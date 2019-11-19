God is our perfect parent. He knows how to reach us, if we are accepting of him and listening. Many people think of God as Daddy. I think of him as both “Father” and “Daddy.”
I think of God as Daddy when I just want to sit in his lap and be loved by him. I think of him as Daddy when I ask him for things or just have a “fireside” chat. I truly am his daughter.
I think of God as “Father” when I am in awe of him. I think this way when I begin my grateful and thankful list. When I read the Bible, pray serious prayers, and listen to sermons, I usually think of God as Father.
Once, I was in a church service and a prophecy was given: “My children, and you are my children, begin thinking of yourselves as my children. I am your perfect parent. You can think of me as male or female – it doesn’t matter for I am both. Actually, I’m a Spirit. I am with you at all times whether you know it or not. Seek me and I will guide you into all truth. I will guide your daily life. Don’t seek me, and you are on your own. It is, always has been, always will be, your choice.”
God does not take away our free will. He’s always there to help us if we’ll accept his help. Unlike our earthly parents, God is always available, and he has all the answers we need to live a successful life. Our only responsibility is to make the decision to follow him and allow him access to our lives. If we accept Jesus as our lord and savior, we choose God. Choose God, choose life; choose not God, choose death. That’s pretty simple.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
