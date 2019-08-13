I’ve always had an entrepreneurial (word of the day) spirit. At age 10, I decided I’d try mowing lawns for a living. The old, I mean old, man’s house on the corner was my first, and last, “paid” lawn-mowing venture.
Actually, I was kinda bored and just wanted something to do. I knew he was old (that was evident) and I knew he was poor. So, I dragged our lawn mower to the corner and offered to mow his yard for a nickel.
He said, “OK.”
I huffed and puffed and mowed it. Now, you have to understand, I had a “sure ‘nough” push mower – no gas. The only energy that thing had was me.
Finished, I went to his door thinking about whether I’d buy a pop or a candy bar at the Last Chance Grocery. Yes, that was the store’s for-real name.
“Old man” gave me a million-dollar smile and said, “I don’t have a nickel, but I do have a pencil to give you.”
As he handed it to me, I smiled and graciously accepted his treasure. There was no malice on his part.
Oh well, my 25-cent allowance was coming up. I could buy plenty of sweets then.
Later, I did much better with Kool-Aid stands. We even took jars out to construction sites to sell to the workers. I sold light bulbs door-to-door, picked up walnuts, babysat – but those are other stories. Also, one of these days I’ll have to tell the story of husband Bob’s childhood experience of mowing a lawn with a pair of scissors. He still has a scar where he “missed.”
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
