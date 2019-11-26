“The joy of the Lord is your strength” (Nehemiah 8:10b).
So, where the dickens is my green turtleneck? I know I washed it. It’s the perfect color to wear under a favorite top. I can’t find it anywhere.
The mystery was solved this morning. My Bob almost always wears sweatshirts. Yesterday, he claimed he could now wear his sweaters and had on a pretty green one. I assumed he had a tee on under it. Wrong.
Just now, I watched as he put on my turtleneck – oh, I accidentally put it in his closet – and then the green sweater on top. Sigh. Oh, but he does look nice.
Once, I bought him a beautiful suit at a consignment store. It was originally expensive, but I got a good buy because it had wide bell bottoms, which I meant to redo into straight legs. Bell bottoms were no longer in style.
Oh, my chagrin when I watched him pull the suit out to wear to a wedding. Unfortunately, we were now in Texas. Fortunately, I had matching thread in my traveling sewing kit. The scissors I used were the itsy-bitsy ones in a multiple-use pocketknife. So much for the several OK suits left at home.
Another time, another wedding, and when I was pounds lighter, I looked down and realized Bob had on a pair of my pants to his comment, “I wondered why they were so big in the a**!”
Through 47 years of marriage, I have lots of “Bob” stories. Too bad Bob doesn’t have a column so he could tell you his “Gene” stories.
Have a blessed Thanksgiving. We’re having chili – another story for another time.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
