Carter Baptist
May God continue blessing Dwight and Pat Cowen as they celebrate another year of marriage.
Pastor Mat Lawrence concluded the message about the meaning of the word, “Neighbor,” using “The Good Samaritan.” Luke 10:25-37.
We left off last week after the man on the road to Jericho was robbed, beaten, and left for dead; then along came a priest. Now this road was a place where priests resided and were protected due to deeply held superstitions safeguarding his position in the temple. The priest came to the unconscious bloody man and circled around him avoiding contact.
Leviticus 21:1-4: “And the Lord said unto Moses, Speak unto the priests the sons of Aaron, and say unto them, There shalt none be defiled for the dead among his people:
But for his kin, that is near unto him, that is for his mother, and for his father, and for his son, and for his daughter, and for his brother, And his sister a virgin, that is nigh unto him, which hath had no husband; for her may he be defiled.
But he shall not defile himself, being a chief man among his people, to profane himself.”
The Levite had a lot of the same restrictions and customs. The Samaritans were imported into the Jewish nation and intermarried with God’s chosen people. They were hated and despised by the Israelites because they were half-breeds and considered unclean.
Who was the good neighbor? Compassion in action is what led the Samaritan to be a good neighbor. He put oil on his wounds, he bandaged him probably with strips from his own clothing, and he paid for his present and future care. The Samaritan took him to an inn, which was likely dangerous for him as he was hated in this area. His compassion cost him in many ways. He did not worry about the cost, and neither should we.
Mathew 6:8: “Be not ye therefore like unto them, for your Father knoweth what things ye have need of, before ye ask him.”
Philippians 4:19.
People in need disrupt our schedule and it takes a lot to get involved. However, God has prepared his children to serve others.
Ephesians 2:10: “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.”
Two lessons here: first, don’t be afraid to help others, also, it takes time, it can get messy, and be willing to see all in need as your neighbor.
We were all like the injured man; the Samaritan, did for a stranger, what Jesus sacrificially did for us all.
Join us for revival, from Sept. 10-14 at 6:30 p.m.
Marta Vann
Crossway Baptist
When God commands, what is the only thing that has a choice?
Crossway Baptist Church, 230 North St. in Tahlequah, is currently in the middle of a study of “The Basics,” led by Pastor D. J. Wulf through his messages on Sunday mornings and evenings. This past Sunday, Sept. 3 – where has the year gone? – the evening message was taken from the book of Jonah, and was entitled “The Basics: Obedience.”
The first two verses in chapter one of Jonah states that the word of the Lord came to Jonah, telling him to go to Nineveh, and in modern language, “Read them the riot act.”
Jonah chose not to obey, going the other way instead, paying to take a ship full of non-Jewish sailors to a non-Jewish place.
God’s next command was to the wind, and sea. He spoke the command and it happened. The wind blew mightily, and the sea was rolling so hard the ship threatened to break apart. Skipping ahead, the sailors worshiped other gods, and asked Jonah to call on his God as well. Jonah told them the whole story about running away, then the sailors were told to throw Jonah overboard. They had a choice, and when they obeyed, the wind stopped blowing instantly, and the sea instantly became calm.
At that point, the sailors had gotten a little taste of the real God, and it created a hunger for more, and they offered up sacrifices to the One and Only God. More choices.
Meanwhile, God had prepared a great fish, and commanded it to go swallow Jonah. That fish had no choice but to obey, and for three days it swam around with Jonah in its belly. Finally, no doubt with a bad tummy ache, it was commanded to vomit Jonah onto the land. Jonah hit the ground right back where he started, and God told him again to go to Nineveh. This time he obeyed.
The Ninevites were a wicked people, and Jonah preached destruction to them for three days, then went to the top of a hill where he could watch the destruction.
But, the Ninevites had a choice, and that was to repent, which they did, and they were spared the destruction.
God commanded a plant to grow quickly to provide shade for Jonah. But Jonah didn’t appreciate it, and God commanded the sun to beat down on Jonah, and a worm to eat the plant so that it died. Jonah had a choice, but the plant, the sun, and the worm didn’t.
Oh, back to the first line: the only thing that has a choice when God commands is human. Plants have no choice, nor elements, animals, or even the sun, just humans.
God has commanded us as Christians to be a witness to everyone we meet. How often do we make the choice to not show our Christianity with our actions and speech?
Sunday morning, we had 32 in Sunday School, then probably close to 60 in worship service. The Lord has been blessing Crossway Baptist Church. We had three baptisms in August, including Laynie Wright, Isaac Wright, and Dante Bateman. Each was presented with a Certificate of Baptism on Sunday.
We had several of our members back Sunday after being out for two or three weeks due to various illnesses. We also had several visitors, including some first-time visitors.
