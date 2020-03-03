They say you can always spot a new Christian – they are praying for God to give them patience. I now know a “worse” prayer: “God help me to have a good attitude at all times.”
Learning to have a “good attitude” and learning to have “patience” takes practice. How do you practice? Situations occur to teach you. I prayed to have a good attitude at all times a few weeks ago.
So, the past few weeks, I’ve hit red lights more than ever before, usually the first in line. The light often changes right when I get there.
More irritations have come my way. I have two inside kitties. Vickie runs outside when the door opens and won’t come back for quite a while. This especially happens late at night as husband Bob goes outside for his last smoke of the day. She finally comes when she’s good and ready. She plays a game of running right up to me at the door, only to again dart off. She’s getting better at planning her getaways. She’s quick.
My other Kitty, Cinnamon, has decided to dig into a big potted plant, making a mess everywhere, especially the floor, and damaging the plant.
Of course, a spouse is always great at helping you work on improving your attitude. You can fill in the blanks on this one. It’s especially interesting while he’s working on our taxes!
I joked with my pastor about my “training.” She laughed and said, “Yes, and God won’t take that kind of prayer back.”
OK, God, how am I doing? I really do want to have a good attitude at all times. However, I’m not ready to ask you for a grade yet. I need a little more practice. Sigh. Oops, is sighing a bad attitude?
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
