OWASSO - Dr. Pamala Wilson's memoir and spiritual guidebook, "Spirit vs. Flesh: A Constant Battle" (published by WestBow Press), shares a woman's deliverance from sin as she invites other Christians to leave behind a life of hypocrisy and instead live victoriously in Christ.
The book is about a constant battle that rages between the spirit and the flesh.
It talks about the battle and how believers can live victorious by being empowered by the Holy Spirit, and not in defeat by being enslaved to the flesh. Wilson teaches and equips others on how to confront issues head-on, answers questions, and presents ways to find fulfillment and purpose.
She also addresses God's original design for mankind and the benefits that come from being in his continual presence.
"I think other Christians want to change but don't know how to do it. This book addresses the underlying problem and not just the symptoms, and provides a simple, easy to understand approach to be able to change the way we live our lives," Wilson said. "We can't do it in our own strength, but through the power of the Holy Spirit, we can live more days in victory than defeat in the constant battle between our spirit and flesh."
Wilson is a nurse anesthetist and has taught high school Sunday school for over 10 years. She studied at the University of Arkansas, the University of Missouri, and Truman Medical Center, and she received her doctorate degree at Texas Wesleyan University. She is the CEO and president of Freelance Anesthesia, specializing in pediatric anesthesia.
At the age of 40, she was delivered from her slavery to sin and self, and she has now learned to live her life in victory and wants to share that message with others.
"Spirit vs. Flesh: A Constant Battle" is published by WestBow Press.