As a member of the Southern Baptist Convention, CBC will be observing Annie Armstrong Month in September, a push for support of statewide missions.
Our regular service schedule is as follows: Sunday School, each Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. We have classes for all ages.
Sunday morning worship, each Sunday at 10:45 a.m., opened with singing, led by our Music Director Amanda Pritchett, and followed by a God-inspired message by Pastor Wulf.
Sunday evening service, Wednesday evening Bible study, and Prayer Meeting begins at 6 p.m.
Special events are open to everyone, we would love to fellowship with you, and include a breakfast on the second Sunday of each month at 9 a.m. That happens to be Sunday, Sept. 10, and we’d love to have you come fellowship with us, even if you opt to leave to attend your own church after the meal. Donations are not required, but are accepted, and all go to the work of Fellowship of Christian Athletes Northeast Oklahoma Director John Morris.
Every third Sunday, immediately following the morning worship, we have a potluck dinner. Everyone is welcome to attend, even if just for the meal.
Every fourth Sunday, at 2 p.m., we have a singing at Heritage Grove Assisted Living Center, and would love to have you join us there. Another singing at Heritage Grove is currently in negotiation, and will be announced soon.
Anthony Pritchett wears many hats at Crossway, including family pastor, youth pastor, bus ministry pastor, and bass player. For transportation, or spiritual guidance, contact Pritchett at 918-931-2560, or Pastor Wulf at 903-440-3509.
Crossway Baptist Church welcomes everyone to attend any or all of our services. Crossway Baptist Church is at 230 North Street in Tahlequah, two blocks west of the NSU Event Center.
Finally, no Jesus, no peace. Know Jesus, know peace.
Gary Trembly
First Apostolic
Services for Sunday, Sept. 3, opened with prayer and songs of praise to our savior, Jesus Christ. “Which Way Will You Go From Here?” was taken from Luke 16:19-31, Matthew 7:13-14, and Acts 2:38-40. Everyone has a choice to make, a path to choose in this walk of life. There are only two ways to go – the broad way that leads to destruction or the narrow way that leads to life everlasting and is entered into by the straight gate, but few there be that find it. Of those who have found that straight gate and entered on the narrow way, sadly some will fall by the wayside before they reach the end of their journey.
There will be many who will travel the path of the rich man found in the book of Luke. We are all in the place where he once was. He, like many of us, fared sumptuously and wore costly array, living like we do today. He one time had the opportunity, like we have now, to choose the broad way or the narrow way. He chose the broad way and ended up in hell in torment. He begged Father Abraham to send the beggar, Lazarus, to dip just the tip of his finger in water to cool his tongue while he was tormented in the flames of hell. He also asked Abraham to send someone to his brothers that they could choose the path that led to life. Abraham told him that they would not be convinced to choose the narrow way, thought one rose from the dead to tell them. They had the word of God, if they would pay heed to it.
While the rich man lived, he ate well, yet, Lazarus, who laid daily at his gate, had only the crumbs from the rich man’s table to eat. The dogs came and licked his sores while the rich man could have helped, but instead only watched. He who had much in this life chose the broad way and eternal destruction.
The enemy of our souls never paints the final picture of a lost soul in hell – a soul that chose the easy path and enjoyed, for a season, the foolish pleasures of sin. The Lord has provided a plan of salvation – given to the world when he gave his life on Calvary – to whosoever will. Those who choose to walk the narrow way have obeyed it in repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name for the remission of sins and have received the promised Holy Ghost. The narrow way leads to life everlasting, peace, joy, and righteousness in the Holy Ghost. We must all choose the path we will walk – and see the end of it when we make our choice. Which way will you go from here – to eternal death and destruction or to life everlasting?
Feel welcome to visit any time: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is two miles south of Speedy’s on Welling Road. For information, call 918-458-9498.
Nancy Walker
First Baptist
When we live for Jesus Christ, our very presence may bother others because his light shines out of us. We may even try to hide it, but we shouldn’t. We should always let his light shine from our lives for people to see. Jesus told us we are the light of the world. We are like a city on a hilltop that cannot be hidden. No one lights a lamp and puts it under a basket, instead it is put on a stand or table so that its light can be seen by everyone in the house.
There are reasons and excuses people use to not come to Christ. But the real reason people don’t come to Christ – and this is from Jesus himself – is that when God’s light came into the world, people loved the darkness more than they loved the light, because their actions were evil.
The reason people don’t believe is they don’t want their sin exposed. They don’t want their shortcomings to be revealed. The Godlier a Christian is, the more this will happen because they are a great example of Jesus. Jesus said all who do evil hate the light, and they refuse to go near it for fear of their sins being exposed. But those who do right are drawn to the light and they want others to see they are doing what the Lord wants.
