“What a year this week has been,” I heard a commentator say.
This is Saturday, March 21, 2020. Last Saturday was the last time I visited a grocery store and stocked up on a few essentials, mostly milk. I bought two big packages of toilet paper leaving the rest of the limited supply on the shelves.
Husband Bob and I count our blessings. We take a drive the days we pick up to-go meals at Senior Citizens. We take walks. I work in my irises and mow the lawn (weeds), weather permitting. We are being careful. We are not in fear.
We’ve made phone calls, checking up on relatives and friends. We pray. TV, Facebook, and reading have been our major outlets this week. I appreciate the Press and the email updates they send.
Today, I plan to start on home projects. I’m tired of being a couch potato. I guess the initial shock has worn off. I’m now realizing a new reality. I’m praying this doesn’t last. I’m praying for a cure.
Yes, we are all in this together. If we ever needed to trust and seek God – it’s now! I’m glad my church will be online on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Join me in meditating on Psalm 91 daily: “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee” (Isaiah 26:3).
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
