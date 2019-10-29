“God is love, and all who live in love, live in God, and God lives in them” (1 John 4:16, New Living Translation).
I cannot fathom how much, nor why, God loves me so. It defies my imagination. He has showered me with gifts: his Son, his Spirit, his Word, his promises, and my list continues. All I had to do was accept Jesus, his Son, and all these things became mine. Best of all, I am God’s, God is mine. He is in me and I am in him. Pretty amazing.
It has been quite a few years since I became a Christian (1984). I have no regrets. God loves me unconditionally. He has taught me, disciplined me, strengthened me in my weak places, and loved me through all my struggles, doubts, trials, and failures.
God continually shows me his ways are better than my ways and his thoughts are better than mine. See Isaiah 55:9. He has a special path and purpose of life for me. He continues to lead and guide me in my daily walk. He forgives me when I fail or fall and restores our relationship. God is ever merciful.
God is love and he freely gives his love to those who want it and ask for it by accepting his Son into their lives.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
