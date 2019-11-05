“If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).
“Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. Whoever sows to please their flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction. …” (Galatians 6:7-8).
Some believe we can have God on our terms, but that’s not true. We can only have a true relationship with God on his terms. And the only way we can know his terms is by thoroughly studying and living out his terms (instructions) in the Bible.
We must compare Scripture with Scripture. The Word says in 1 John 1:9 we can be restored to righteousness (right standing with God) by confessing our sins. However, we need to be truly repentant of our sins and be willing to turn around (change) our behavior. We can’t continue a lifestyle of sin knowing we’ll repent in the morning and expecting everything to then be hunky dory.
We do reap what sow, even though forgiven. If we murder someone and then repent, we will still suffer the consequences of our actions – jail time, etc.
I know someone who could impressively testify in church, who could quote Scripture, and who often spoke about God’s forgiveness. But this person’s behavior outside the church was scandalous – drunkenness, smoking pot, going to casinos during church time and bragging about this behavior on Facebook. They were often warned by the pastor to change their behavior. They ignored godly advice.
Destruction has hit this person, and I feel very sorry for this individual, who has lost relationships, and the family has been heavily impacted. This person is in sorry straits. I don’t know the relationship with God currently. Hopefully, there is true repentance and a true turnaround (change) of behavior.
It is time for all of us to recognize we need a holy awe and reverential fear of God.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
