank you, prayer warriors, for standing in that gap to intervene for us, you are priceless and precious and may the Lord bless you richly.
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school on Aug. 28 opened in prayer led by Brother Dave Davis with 33 people in attendance. The devotional was Psalm 103 and the first song, “We’ll Work ‘til Jesus Comes.” We had 50 for morning worship.
Dwight Rhodes and Mike Parish were out this morning due to illness. Gilbert Beaver is still in the hospital, and may be several days yet before his release. Be in prayer for these folks and all those mentioned on the prayer chain.
Our hearts are broken and our love and sympathy go out to the family of Letha Cronin, a long-time member of our little church family. Her funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at Hart’s chapel.
Sack and Pack resumes on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. Our annual outdoor singing and dinner is Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. The church is buying chicken, bring goodies that “go with.” The Batchelor family will be the musical guests.
Brother Rex took his message this morning from Daniel 6:16-22, referring also to prior passages from the book of Daniel regarding the capture of Daniel and the young men of Jerusalem. As we know, Daniel and three of his friends refused the “king’s meat,” bargained with the servant assigned to them for their own familiar foods. The bargain worked, Daniel and his friends grew and prospered within the life they had been put into.
We know also of the lions’ den and the fiery furnace, and the outcome of each trial. We don’t read much about any of the other captives or their lives. Daniel and his three friends refused to bow down to any other god except the god of Israel and his commandments, resulting in these four receiving blessings and assistance from the most high.
Now then, when do your blessings begin, what must happen to open the way for blessings to come? Deep questions, I know. I can’t tell you how to receive blessings for yourself, but I can tell you about how mine have come about.
First and foremost, you must give over your life, heart, love, and obedience to God. That is to say, repent of sin and become a follower of Christ. Do your daily best to stay on the path, repent when you fail, ask for his help and guidance always. As Jesus said, “You must be born again.” Then the blessings can come.
Kay Cordray
