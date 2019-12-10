"Now this is the confidence that we have in him, that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us" (1 John 5:14, New King James Version).
Well, I got my major Christmas gift this week, and it cost me nothing but a prayer.
A few weeks ago, I prayed:
"God, I would like an exercise bike. The ones I've looked at are just too expensive. Yes, I know the most exercise I usually get is moving equipment around, but I think I'll use it this time. Perhaps [husband] Bob will, too. Now, I don't want one with spokes, too dangerous for kids, and every kid that comes in the house immediately gravitates to a bike. I had one of those before, and I didn't like it. I don't care if the mileage gauge works, but I do want one where I can adjust the tension and the seat."
A few days ago, I was driving home, and there was my exercise bike by the curb. A neighbor a few houses down from where I live had put some things out with a sign: "Free Stuff."
I did get exercise getting it into my van, home, on the patio, and then minor cleaning, and into the house. It's exactly what I wanted. It has a great seat, adjusts easily, tension setting works great, and even the mileage meter works.
As soon as I heal from a minor surgical procedure (another story for another time), I'm going to use it.
Thank you, God. Thank you, neighbor.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.