"Do all things without murmurings and disputings: That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world" (Philippians 2:14-15).
"Neither murmur ye, as some of them [ancient Israelites] also murmured, and were destroyed of the destroyer" (1 Corinthians 10:10).
The Lord gave me a perfect reply when someone (including my “own” self) is murmuring – complaining: “That could change. I’m going to pray that it does.”
It seems we’re in a time of “nothing is fair.” Many are complaining and blaming. We’re all “victims.”
For our negative circumstances, we blame our heritage, our families – ancestors, our society, our disabilities, the weather, politicians, and even God. My list could go on.
John Wesley proclaimed: “God does nothing except in response to believing prayer.” Yep, pray first.
Recently, I had a situation that involved some other people. At first, I felt “put upon.” I could see how this “situation” could escalate.
Then, I prayed. God revealed to me how to handle the problem, what to say. Within a minute, it was taken care of. Thank you, God. He is so faithful.
Prayer, and also a grateful list, are our best hedges against murmuring.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
