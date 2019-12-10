"Now this is the confidence that we have in him, that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us" (1 John 5:14, New King James Version).

Well, I got my major Christmas gift this week, and it cost me nothing but a prayer.

A few weeks ago, I prayed:

"God, I would like an exercise bike. The ones I've looked at are just too expensive. Yes, I know the most exercise I usually get is moving equipment around, but I think I'll use it this time. Perhaps [husband] Bob will, too. Now, I don't want one with spokes, too dangerous for kids, and every kid that comes in the house immediately gravitates to a bike. I had one of those before, and I didn't like it. I don't care if the mileage gauge works, but I do want one where I can adjust the tension and the seat."

A few days ago, I was driving home, and there was my exercise bike by the curb. A neighbor a few houses down from where I live had put some things out with a sign: "Free Stuff."

I did get exercise getting it into my van, home, on the patio, and then minor cleaning, and into the house. It's exactly what I wanted. It has a great seat, adjusts easily, tension setting works great, and even the mileage meter works.

As soon as I heal from a minor surgical procedure (another story for another time), I'm going to use it.

Thank you, God. Thank you, neighbor.

Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.

