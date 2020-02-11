“But all who listen to me will live in peace, untroubled by fear of harm” (Proverbs 1:33, New Living Translation).
“But whoever listens to me will have security. He will be safe, with no reason to be afraid” (Proverbs 1:33, Good News Bible).
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7, New International Version).
There’s lots going on in our world today as was prophesied in Matthew 24:6-13. If we don’t cling to God, we will be anxious and fearful.
Now I don’t know when the exact end of this dispensation will occur, but I do know to be ready at all times. We are (and have been since Christ’s Resurrection) in the “end” times.
I’m learning to only listen (read) just enough of the news to know what’s going on and to know what to pray about. And I stand on Psalm 91 every day.
Oh, I’m taking some precautions. I’m washing my hands with soap and water more often. I’m avoiding state travel right now. I’m not planning any out-of-state travel for a while. We may not have coronavirus around here, but we do have the flu despite taking the shot.
The bottom line is to seek God, be with God, have a relationship with God, listen to God, immerse ourselves in the Word, and to pray diligently.
God is my only answer, my only truth.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
