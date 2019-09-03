I'm in the archives today. The below column was written in June 2004. I'm submitting it again in honor and remembrance of Rachel Barlowe.
We sometimes fail to realize there is a real heaven and a real hell. Salvation is the most critical decision we all make. Join me in praying for revival, especially among our young people.
She was a vibrant 20-year-old and had fully dedicated her life to Jesus Christ. She was returning from a Teen Mania meeting and was on her way from Texas to Oklahoma to surprise her dad for Father's Day. She was killed in a car wreck.
When I got the email telling me about her, I was shocked, and I cried. Unfortunately, I didn't know her well, but our Bible study group had prayed for her less than a month ago. Her father had brought her to our group for special prayer. Her love for God was impressive.
The first thoughts that came to me were that we definitely know where she is. She's in a better place. I also thought that what the devil meant for evil, God can turn to good. I then thought, "Well, these are just words. How can they comfort at such a tragic time?" But they have comforted me. As our pastor's wife related the situation and comforted the church, I realized the truth of my thoughts. We have to go on and make something good come out of this. I'm more burdened for teens, which is a special calling of my church. Though I'm not anointed (called) to work with this group, I can certainly pray for them more than I have.
As I pray for the youth, I pray for salvation of teens as a legacy for this young lady who so wanted to minister to them. Rachel Barlowe, your life was not taken in vain. Because of you and your prayers while you were here, thousands of teens will come to know Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.