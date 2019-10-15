“Thoughtless words can wound as deep as any sword, but wisely spoken words can heal” (Proverbs 12:18, Good News Bible).
How many times have we said words we wish we hadn’t? How many times have we been the brunt of someone’s unkind words that continue in our minds like a broken record?
There were words that were spoken to me as a child that still come up in my brain. They still hurt. Yes, I’ve moved on. Yes, I’ve proved the words wrong. Yes, I’m mostly over these hurts, but the memories are still there. And, yes, I’ve forgiven the people who said these things.
But then, there are words to children and others I’ve said I wish I hadn’t. I feel bad for that, too. For these mistakes I pray 1 John 1:9: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” I pray for the people I hurt, I make amends where appropriate and possible (some are dead, or I’ve lost contact).
Joyce Meyer tells us hurting people hurt others. This is so very true. We’re all hurting at times.
So, what do we do “after the fact” of giving and receiving negative words? We forgive and forget as much as possible. We recognize God forgives the “guilt” of our sin (Psalm 32). We pray 1 John 1:9, also recognizing God doesn’t want us to hold on to “offense” (Proverbs 19:11). And, then, we move on.
More on this next week…
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
