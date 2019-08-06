“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint” (Isaiah 40:31).
As we drove into a parking space right by the church’s front door, I said to husband Bob, “We should park farther away to leave close spots for the older folks.” Then I laughed and said, “But we are the older folks.”
Bob is 84, and I’m 72. When did that happen? Actually, we usually park close because many times we’re bringing church people with us or taking someone home. Three of these folks use canes – one because he’s legally blind, the others because they are older and have some issues.
Now, we don’t get around as easily as we’d like, but we get around pretty well. We are blessed. Our “cane” friends are blessed, too. They’ve all had past near-death experiences. They are doing fantastic, considering their medical diagnoses. OK, I looked up plural of diagnosis. It’s "diagnoses" (word of the day…).
So, we all count our blessings and keep on moving in God. We rely on him to keep us steady.
However, when we don’t have riders, we will park away from the front door. Forced exercise, you know…
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
