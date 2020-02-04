“Now Jabez was more honorable than his brothers, and his mother called his name Jabez, saying, ‘Because I bore him in pain.’ And Jabez called on the God of Israel saying, ‘Oh, that you would bless me indeed, and enlarge my territory, that your hand would be with me, and that you would keep me from evil, that I may not cause pain!’ So God granted him what he requested” (1 Chronicles 4:9-10, New King James Version).
The prayer of Jabez is a powerful prayer. "Jabez" means "sorrow maker." Jabez’s mom gave him a name that would never allow him to forget the sorrow, the pain, he’d given her at his birth. I would imagine with the name "sorrow maker," Jabez was teased and abused as a child. Who would want to be around someone named "sorrow maker"?
One day Jabez had had enough and cried out to God with a strange request. He asked God to bless him. And he not only asked to be blessed, he added an exclamation to it: “indeed.” In other words, “Really bless me God, not just kind of sort of.”
Jabez asked for more land and asked for God to keep his hand upon his life, on everything he did, and also to keep him from evil. Sometimes when God really blesses us, we forget about God and think we did it ourselves. Jabez didn’t want that to happen. He wanted to be constantly reminded that God was with him.
Sometimes when God really blesses us (this has happened to several ministries), we can get lifted up in pride. Pride is evil. Jabez didn’t want to be lifted up in pride. He just wanted to amount to something. He wanted to overcome his name. Jabez didn’t want to be “grieved” anymore. He didn’t want to be in pain (poor self-image), nor did he want to cause pain.
Jabez must have prayed in God’s will because God granted him his request, and in a line of “begets,” he was the only one much was said about. Not only that, old Sorrow Maker Jabez was considered more “honorable” than his brothers.
Jabez learned how to overcome his name by seeking God. Instead of causing pain like his name suggests, he became a blessing to others and was well respected for it.
In Christ, we, too, can be overcomers. We’ve all had certain “past” things to overcome. Jabez can be our example; and we, too, can pray like he did.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
