My pastor, Donna Allen, occasionally says about people, "They are just one prayer away from salvation." She's right. Apostle Paul did a lot of bad things, including murder, before Jesus got a hold of him. John Wesley said nothing happens without prayer. I wonder who was praying for Paul?
I also wonder about all the people who might have gotten saved if they'd had someone praying for them. Prayer is powerful. Praying is the most powerful activity on earth.
Years ago, I was going to church by myself. One Sunday, I was with the children and asked them to pray for my husband. They did - a very simple prayer, and he was with me at church the next Sunday. He later accepted Jesus as his personal savior.
My nephews needed Jesus. I prayed for them. Their military family moved to a remote place in Korea. The only school was a private, Christian school. Yep, they got saved.
I'm hearing stories of Muslims in the Middle East getting saved without telling them about Jesus. They are having divine revelations, dreams, and visions about Jesus and making commitments to him. I have to believe that is the result of prayer from someone, somewhere.
After my salvation, I ran into several people who said they prayed I would come to know Jesus. I had no idea so many were praying for me. I thank God they did so.
God, help me to pray for people, especially the evil ones, rather than judging them. There is still hope in you for their salvation. There is a real heaven and a real hell.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
