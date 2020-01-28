Sometimes, I think I’m a failure. I guess we all think this at times. These are times to think about our accomplishments and the things we have overcome to be where we are now.
When I reflect on the good things of my life, I thank God for the experiences I’ve had. I’m not a world-famous person like some of the examples below, but I have had some tremendous ministry times ordained by God. All these times were because I persevered and sought God in my activities.
There have been times when I have had to “press on” to achieve God’s purpose in my life. Be encouraged in God today that you can, and will if you choose to, complete what God wants you to in your life.
Below are “failures” who eventually succeeded:
• Henry Ford forgot to put a reverse gear in his first car.
• The Beatles were turned down by Decca Records because “guitars are on their way out.”
• Walt Disney was told by a newspaper editor to pursue another line of work – his illustrations weren’t good enough.
• Charles Atlas was a skinny kid who hated the way he looked and was beaten up often by bullies.
• George Frederick Handel was seriously ill and deeply in debt, so he wrote the "Messiah" in just a few hours.
• Abraham Lincoln lost his first seven elections. He wasn’t very good-looking, either.
• Helen Keller was born deaf and blind. She later said, “I thank God for my handicaps.”
• Albert Einstein did not speak until he was 4 years old and did not read until he was 7. He was also dyslexic.
• Thomas Edison, after laboriously inventing the light bulb, stated: “I have not failed. I just found 10,000 ways that don’t work.”
God knows us and our failures. If we allow him to, we can still be successful despite our shortcomings.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