It’s hard to put up with a good example, and when we live it, it really gets people’s attention. Light exposes. Darkness hides. Light also shows the way out. When God’s light shines from us, it not only shows people their sins and shortcomings, but shows them the way out. And that way is Jesus Christ.
Sunday services include classic worship at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; and modern worship at 11 a.m.
Terri Fite
Peggs Community Church
Sunday school on Sept. 3 opened in prayer led by Luther Williams with 31 people in attendance. The devotional was 1 Peter 2, and the first song, “When The Roll Is Called Up Yonder.” We had 40 for morning worship this holiday weekend.
No birthdays or anniversaries reported.
Lots of get well wishes, though including: Sarah Shelly, Stefanie Dean, James Terry, Vesta Barnoskie, Mike Parish, and Michael Schultz. Our love, prayers and sympathy are extended to Virgl Helton and family, and the Halpain family on their recent losses.
Faith Chapel at Moody will be holding a camp meeting beginning the evening of Wednesday Sept. 6. Everyone is invited to attend.
Our own outdoor dinner and singing is Friday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Fried chicken will be provided, side dishes, desserts, and other goodies brought in by attendees will be greatly appreciated. Bring your lawn chairs and join us.
Brother Rex based his message on Acts 16:16-24, and added in verses 25 and 26 shortly after his reading. He asked that we search ourselves to determine, when faced with difficult times or situations, “Do you give up, or press on?”
The Apostle Paul started his ministry under his given name of Saul, after a spectacular meeting with Jesus on the road to Damascus. His original reason for the journey was to persecute and arrest Christians. By the time his sight was restored, Saul was a totally changed man and spent the rest of his life sharing and preaching the gospel of Christ.
The situation Paul found himself in today’s reading could have been much worse. He probably wouldn’t have been blamed if he’d just said “I give up. I can’t do this anymore.” Lots of us would. Instead, Paul and Silas broke out in song, praising God loudly, inside their cell. The building shook, fetters fell off, doors opened, but nobody left the prison.
Instead, the jailer and his household were saved, born again, and released Paul to his journey. The point being, when in trouble or doubt, praise God anyway. He will always make a way, others can be saved, and God will prevail. It might take time, but... praise God anyway.
Kay Cordray
Cookson United Methodist
Reverend Velma Carriaga and the congregation welcome you to the corner of Highway 82 South and Cookson Bend Road. The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Rd. Sunday morning worship begins at 11 a.m. Small groups meet at 9:45 a.m. with coffee, snacks, and fellowship before worship.
Put on your calendars Keys School Special Proposition Election on Sept. 12. Vote at your regular precinct. Precinct 09 will vote from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. in the main fellowship hall. Early voting will be Sept. 7-8 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Cherokee County Election Board.
The Cookson Annual Progressive Dinner will be Friday, Oct. 13 beginning at 6 p.m. with the appetizers at Cookson Baptist Church followed by a Mexican dinner served at Cookson United Methodist Church. Then the awesome desserts the St. John’s Catholic Church always completes the evening of fun, food, and fellowship. Everyone renews acquaintances, connections, and makes new friendships. The following week Saturday, Oct. 21 will be the United Women in Faith Bazaar and Quilt drawing and dinner. The butter braids fundraiser orders will be taken till Sept. 20.
Pastor Velma continued her popular verse series. On Sunday, Sept. 3, it was based on Isaiah 40:31. The scripture reading was from Isaiah 40:28-31. This verse is a very comforting passage. “...but those who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.”
The word “weary” is used three times in this passage. There have been so many things this year that have made everyone weary.
The prophet Isaiah knew the people of Judah would be frustrated, tired, and afraid. Prophets stood with the priests as God’s special representatives. The prophet’s role was to speak for God, confronting the people and their leaders with God’s commands and promises.
The Bible is the living word of God. God wants everyone to hear his message through Isaiah today. People need strength, hope, and power today. They need to know love is greater than evil and Christ has promised you eternal life. If you listen closely and open your heart, God will renew your strength and also give you power. The Lord is an everlasting God. Isaiah 40:28.
He is the beginning and the end, the alpha and the omega. Only God has the strength, wisdom, and patience to outlast the chaos of life here on earth. God’s ways are higher than our ways. Don’t lean on your own understanding. Lean on God and he will give you the power and patience to outlast evil.
Isaiah tells you how to trust God. Those who wait for the Lord. Waiting for the Lord means to turn to God in the midst of chaos and wait expectantly for him to show up. Ask what will God do next? You can put on wings and rise above the difficulties of life.
Cindy Ballew
