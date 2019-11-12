“I am not saying this because I am in need, for I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through him who gives me strength” (Philippians 4:11-13, New International Version).
Through the years, in this dysfunctional family I married into, from the dysfunctional family I came out of, there have been many broken relationships and later reconciliations.
Dealing with family mental illnesses (bipolar, etc.), alcoholism, drug addictions, divorces, bad financial and lifestyle choices, etc., has been challenging, heart-breaking, and occasionally rewarding.
I’ve learned to be cautious with the reconciliations because I never know when another caustic verbal explosion will happen. I know now not to react in anger in similar fashion (even though minus the curse words). I know not to be in the presence of certain family members at the same time. I’ve learned to treat bad behavior with blocking rather than discussion. I’ve learned not to reward bad behavior with financial or other assistance. I think that’s called enabling.
Yes, I’ve changed. I’ve learned not to help family members in areas they need to find their own way, even though (as they quickly point out) I may help people in my church. There is a difference. I pray family find others to help them with wisdom to guide them, when they are ready for real help and not just wanting a band aid.
To paraphrase Joel Osteen: “If we can’t change our circumstances, then we need to let the circumstances change us." Yep, I’ve changed.
I’ve learned through the years things that don’t work and things that do. And mostly, I’ve learned to trust God, find his will in all, and to pray in all circumstances – and to be content in all situations.
It's so much a greater life when we do things God’s way.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
