First Apostolic
Songs of worship and praise followed prayer as services opened for Sunday, Sept. 10.
“The Way Of The Righteous,” was taken from Joshua 24:15, Psalms 1:1-6, and Matthew 7:24-27. We must all beware of heeding advice from the ungodly, for it can lead us astray quickly. Likewise, a spirit of criticism in our souls can be deadly, for it is unlike God. There is a place we can reach in the lord where we are able to go through any trial. When we build our spiritual house on the solid rock of Jesus Christ, it cannot fail.
The sinner builds his hope on things that perish – his house is on an unstable foundation and cannot stand. Both the sinner and the righteous face the same elements of a storm, but only the house built on the rock of Jesus Christ can stand.
The only true peace anyone can have is in the Lord, for there is no peace in the world – only the pleasures of sin for a season. Righteousness is much more than an outward appearance – it is doing right in every situation. The Lord looks on the heart and sees who has had a change of heart. Just as a tree is known by its fruits, in us out of the abundance of our hearts, the mouth speaks.
It takes the Lord to change the heart of a person. He gives us a heart of flesh, changing our stony heart, and renews a right spirit within us. Our carnal nature has to be done away with if we are to walk in the law of the Lord. Our righteousness must be real or our heart has never changed.
The Law of Moses could not do what the Lord wanted it to do for man, for it could not give a new heart or spirit. We must be born again of the water and spirit, according to the plan of salvation preached by Peter on the day of Pentecost, that we can see and enter into the kingdom of heaven. Because of the death of the Lord on Calvary, that way was provided for our salvation.
When we obey it we are made new creatures in Christ Jesus, the solid rock of the foundation on which our spiritual house must be built. Our spiritual walk is built on the foundation of the Apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief cornerstone. On the day of Pentecost, Peter stood, along with the rest of the Apostles, and preached repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins and the infilling of the Holy Ghost to the people gathered there. That day, three thousand souls were added to the church – all those who gladly received the word and obeyed it. The Apostles laid this foundation according to scripture and the Lord added to the church daily, such as should be saved.
To live for the Lord gives us benefits – first, and most importantly, eternal life – the benefits also include healing, deliverance, answered effectual, fervent prayer, for it avails much. The Lord’s ears are attuned to the prayers of a righteous man. No one knows what tomorrow holds. Today is the day of salvation to who-so-ever will. The Lord is not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. He is waiting for you.
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school Sept. 10 was opened in prayer led by Brian Bielli with 42 people in attendance. The devotional was read from Genesis 1:1-19, and the first song, “How Beautiful Heaven Must Be.” We had near 70 in attendance for morning worship.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Gilbert Beaver, Mary Terry, and Ruby Doyle. No anniversaries, get well, or sympathy requests were made. Welcome back, Gilbert. May you fully recover from your surgery.
The food pantry is Sept. 13 from 10:30-11:30 a.m., sack and pack at 6 p.m., Bible study at 6:30 p.m., senior lunch on Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Reports of attendance for the outdoor dinner and singing were wonderful. It is estimated well over 100 folks made it to join in fellowship and worship.
Brother Mike had the pulpit Sept. 10, and began his readings in Exodus 12:6-10, 12, 13. Then he went into Hebrews 1:1-3, 2:28, 8:1-26, 9:14-28, 10:22,23, and 12:22-29. As he began his message, Brother Mike began with a premise, in this case a blood sacrifice to protect the Hebrew slaves from the death angel that would soon be appearing to all the first-born not “covered” by that blood.
Following that, he moved ahead a thousand years, or so, into the New Testament teachings of the Apostle Paul to the Hebrew people, and those who have turned to Christ and those teachings rather than “just” the law.
Paul’s teachings to each of the churches he established are far reaching into today’s world, and need to be heeded as much, if not more so, that in Paul’s lifetime.
As Jesus taught, and is reiterated in the New Testament, we must be born again, saved, and “covered” with the sacrificial blood that was shed on Calvary by Jesus.
Some seem to believe that being “a good person” will get them into heaven; not so.
Fortunately, there is a way to amend that verdict, and that is to surrender ourselves to the cross, accept Christ as our savior, do our best to live a Christian life, ask forgiveness for our sins, talk to God and Christ on a daily basis, listen for the voice that will guide you, pass on the gospel message to help find new believers, and make absolutely sure you know just who is the King of Kings and Lord of Lords – following him only and forever.
Read the scriptures Mike referred to, they explain way better than I can.
Kay Cordray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.