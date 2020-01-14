“…It pleases you to make us strong” (Psalm 89:17b, New Living Translation).

God wants us to be strong in spirit, soul, and body. As we seek him, he will give us strength for living a victorious life.

Each morning, I rise and say: “Good morning, Father; good morning, Jesus; good morning Holy Spirit.” I then say: “This is the day you have made; I will rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24). I follow with: “The joy of the Lord is my strength” (Nehemiah 8:10).

This morning ritual gets my motor started for a great day. I sometimes proclaim: “This is going to be a great day.”

Then I get my coffee, read my Bible scriptures (mostly on tablet now), pray, read devotionals, and watch my kitties play – sometimes joining in.

This year, I’m committed to pray more, and I’m studying a Kenneth Hagin prayer workbook.

I also spend a lot of time during my day thanking God for his multitude of blessings. God appreciates grateful kids, and I am very grateful for all God has done for me and mine.

My body? Well, I could do better. I am cutting back on sweets. I do go up and down the stairs all day. You know, if I’m down, I need something up, and if I’m up, I need something down. I wonder if God is in on that to get me moving.

Oh, there have been battles, there are current battles, and there will be future battles. If I do my part, God strengthens me in him to be able to fight these battles.

Thank you, God.

Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.

